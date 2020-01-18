OREG
WASH

No Text

Pritchard's late 3 lifts No. 8 Oregon past Washington in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) All Payton Pritchard needed was a bit of separation. If he found it, the shot was going up no matter how tough the defending or difficult the attempt.

In this case, it was from around 30 feet and the capper to another big second-half rally from No. 8 Oregon.

“They can put the blame on me. I can take all the criticism, but I will be right there to take that last shot, take that pass, make that play whether it goes good or bad," Pritchard said.

Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and Oregon rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to stun Washington 64-61 on Saturday.

The Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) avoided being swept on their trip north by overcoming a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half and handed Washington (12-7, 2-4) its third loss in four games.

Pritchard was the extent of Oregon's offense, finishing with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting. He hit a floater with 1:08 left to give Oregon the lead and provided the winning 3-pointer despite tough defense from Washington's Jamal Bey. Pritchard was able to get just enough space to get the shot clear before the shot clock expired.

The Ducks rallied from 19 down to beat Seton Hall earlier this season. But this one felt a bit sweeter getting the better of one of their rivals.

“I don't think the length really bothers me. If you don't have a hand up I'm going to let it fly,” Pritchard said.

Chandler Lawson added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks, who rebounded from an ugly loss to Washington State on Thursday. Lawson had not scored more than eight points in a game this season and played just seven minutes in the loss to Washington State.

“If you don't get started right, you've got to keep battling," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "I was really disappointed Thursday night. We didn't compete. We got outworked. ... I thought we played a lot harder. We didn't play well, but we did play a lot harder.”

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 25 points and 19 rebounds. The freshman was dominant on the interior but didn't get the help he needed from others. Marcus Tsohonis had 12 of his 14 points in the first half, but the Huskies were 0 of 11 on 3-pointers in the second half and overtime, and 14 of 23 at the foul line.

Washington scored just 24 points in the second half and overtime combined.

“It was like he was going to will us to the game,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said of Stewart. “He's just special. ... I wish we could have got that one for him today.”

Stewart opened overtime with a baseline reverse, but it turned out to be Washington's only basket of the extra period.

Lawson scored in the lane with 2:10 left and Pritchard followed with a runner to give Oregon a 61-59 lead, its first since it was 9-7 in the opening minutes. Stewart hit a pair of free throws to tie the game with 49 seconds left. Pritchard forced another deep 3-pointer and missed, but Chris Duarte got the offensive rebound and Pritchard didn't miss given a second opportunity.

THE COMEBACK

Washington led by 12 at halftime after perhaps its best first half of the season. The Huskies led 48-32 with 10:22 remaining in regulation after a pair of free throws by Stewart. Oregon then went on a 15-2 run to get back into the game, triggered by a change in its defense. The Ducks went to a full-court press and it flustered the Huskies. Washington scored just eight points the rest of regulation.

Meanwhile, Pritchard was the catalyst at the offensive end. He hit Oregon’s first 3-pointer of the second half to get the Ducks within 50-45 and then left a perfect pass for Lawson’s dunk to pull them within 50-47 with 4:26 left.

Pritchard later hit a 3 from about 35 feet with 1:08 left to pull Oregon even at 54. Stewart hit a pair of free throws, but Shakur Juiston scored underneath for the Ducks with 17.8 left to tie the game at 56.

Washington's final possession was rushed and Jamal Bey's 3-pointer at the buzzer hit the back rim.

“The press changed the tempo of the game. ... Got them on their heels a little bit,” Altman said.

STEWART'S DAY

Stewart is the third player this season to have at least 25 points and at least 19 rebounds in a game, joining Purdue's Trevion Williams (36 points, 20 rebounds) and Rider's Tyere Marshall (28 points, 20 rebounds). All three performances ended up coming in losses.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks changed the starting lineup with Will Richardson getting his first start of the season and Anthony Mathis coming off the bench for the first time. The switch didn’t work and Oregon lacked the scoring punch Richardson had provided coming off the bench. Richardson had one point. Mathis scored just two.

