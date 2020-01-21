BUTLER
13 Butler
Bulldogs
15-4
BUTLER
61
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Tue Jan. 21
7:00pm
BONUS
76
TF 9
NOVA
NOVA
9 Villanova
Wildcats
15-3
ML: +138
NOVA -3.5, O/U 129.5
ML: -161
BUTLER
NOVA

No. 9 Villanova rolls to 76-61 victory against no. 13 Butler

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) As Villanova stumbled in its latest slow start -- the usual Big East blowouts have been absent this season -- coach Jay Wright wondered if a more divine pregame report had been ignored.

''Father Rob's pregame prayers are not working,'' Wright cracked.

Rev. Rob Hagan, the team chaplain, might leave the pep talk to Wright, though even the two-time national championship coach has about thrown up his hands trying to solve another early deficit.

''I don't know what it is,'' Wright said. ''I feel like we're ready. I feel like we're fired up.''

But the Wildcats get going eventually, and proved the conference title still runs through the Main Line.

Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead No. 9 Villanova to a 76-61 win over No. 13 Butler on Tuesday night.

''That's a team that can break you,'' Wright said.

The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Big East) methodically pulled away in the second half in a game in which neither team shot particularly well. Villanova led by 11 late in the game despite a 1-for-7 shooting slump; still enough to protect the lead with the Bulldogs on a 1 of 10 slump.

The anticipated matchup between two of the supposed best in the Big East lost a bit of luster when the Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) dropped consecutive games to Seton Hall and DePaul. Except for a couple of brief pockets, the Bulldogs couldn't score against a Villanova defense that had tightened up of late and had held teams to 63.3 points over the last seven games. The Wildcats have won five straight and 11 of 12, again a tough out, especially at the Pavilion, where they improved to 27-1 in Big East games since 2013.

''Just the culture of it,'' Bey said. ''Just being proud of the past players that were here. That's the motivation every day.''

Kamar Baldwin led the fading Bulldogs with 21 points. Butler missed 15 of 20 3-pointers.

''I thought we had great looks all night,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''We didn't make as many as we normally make. They made them when it counted.''

Baldwin shook off a lackluster first half, scoring 10 in the first nine minutes of the second to bring the Bulldogs within four. Baldwin, though, picked up his third foul around the same time and the rally flickered out. Justin Moore hit Villanova's ninth 3 to stretch the lead to 11 and the Wildcats were on their way to a sweep of a four-game homestead (two at Nova; two in Philadelphia).

The Wildcats' only on-campus loss at the Pavilion since the Big East was reconfigured in 2013 was against Butler on Feb. 22, 2017. Baldwin scored 15 points in the 74-66 victory and entered Tuesday averaging 18.2 points this season in Big East games. Butler's leading scorer was an absolute non-factor early against the Wildcats, and so was No. 2 option Sean McDermott. They combined for just five points in the half and watched the Wildcats take a 36-26 lead into halftime.

''There's nothing wrong with Butler,'' Wright said. ''Our league is going to be like this this year.''

The Wildcats kept possessions alive with offensive rebounds (eight in the first half) and they needed all of them - there were plenty of misses. Villanova missed its first five 3s and 10 of 11 shots overall, but Butler couldn't do much offensively to pounce on the scoring drought. Bey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who scored 12 points, snapped the cold spell with consecutive 3s and the Wildcats finished with six in the half.

The Wildcats were 10 1/2-point favorites last week against DePaul and trailed 21-8 before they rallied and won the game in overtime. UConn tested the Wildcats on Saturday and led in the first half until Villanova took a small lead into the break, and win by six.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: What's up with the Bulldogs? Butler has lost three straight games, and could fall out of the Top 25 on Monday. The Bulldogs have allowed 76-plus points in all three losses.

''Was that our best basketball? Probably not, but we're going to get back to playing our best basketball,'' Jordan said.

Villanova: The Big East is a beast this season, with three teams in the first 15 spots of the Top 25, but the Wildcats are still the team to beat.

INJURY UPDATE

The Bulldogs also lost forward Christian David to a knee injury in the first half. David went down hard under the net and needed assistance off the court.

UP NEXT

Butler: Hosts Marquette on Friday.

Villanova: At Providence on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 26
NOVA Wildcats 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Villanova  
19:35   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
19:30   Saddiq Bey missed tip-in  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
19:21 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 2-0
19:04   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:38 +2 Bryce Nze made reverse layup 4-0
18:15   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:08   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Bryce Nze  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Bryce Golden  
17:50   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
17:39   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:37 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made tip-in 4-2
17:12   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:58   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Butler  
16:32   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:24   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
16:08   Jumpball received by Butler  
16:08   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Bryce Golden  
15:51   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
15:51   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:51 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
15:40   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
15:31 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 8-2
15:08   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
14:55   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
14:46   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
14:27   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:57   Bryce Nze missed fade-away jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
13:50 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 8-5
13:26   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
13:12 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 8-8
12:53   Sean McDermott missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
12:45   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
12:33   Traveling violation turnover on Christian David  
12:19   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:08   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
12:00   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
11:45   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
11:36 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup, assist by Saddiq Bey 8-10
11:08   Derrik Smits missed hook shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
10:38 +2 Jermaine Samuels made floating jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 8-12
10:25 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle 11-12
10:02   Shooting foul on Christian David  
10:02 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
10:02 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
9:53   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
9:44   Collin Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Jordan Tucker  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
9:27   Aaron Thompson missed hook shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:15 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Saddiq Bey 11-16
9:15   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
9:15 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made free throw 11-17
9:03 +3 Khalif Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 14-17
8:30   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
8:30 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 14-18
8:30 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
8:09 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 16-19
7:51 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 16-21
7:24 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 18-21
7:04 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 18-24
6:33   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:19   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:13 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 18-27
5:50 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Aaron Thompson 20-27
5:29   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Bryce Nze  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
5:21 +2 Bryce Nze made alley-oop shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 22-27
5:04   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
4:43   Kicked ball violation on Villanova  
4:32 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 24-27
4:11   Collin Gillespie missed turnaround jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
3:57   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3:46 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 24-29
3:16   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
3:09   Bryce Nze missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
2:50   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
2:32 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 24-32
1:58 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 26-32
1:33   Shooting foul on Aaron Thompson  
1:33   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
1:21   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
1:12   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
1:03   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
48.0 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 26-36
15.0   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 35
NOVA Wildcats 40

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot 26-39
19:26   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:15   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
19:10 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 26-42
19:10   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
19:10 +1 Saddiq Bey made free throw 26-43
18:49   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
18:33   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:22   Kamar Baldwin missed driving layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
18:05   Jermaine Samuels missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:54   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
17:45 +2 Kamar Baldwin made turnaround jump shot 28-43
17:15   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:04   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:56 +2 Kamar Baldwin made hook shot 30-43
16:33   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
16:24 +2 Jordan Tucker made driving layup 32-43
16:04 +2 Collin Gillespie made driving layup 32-45
15:46 +3 Bryce Golden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 35-45
15:26 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 35-47
15:08   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
14:56   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
14:46   Justin Moore missed layup  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
14:45   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
14:36   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
14:18 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 37-47
14:01   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:53   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:32 +2 Jermaine Samuels made driving layup 37-49
13:12 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 39-49
13:12   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
13:12   Bryce Golden missed free throw  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:51   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey  
12:38   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
12:34 +2 Kamar Baldwin made reverse layup, assist by Bryce Nze 41-49
12:14   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
12:08   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
11:51 +2 Kamar Baldwin made turnaround jump shot 43-49
11:26   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
11:15 +2 Kamar Baldwin made turnaround jump shot 45-49
11:00   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
10:50 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 45-51
10:50   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
10:50 +1 Collin Gillespie made free throw 45-52
10:38   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:35   Personal foul on Brandon Slater  
10:33   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
10:27   Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:05   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
10:05 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
10:05   Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
9:43   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:43   Jordan Tucker missed free throw  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:22   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
9:17   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
9:01 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 45-56
8:36   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
8:15   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
7:42   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Butler  
7:35 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Jordan Tucker 47-56
7:23   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
7:03   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
6:40   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
6:32   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30