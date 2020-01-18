UCONN
No. 14 Villanova rallies behind Samuels to beat UConn 61-55

  • Jan 18, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and made the decisive three-point play that put No. 14 Villanova ahead for good in a 61-55 win over Connecticut on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuels converted a three-point play with 2:51 left for a 52-51 lead and then buried a 3 with 31 seconds remaining for a four-point lead that clinched another tight one for the Wildcats (14-3).

The Huskies (10-7) kept it close against their pending Big East rival and attacked the paint with authority to offset a miserable effort from 3-point range (2 of 15). Christian Vital fought through the lane and tossed in a layup that brought the Huskies within two with 24 seconds left. But a full-court press on Villanova came up empty and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sank two free throws to secure the Wildcats' 10th win in 11 games.

Collin Gillespie scored 12 points and Villanova made 11 of 23 3-pointers.

Vital led the Huskies with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Gillespie averaged 15.1 points and hit a team-high 38% of his 3s entering the game but was shut down in the first half: he went scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting. Once he started scoring, the Wildcats started rallying. Gillespie hit consecutive 3s and scored 10 straight points to help bring the Wildcats back from six points down to a 43-all tie with 7:43 left.

But Villanova's leading scorer, Saddiq Bey (15.4 points), went scoreless the rest of the game after scoring nine points in the first 7 minutes.

Bey had the ball knocked loose at midcourt and Vital snagged it for a driving layup and a 37-33 lead. The Huskies scored on 10 straight possessions - all 2-point buckets - until a missed 3 ended the streak, but with a six-point lead.

The Wildcats were 10 1/2-point favorites against DePaul and needed overtime Tuesday at home to survive a serious scare and win by four. The Wildcats were 9 1/2-point favorites against UConn and were tested early until they shook off a rut in the beginning and connected from long range. Bey hit back-to-back 3s to bring the Wildcats within one and Justin Moore sank one for their first lead. Robinson-Earl made one and Bryan Antoine hit his second career 3 to send Villanova into halftime with a 27-21 lead. Six of Villanova's 10 baskets were 3-pointers and UConn connected on just one.

The 3 ball was the difference in a sluggish half; the teams combined for 14 points over the final 10 minutes in front of a sleepy crowd.

The game wrapped a three-season series that included a game in Connecticut and one at Madison Square Garden. The rivalry will be renewed on a more permanent basis next season when UConn leaves the American Athletic Conference to rejoin the Big East.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies have lost four of five and don't catch a break with a game against AAC preseason favorite Houston on Tuesday.

Villanova: The Wildcats keep on rolling, but a home game Tuesday against Butler could prove who really is the team to beat in the Big East.

FREE THROWS

UConn didn't attempt a free throw in the first half and went scoreless overall the final 4:34. The Wildcats made only 1 of 4 free throws in the first half.

UP NEXT

The Huskies play Thursday at Houston.

It should be a fantastic Big East showdown when the Wildcats host No. 5 Butler on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 21
NOVA Wildcats 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Connecticut  
19:27 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital 2-0
18:55 +2 Cole Swider made layup 2-2
18:33 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital 4-2
18:02   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
17:41   James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Cole Swider  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
17:36   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:25   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Josh Carlton  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:12 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 6-2
16:48 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 6-4
16:24 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 8-4
16:04   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
15:52   Jermaine Samuels missed dunk, blocked by Akok Akok  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
15:41 +3 Akok Akok made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 11-4
15:24 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 11-7
14:54   Josh Carlton missed layup  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:40 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 11-10
14:05   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
13:46 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 13-10
13:24   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
13:22   Shooting foul on Akok Akok  
13:22 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
13:22   Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
13:03   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
12:51 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 13-14
12:29   Offensive foul on James Bouknight  
12:29   Turnover on James Bouknight  
12:10   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
11:47 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Sidney Wilson 15-14
11:29   Offensive foul on Bryan Antoine  
11:29   Turnover on Bryan Antoine  
11:03   Offensive foul on Sidney Wilson  
11:03   Turnover on Sidney Wilson  
10:47 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 15-16
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:03 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 15-19
9:30   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
9:18   Sidney Wilson missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
9:00   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
8:57   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
8:43   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
8:20   Cole Swider missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
8:08 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 17-19
7:38 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 17-21
7:16   Offensive foul on Alterique Gilbert  
7:16   Turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
6:52   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie  
6:50   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
6:17   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
6:05   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
5:48   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
5:36   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
5:36   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
5:22   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
5:14 +2 Jalen Gaffney made layup 19-21
4:52   Saddiq Bey missed dunk, blocked by Josh Carlton  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
4:34   Josh Carlton missed layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Akok Akok  
4:29 +2 Akok Akok made layup 21-21
4:00 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 21-24
3:34   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:22   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
3:10   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:41 +3 Bryan Antoine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 21-27
2:21   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:01   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
1:55   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
1:48   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
1:36   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
1:19   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
1:19   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19   Jermaine Samuels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
55.0   Bryan Antoine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
53.0   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
34.0   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Sidney Wilson  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
2.0   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 34
NOVA Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:32   Out of bounds turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
19:14   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:49   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
18:40 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 23-27
18:20   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
18:05 +2 Josh Carlton made jump shot 25-27
17:39   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
17:28   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
17:25   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
17:11 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 27-27
16:40 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 27-30
16:17 +2 Josh Carlton made jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 29-30
15:44   Cole Swider missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
15:30 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 31-30
15:08 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 31-33
14:39 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 33-33
14:16   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
14:08   James Bouknight missed layup  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Akok Akok  
14:06 +2 Akok Akok made dunk 35-33
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
13:49 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Alterique Gilbert 37-33
13:29   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
13:13 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 37-35
12:41 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 39-35
12:16   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
12:03 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 41-35
11:42   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
11:30   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:30   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
11:13   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:00 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 41-38
10:32 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 43-38
10:09   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
10:07   Personal foul on Akok Akok  
10:00   Offensive foul on Jermaine Samuels  
10:00   Turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
9:39   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
9:38   Personal foul on Cole Swider  
9:34   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:30   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams  
9:08 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 43-41
8:45   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
8:38   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:31   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:13   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
7:52 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 43-43
7:30   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:30 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 3 free throws 44-43
7:30 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 3 free throws 45-43
7:30 +1 James Bouknight made 3rd of 3 free throws 46-43
7:14   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson  
6:45 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 48-43
6:16   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
6:16 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 48-44
6:16 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
5:48   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
5:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut  
5:36   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
5:29 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 48-47
5:12 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 51-47
4:45   Offensive foul on Justin Moore  
4:45   Turnover on Justin Moore  
4:24   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
4:18   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
4:16   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:16 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 3 free throws 51-48
4:16 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 3rd of 3 free throws 51-49
3:52   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:40   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
3:31   Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight  
3:00 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Justin Moore 51-51
3:00   Shooting foul on Akok Akok  
3:00 +1 Jermaine Samuels made free throw 51-52
2:30   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
2:09   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:07   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
2:07 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 51-53
2:07 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
1:42 +2 Alterique Gilbert made jump shot 53-54
1:10   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
1:01   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Justin Moore  
36.0 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 53-57
24.0 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 55-57
19.0   Personal foul on Sidney Wilson  
19.0 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 55-58
19.0 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-59
15.0   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
11.0   Josh Carlton missed jump shot  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9.0   Personal foul on Josh Carlton