Washington: The Huskies got Jaden McDaniels back in the lineup after missing Thursday's win over Oregon State with an ankle injury. McDaniels struggled with his shot, hitting 1 of 9 from the field, and finished with five points.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks return home to host USC next Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Utah next Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OREG Ducks 25
WASH Huskies 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington  
19:36   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
19:06 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 3-0
18:31   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Washington  
18:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Washington  
18:11   Kicked ball violation on Washington  
17:51   Shakur Juiston missed hook shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
17:37   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
17:37 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
17:37   Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
17:20   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
17:07   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
16:50   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
16:48   Personal foul on Hameir Wright  
16:29 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 6-1
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
15:58   Shakur Juiston missed driving layup  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Isaiah Stewart  
15:39 +3 Isaiah Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 6-4
15:16   Payton Pritchard missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
15:06   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
15:04   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
14:59   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
14:55 +2 Jaden McDaniels made dunk 6-6
14:55   Shooting foul on Chris Duarte  
14:55 +1 Jaden McDaniels made free throw 6-7
14:40   Chandler Lawson missed layup  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
14:33 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 9-7
14:13   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
14:05   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
13:58 +2 Isaiah Stewart made tip-in 9-9
13:43   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
13:15 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 9-12
12:41 +2 Chandler Lawson made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 11-12
12:24   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
12:14   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
12:06   Marcus Tsohonis missed layup, blocked by N'Faly Dante  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
12:01   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:56   Chris Duarte missed driving dunk, blocked by Nahziah Carter  
11:54   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
11:34   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
11:02 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot 11-14
10:32   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
10:17 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made jump shot 11-16
9:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
9:25   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
9:19 +2 Isaiah Stewart made tip-in 11-18
8:58 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk, assist by C.J. Walker 13-18
8:29 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 13-21
8:08 +2 C.J. Walker made layup 15-21
7:31   Hameir Wright missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:10   C.J. Walker missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
6:59   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
6:48   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
6:20   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
6:01 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 15-24
5:39   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
5:32   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Chris Duarte  
5:20   Francis Okoro missed hook shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
5:16   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
4:45 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot 15-27
4:28 +2 Francis Okoro made hook shot, assist by Chris Duarte 17-27
4:15 +2 Nahziah Carter made layup 17-29
4:15   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
4:15 +1 Nahziah Carter made free throw 17-30
3:55 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 20-30
3:27   Hameir Wright missed layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
3:12 +2 Chandler Lawson made finger-roll layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 22-30
3:12   Shooting foul on Sam Timmins  
3:12 +1 Chandler Lawson made free throw 23-30
2:45 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made fade-away jump shot 23-32
2:26   N'Faly Dante missed jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Lawson, stolen by Jamal Bey  
2:09 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 23-34
2:09   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
2:09 +1 Isaiah Stewart made free throw 23-35
1:57   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
1:31   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
1:26   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
1:22   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Washington  
1:11   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
1:11 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
1:11 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
48.0   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
42.0 +2 Chandler Lawson made dunk 25-37
18.0   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
18.0   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
16.0   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
8.0   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jamal Bey  
2.0   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 31
WASH Huskies 19

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
19:16 +2 Nahziah Carter made jump shot 25-39
18:54   Chandler Lawson missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
18:43   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
18:31   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
18:17   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
18:02   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
17:58   Shooting foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
17:58 +1 Chris Duarte made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
17:58 +1 Chris Duarte made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
17:49   Isaiah Stewart missed dunk, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
17:18   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
17:10 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
16:48 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-41
16:55   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
16:45   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
16:37   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
16:28   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:19   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
16:09   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
15:58   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Will Richardson  
15:16   Shooting foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
15:16   Will Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:16 +1 Will Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
14:58   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
14:43   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
14:37   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Washington  
14:32   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
14:14   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
14:11   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
14:09   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
14:11   Personal foul on Isaiah Stewart  
14:11   C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
14:11   C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
13:58   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
13:50 +1 RaeQuan Battle made 1st of 3 free throws 28-42
13:50 +1 RaeQuan Battle made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-43
13:50 +1 RaeQuan Battle made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-44
13:32   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
13:21   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:10   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
13:00 +2 C.J. Walker made dunk 30-44
12:49   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Bey  
12:25   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
12:21   C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:21   C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
11:59   C.J. Walker missed jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
11:55 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 32-44
11:32   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
11:29 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made dunk 32-46
11:18   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
11:16   Shooting foul on C.J. Walker  
11:03   Hameir Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:03   Hameir Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws