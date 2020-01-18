PURDUE
MD

No Text

Smith scores 18 and No. 17 Maryland holds off Purdue 57-50

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Following two straight losses - one lopsided, another agonizingly close - No. 17 Maryland was under intense pressure to maintain its unbeaten record at home.

Getting 18 points and 10 rebounds from Jalen Smith, the Terrapins defeated Purdue 57-50 on Saturday to avoid their longest skid of the season.

''We needed a win. Obviously, it's an understatement,'' coach Mark Turgeon said. ''We did a lot of things great. Probably what we did the best is, coming off a tough loss on the road - a game we probably could have won - our guys responded. Showed you a little bit about our guys, the way we came out.''

After falling to Wisconsin 56-54 on Tuesday, the Terrapins (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) showed their resilience by scoring the game's first nine points and quickly moving in front 28-10. Purdue battled back, finally closing to 53-50 with 3:52 left before the rally fizzled.

Freshman Donta Scott scored a career-high 13 points, Aaron Wiggins added 12 and Anthony Cowan had seven assists for Maryland, now 11-0 at home and 0-4 in away games. So it goes in the Big Ten, where winning on the road is never easy.

''It's hard to win at home, too,'' Turgeon said.

True enough.

The Terps seemed on their way to a lopsided victory before being outplayed by Purdue (10-8, 3-4) in the second half. Maryland led by 10 points before Trevion Williams hit a jumper and Isaiah Thompson connected from beyond the arc to make it 52-47.

''We came out slow in the second half. We just let it slip,'' Smith said. ''But we recovered and tried to hold them off as best as we could.''

It was 53-50 before Smith followed a Purdue miss with a resounding dunk with 2:06 remaining. A series of missed shots and turnovers followed before Cowan made two free throws with 12.5 seconds to go.

The Boilermakers went scoreless over the final 3:52.

Nojel Eastern scored 14 points for Purdue. Looking for an encore to their 71-42 rout of Big Ten leader Michigan State last Sunday, the Boilermakers instead fell to 1-5 on the road - their lone win was at Ohio last month.

''Maryland just lost two games. From a human behavior standpoint, you think they're not going to be ready to play?'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ''You think they're not more comfortable in their own arena? You've just got to find a way.''

The Boilermakers were 8-0 this season when holding the opposition to 59 points or fewer.

Maryland shot 28% in the second half, including 0 for 9 from 3-point range. It was quite a contrast from the first half, when the Terps went 14 for 26 - 7 for 15 from beyond the arc.

Asked if the discrepancy in the numbers could be attributed to Purdue's defense, Painter replied, ''You can probably give them more credit than they deserve in the first half, and give us more credit than we deserve in the second half.''

The Terrapins held Purdue scoreless over the opening 4 1/2 minutes and took a 20-4 lead while getting assists on each of their first seven baskets. Five of those field goals were 3-pointers, including two apiece by Smith and Wiggins.

Minutes later, Scott hit a jumper and a pair of 3-pointers to make it 28-10. At that point, the Terps were 7 for 10 from beyond the arc.

On the other end, the Boilermakers shot 29% during the first 13 minutes and misfired on all four 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers just don't seem to have the same intensity or shooting touch when on the road. That's how it is for most Big Ten teams, but this defeat is hard to fathom immediately after a rout of Michigan State.

Maryland: If the Terrapins are going to struggle on the road, which seems to be the case, they've got to excel at home. And fortunately, that's exactly what Maryland has done in College Park.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Terps hope this victory offsets their disappointing loss at Wisconsin and enables them to move up a notch or two in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts Illinois on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers were blown out by the Fighting Illini 63-37 on Jan. 5.

Maryland's quest for its first road win continues Tuesday night at Northwestern, the cellar dwellers of the Big Ten.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 20
MD Terrapins 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
19:27   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
18:49 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 0-2
18:49   Shooting foul on Aaron Wheeler  
18:49 +1 Donta Scott made free throw 0-3
18:30   Trevion Williams missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:03 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 0-6
17:37   Trevion Williams missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
17:12 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 0-9
16:43   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
16:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue  
16:27   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
16:11   Isaiah Thompson missed layup  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
16:09   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
15:49   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:38   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
15:31   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
15:24 +2 Matt Haarms made dunk, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 2-9
14:57 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 2-11
14:38   Bad pass turnover on Evan Boudreaux  
14:22 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 2-14
13:58   Shooting foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
13:58 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 3-14
13:58 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-14
13:43 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 4-17
13:26   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
13:18   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
13:02   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:48 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 4-20
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
12:08   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
11:57 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 6-20
11:28 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 6-22
11:04   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
10:56 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 8-22
10:54   Jumpball received by Purdue  
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Trevion Williams  
10:51   Sasha Stefanovic missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Ayala  
10:23   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
10:19   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
9:55   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
9:52   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Matt Haarms  
9:29   Traveling violation turnover on Darryl Morsell  
9:05   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
9:01   Evan Boudreaux missed layup, blocked by Donta Scott  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
8:54 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 8-25
8:24 +2 Evan Boudreaux made turnaround jump shot 10-25
8:00 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 10-28
7:41 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup, assist by Matt Haarms 12-28
7:09   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
7:02   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
7:02   Darryl Morsell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:02   Darryl Morsell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:40   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern  
6:35   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
6:19   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
6:01   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
5:49   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
5:44   Jumpball received by Maryland  
5:34   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
5:23   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
5:23 +1 Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws 13-28
5:23 +1 Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-28
4:55   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:47 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 14-30
4:24 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 16-30
3:59   Offensive foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
3:59   Turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
3:47   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:29 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Jalen Smith 16-32
3:00   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
2:51   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
2:42 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 18-32
2:17   Offensive foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
2:17   Turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
2:04   Jahaad Proctor missed layup, blocked by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
1:47 +2 Aaron Wiggins made dunk 18-34
1:22 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Isaiah Thompson 20-34
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
44.0   Nojel Eastern missed dunk, blocked by Jalen Smith  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
38.0   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
26.0   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
3.0 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 20-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 30
MD Terrapins 21

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 22-36
19:30   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
19:21   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
18:47   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:41   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
18:32   Jumpball received by Purdue  
18:19   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
18:09 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 24-36
17:39   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:33 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 24-38
17:14 +2 Isaiah Thompson made layup 26-38
16:54   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
16:47 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk 26-40
16:23 +2 Nojel Eastern made floating jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 28-40
15:50 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 28-42
15:24 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made floating jump shot 30-42
15:07   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
14:58   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:42   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
14:28   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
14:20 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 33-42
13:53   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thompson  
13:53 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
13:53 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
13:36   Trevion Williams missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:31   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
12:58   Isaiah Thompson missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
12:46   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
12:43   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
12:33   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:09 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 35-44
11:51   Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
11:43 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 37-44
11:24 +2 Aaron Wiggins made dunk, assist by Eric Ayala 37-46
11:03   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
10:57   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
10:50 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 39-46
10:13 +2 Jalen Smith made turnaround jump shot 39-48
9:43   Trevion Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:24   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
9:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
9:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-50
9:08 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thompson 42-50
8:37   Eric Ayala missed layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
8:27   Lost ball turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Eric Ayala  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
7:59   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:41   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
7:18   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:56   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:47   Jalen Smith missed layup  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:47 +2 Donta Scott made dunk 42-52
6:36 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 44-52
6:24   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
6:07   Trevion Williams missed layup  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
6:00 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 47-52
5:42   Shooting foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
5:42 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
5:42   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
5:42   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
5:27   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
5:08   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
4:46   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
4:17   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
4:00   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Nojel Eastern  
3:54   Shooting foul on Aaron Wiggins  
3:54 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 3 free throws 48-53
3:53 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 3 free throws 49-53
3:53 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-53
3:24   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
3:02   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
2:36   Matt Haarms missed jump shot