Bey scores 33, leads No. 16 Villanova past Georgetown 80-66

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Saddiq Bey hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead No. 16 Villanova to an 80-66 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

Bey, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, hadn't been much of a 3-pointer shooter this season for the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big East). He'd made only 21 and four of those came in a nonconference game against Ohio. He shot just 3-for-10 overall in a win this week at Creighton, hardly a sign he was about to bust out with a career game against the Hoyas (11-6, 1-3).

Left open, and determined to shoot, Bey had a day to remember. He carried the Wildcats early as they coasted toward their eighth win in nine games. Bey had seven 3s and was 9-for-12 overall from the floor when the Wildcats led 56-49; the rest of the team was a combined 9 of 30.

Bey was in Georgetown's backyard as a four-star prospect at Washington's Sidwell Friends. But he never had much interest in the Hoyas and originally signed with North Carolina State before he asked for a release from his letter-of-intent.

The Wildcats pounced, another shrewd pickup for Jay Wright, saluted by the Wildcats on Saturday for his Associated Press men's coach of the decade selection. Bey finished 10 of 15 from the floor, including 8 of 10 on 3s, and made five free throws.

Qudus Wahab led the Hoyas with 13 points. The Hoyas missed 11 of 16 3s.

The Wildcats averaged 7.3 3s a game and blew that number out of the stat sheet before most fans were settled in their seats. They made 10 3-pointers on their first 12 baskets and played with desire to push the ball inside. They one time they did, Jermaine Samuels converted a three-point play - of course, three points -- to send the Wildcats into the break up 39-36. Samuels' free throw was the only one of the half for the Wildcats.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing called a timeout just 30 seconds into the half after Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit a jumper and Bey made a 3 that kept the Wildcats rolling.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Ewing still has a long ahead of him to make the Hoyas winners.

Villanova: The Wildcats kept on winning to open a stretch of four straight home games.

UP NEXT

The Hoyas return home Wednesday to play Creighton.

Villanova hosts DePaul on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. McClung
2 G
C. Gillespie
2 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
31.3 Field Goal % 41.9
20.0 Three Point % 36.6
58.8 Free Throw % 82.5
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made free throw 21.0
  Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 21.0
+ 2 Jagan Mosely made driving layup 22.0
+ 2 Collin Gillespie made layup 35.0
+ 2 Omer Yurtseven made hook shot 1:08
  Offensive rebound by Georgetown 1:14
  Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:16
+ 3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 1:30
+ 2 Jahvon Blair made driving layup 1:47
+ 2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 2:02
+ 1 Jamorko Pickett made free throw 2:13
Team Stats
Points 66 80
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 27-57 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 15-29 (51.7%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 36
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 21 24
Team 3 6
Assists 15 20
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
Q. Wahab C
13 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
41
S. Bey F
33 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 11-6 363066
home team logo 16 Villanova 12-3 394180
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 11-6 79.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo 16 Villanova 12-3 75.1 PPG 40.8 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
34
Q. Wahab C 3.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.4 APG 47.7 FG%
41
S. Bey F 14.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.5 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
34
Q. Wahab C 13 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
41
S. Bey F 33 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
44.1 FG% 47.4
31.3 3PT FG% 51.7
69.2 FT% 84.6
Georgetown
Starters
J. Pickett
T. Allen
O. Yurtseven
M. McClung
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pickett 12 6 0 4/12 2/6 2/3 4 31 1 0 1 1 5
T. Allen 10 2 6 4/7 2/2 0/0 2 34 0 0 3 0 2
O. Yurtseven 10 7 1 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 25 0 1 1 0 7
M. McClung 8 3 5 3/15 0/4 2/4 1 32 1 0 2 1 2
J. Mosely 4 4 2 1/1 0/0 2/3 2 37 2 0 0 1 3
Bench
Q. Wahab
J. Blair
G. Muresan
G. Alexander
J. Robinson
M. Gardner
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Wahab 13 4 1 6/7 0/0 1/1 0 15 0 2 0 2 2
J. Blair 9 1 0 3/8 1/4 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 1 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 27 15 26/59 5/16 9/13 13 200 4 3 8 6 21
Villanova
Starters
S. Bey
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
C. Swider
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Bey 33 1 3 10/15 8/10 5/7 2 37 0 1 3 1 0
J. Robinson-Earl 14 7 2 6/11 0/1 2/2 4 30 2 0 4 0 7
C. Gillespie 11 4 5 3/7 2/3 3/3 0 36 1 1 2 0 4
J. Samuels 9 6 5 3/5 2/4 1/1 4 30 0 0 0 1 5
C. Swider 6 5 0 2/10 2/7 0/0 5 23 1 0 1 1 4
Bench
B. Slater
J. Moore
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Daniels
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
B. Antoine
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Slater 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
J. Moore 3 4 5 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 28 0 0 1 2 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 1
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Antoine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 30 20 27/57 15/29 11/13 15 200 5 2 11 6 24
