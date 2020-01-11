Bradley banks in game-winner to lift Cal past Washington
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley didn't think much of his game-winning 3-pointer in overtime other than he missed a similar shot at the end of regulatation. California coach Mark Fox, on the other hand, compared Bradley's bucket to watching a sunset.
''You wish you could watch that thing for 30 minutes but it happens in like two seconds,'' Fox said. ''It was a thing of beauty. As hard as he's worked and as much as he's bought in, he deserved to have that thing go down.''
Bradley banked in a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in overtime, lifting California to a 61-58 win over Washington on Saturday night.
Bradley finished with 17 points and five rebounds to help the Golden Bears (8-8, 2-1 Pac-12) to their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Grant Anticevich added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 10.
Jaden McDaniels had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Washington. The Huskies (11-6, 1-3) rallied from 10 down in the final 12 minutes of the second half but made only one basket in overtime.
Bradley scored on a left-handed layup with 1:35 left in overtime to give Cal a two-point lead. The two teams traded misses before Nahziah Carter made two of three free throws that made it 58-all with 34.2 seconds left after being fouled taking a 3-pointer by Anticevich.
Bradley, Cal's leading scorer this season, got the ball and dribbled the clock down before taking the game-winning shot above the arc and over McDaniels, Washington's 6-foot-9 freshman. The ball banked in as the crowd at Haas Pavilion erupted.
''Coach told me I had to work out, try to get a shot off,'' Bradley said. ''The second half I had the same opportunity which I trusted Grant, he took a really good shot and ended up missing. I was like, `Let me just give it a go,' and I made it.''
Both teams missed a shot to win at the end of regulation. Anticevich missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Carter's 3 at the buzzer fell short and hit the front of the rim.
Neither team shot well early but California pulled away late in the first half. Anticevich hit a 3-pointer and then a jumper before Austin made a jumper to give Cal a 28-20 lead at the break.
Washington made only seven shots in the first half, five of them 3's.
''This win was more about the investment that we've demanded that these kids make,'' Fox said. ''Late in the game it just meant a lot to our team to dig in, whether it's offense or defense, to make the plays that we needed to make.''
BIG PICTURE
Washington: The Huskies grabbed 44 rebounds and outhustled the Bears for much of the second half but shot 18 of 61 (29.5 %) for the game. They were especially cold in overtime, making one of their four attempts.
California: Back-to-back conference wins following a loss to Stanford is a definite step forward for Mark Fox's program. The Bears limited their turnovers and played good defense for most of the game.
DOING IT WITH DEFENSE
Fox has preached defense since he stepped on campus. Slowly but surely the Bears are catching on. They held the Huskies to a season-low shooting percentage. It was also the lowest an opponent has shot against California this season. ''We really locked up,'' Bradley said. ''We've gotten a lot better focusing on defense, just knowing that if our shots aren't falling we'll win with defense. That kind of proved tonight.''
UP NEXT
Washington: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday.
California: Play at USC on Thursday.
-
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|39.0
|Min. Per Game
|39.0
|26.0
|Pts. Per Game
|26.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|44.0
|Field Goal %
|53.3
|27.3
|Three Point %
|45.5
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|Offensive rebound by Washington
|1.0
|Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 3
|Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Nahziah Carter made 3rd of 3 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Nahziah Carter made 2nd of 3 free throws
|34.0
|Nahziah Carter missed 1st of 3 free throws
|34.0
|Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Washington
|46.0
|Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Washington
|1:04
|Kareem South missed jump shot
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|61
|Field Goals
|18-61 (29.5%)
|26-65 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-32 (25.0%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|38
|Offensive
|12
|8
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|10
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington 11-6
|72.4 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|California 8-8
|65.4 PPG
|37 RPG
|9.3 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|I. Stewart F
|18.5 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|0.6 APG
|58.2 FG%
|
20
|M. Bradley G
|17.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Stewart F
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|M. Bradley G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|29.5
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stewart
|13
|6
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|41
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|J. Bey
|12
|5
|2
|4/11
|1/5
|3/4
|0
|33
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. McDaniels
|12
|11
|0
|4/12
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|39
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|N. Carter
|9
|4
|2
|2/13
|1/7
|4/6
|4
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|H. Wright
|6
|4
|3
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stewart
|13
|6
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|41
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|J. Bey
|12
|5
|2
|4/11
|1/5
|3/4
|0
|33
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. McDaniels
|12
|11
|0
|4/12
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|39
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|N. Carter
|9
|4
|2
|2/13
|1/7
|4/6
|4
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|H. Wright
|6
|4
|3
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Tsohonis
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Battle
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. Timmins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Hardy
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Roberts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|37
|10
|18/61
|8/32
|14/18
|10
|225
|3
|4
|13
|12
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|17
|5
|3
|6/16
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|42
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|G. Anticevich
|13
|7
|3
|6/16
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|42
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|L. Thiemann
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|K. South
|5
|4
|3
|2/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Brown
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|17
|5
|3
|6/16
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|42
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|G. Anticevich
|13
|7
|3
|6/16
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|42
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|L. Thiemann
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|K. South
|5
|4
|3
|2/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Brown
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|10
|4
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Kelly
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Kuany
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Thorpe
|1
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris-Dyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|33
|14
|26/65
|6/18
|3/4
|17
|225
|5
|0
|10
|8
|25
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
SC
TENN55
56
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER77
65
Final
-
RI
VCU65
56
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY56
67
Final
-
DTROIT
YOUNG67
69
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU40
52
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON68
84
Final
-
NCST
VATECH58
72
Final
-
13LVILLE
ND67
64
Final
-
SMU
ECU68
71
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT67
105
Final
-
NCCU
DELST66
68
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK60
75
Final
-
ILLST
INDST52
65
Final
-
LAMON
GAST62
84
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD63
68
Final
-
FORD
STBON44
64
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE76
63
Final
-
WISC
20PSU58
49
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID83
89
Final/OT
-
DENVER
WILL80
86
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL82
77
Final
-
OAK
CLEVST68
55
Final
-
FIU
RICE78
92
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY70
76
Final
-
EILL
MOREHD66
69
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY69
50
Final
-
MERMAK
CCTST58
46
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST73
79
Final
-
HOU
TULSA61
63
Final
-
USM
TXSA70
80
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST80
57
Final
-
DRAKE
VALPO61
66
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS58
81
Final
-
MARQET
SETON55
69
Final
-
CUSE
18UVA63
55
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
HOW71
63
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI44
78
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
77
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH66
61
Final
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY87
62
Final
-
FGC
STETSON66
62
Final/OT
-
LALAF
GASOU51
71
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT67
65
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON63
80
Final
-
COPPST
BCU80
85
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD78
71
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO47
53
Final
-
COLG
NAVY70
63
Final
-
VMI
ETNST55
61
Final
-
SIUE
EKY72
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK82
89
Final
-
NCAT
UMES91
53
Final
-
MORGAN
FAMU68
77
Final
-
NEB
NWEST57
62
Final
-
CLEM
UNC79
76
Final/OT
-
NEBOM
SDAK81
91
Final
-
EMICH
NILL68
71
Final
-
FDU
LIU70
84
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE76
85
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL56
68
Final
-
TROY
ARKST68
76
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
UNF78
66
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU69
58
Final
-
COLOST
SJST81
70
Final
-
NALAB
LPSCMB82
69
Final
-
APPST
TEXST57
82
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB37
54
Final
-
MERCER
WCAR71
79
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST71
67
Final
-
NORL
UIW70
73
Final
-
TNST
SEMO75
73
Final
-
BELMONT
TNMART85
78
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO71
69
Final
-
BING
MASLOW66
85
Final
-
SALAB
ARKLR52
43
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD62
88
Final
-
GATECH
BC71
52
Final
-
IDST
NAU71
67
Final
-
22TXTECH
17WVU54
66
Final
-
STLOU
RICH74
58
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST71
74
Final
-
WKY
MTSU69
53
Final
-
ARK
MISS76
72
Final
-
AF
NMEX78
84
Final
-
LONGWD
HAMP80
83
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN76
65
Final
-
GRAM
STHRN61
56
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW70
61
Final
-
MILW
WISGB87
80
Final
-
UNLV
WYO78
69
Final/OT
-
SANFRAN
UOP79
75
Final
-
CIT
WOFF71
73
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR95
99
Final/3OT
-
AMER
LEHIGH73
82
Final
-
WMICH
TOLEDO59
67
Final
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA80
81
Final
-
NCGRN
FURMAN86
73
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK48
73
Final
-
WASH
CAL58
61
Final/OT
-
PORTST
MONST77
76
Final
-
NEVADA
UTAHST70
80
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV59
65
Final
-
CALBPTST
GC61
57
Final
-
WAKE
2DUKE59
90
Final
-
OKLA
IOWAST68
81
Final
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA67
66
Final
-
MRSHL
UAB50
61
Final
-
ARKPB
ALAM49
59
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA63
87
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP102
92
Final
-
SILL
BRAD48
67
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAS50
64
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL73
88
Final
-
MISSST
LSU59
60
Final
-
PVAM
TEXSO67
71
Final
-
FLA
MIZZOU75
91
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH81
69
Final
-
MVSU
ALST75
81
Final
-
LATECH
UTEP64
61
Final
-
PORT
BYU70
96
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE50
83
Final
-
CSN
CPOLY56
74
Final
-
USC
UCLA74
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCSB55
52
Final
-
BOISE
7SDGST65
83
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV60
74
Final
-
PEPPER
USD85
78
Final
-
WEBER
SACST57
71
Final
-
ARIZST
9OREG69
78
Final