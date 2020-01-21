MD
NWEST

No Text

Smith scores 25, No. 17 Maryland beats Northwestern 77-66

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Down 14 at halftime, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon decided his team needed a pep talk. His message? The second half would change the season.

Overstatement or not, the Terrapins played the rest of the way as if they had everything riding on it.

Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points, and No. 17 Maryland rallied to beat Northwestern 77-66 on Tuesday night.

''I told them we're gonna change our season at halftime,'' Turgeon said. ''We're having a good year. But I want to make it a great year. The guys took a nice step forward.''

The speech, Smith said, ''gave us the notion that we've got to come out and play hard.''

''We just need to come out and play fearless, just put everything that we have on the court,'' he added.

The Terrapins trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were down 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. gave Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) its first lead of the game at 56-55 with 9:10 remaining before Smith punctuated the run with a hard dunk. Smith also hit a huge 3 with just under two minutes left to make it 72-63, lifting the Terrapins to their second straight win after back-to-back losses.

Smith, a sophomore, surpassed his previous high of 21 points against Minnesota last season and grabbed 11 rebounds. Wiggins scored a personal-best 17. And Maryland came away with the win after dropping four straight away from home despite shooting just 35%.

''When we have the energy, we all have faith that we can win any game that we play regardless of the score, regardless of how we start off,'' Wiggins said. ''It just shows our potential as a team.''

Pat Spencer led Northwestern (6-12, 1-7) with 17 points. Miller Kopp scored 16. But the Wildcats lost for the eighth time in nine games.

''No one is going to back down, we're not going to quit,'' forward A.J. Turner said. ''That's not what Northwestern is about. We're going to keep fighting.''

SLOW START

Maryland outscored Northwestern 51-26 in the second half after the Wildcats dominated the first 20 minutes in building a 40-26 lead.

Ranked 13th in the Big Ten in scoring coming into the game, Northwestern made 15 of 25 shots - 4 of 6 3's. The Wildcats led by 15 late in the half. And when the intermission came, Turgeon said he was ''praying'' the final 20 minutes would be a turning point - for the season.

His assistants told him the team needed a speech, and he delivered one.

''It's really hard for me to watch my guys not play with confidence at times,'' Turgeon said. ''To see them play the way they played in the second half was a really good feeling for me. And hopefully, that'll help us moving forward.''

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Though the Terrapins struggled in the early going, they steadied themselves down the stretch. They also seem to be getting their footing back, beating Purdue and Northwestern after getting pounded at Iowa and losing by two at Wisconsin.

Northwestern: The Wildcats built the big lead early on, only to drop another tight game after losing by four at Illinois on Saturday.

QUOTABLE

''We're just going to keep at it. We're going to keep developing, keep teaching, keep preparing. I'm just hoping we can break through that can lead to sustained success. I've seen this before, I've been a part of this before. Usually young groups, the final thing you see are the wins and losses.'' - Northwestern coach Chris Collins.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins will try to make it a two-game sweep when they visit Indiana on Sunday. Maryland beat the Hoosiers 75-59 on Jan. 4.

Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to stop their skid when they host Ohio State on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 26
NWEST Wildcats 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
19:33   Pat Spencer missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:13   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
19:01 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 0-2
18:47   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
18:25   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:04 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 0-5
17:28   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
17:12   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:12 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 0-6
17:12 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-7
16:55   Jalen Smith missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
16:37 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 0-9
16:37   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
16:37 +1 Miller Kopp made free throw 0-10
16:26 +3 Serrel Smith Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 3-10
16:09 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 3-12
15:47   Out of bounds turnover on Serrel Smith Jr.  
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
15:16   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
14:58 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Pete Nance 3-14
14:40   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
14:16   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
13:57   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
13:47   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
13:47 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-14
13:47 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-14
13:36   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
13:21 +3 Serrel Smith Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 8-14
13:14   Personal foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
12:50 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 8-17
12:32   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
12:32   Joshua Tomaic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:32 +1 Joshua Tomaic made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-17
12:23 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 9-20
12:07 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 12-20
11:41   Pete Nance missed layup, blocked by Aaron Wiggins  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
11:32   Offensive foul on Aaron Wiggins  
11:32   Turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
11:10 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 12-22
10:43   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
10:21   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:13 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 15-22
9:45   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
9:45   Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:45 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
9:21 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 17-23
9:08   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith  
8:41 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by Jared Jones 17-25
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Jared Jones  
8:02   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
7:59 +2 Jared Jones made tip-in 17-27
7:38   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
7:18   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:17   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
6:55   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
6:37   Offensive foul on Pete Nance  
6:37   Turnover on Pete Nance  
6:06   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Pat Spencer  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
5:43 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 17-29
5:31   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by Jalen Smith  
5:24   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
5:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 18-29
5:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-29
5:00 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 19-32
4:41   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
4:37   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
4:29   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
4:29 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 20-32
4:29 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
4:11 +2 A.J. Turner made jump shot 21-34
3:51   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Pat Spencer  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
3:49   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
3:26 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 21-36
3:00   Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
2:35   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Pat Spencer  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer  
2:25   Personal foul on A.J. Turner  
2:25 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-36
2:25 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-36
2:05   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
2:05 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 23-37
2:05 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-38
1:44 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serrel Smith Jr. 26-38
1:29   Offensive foul on Boo Buie  
1:29   Turnover on Boo Buie  
1:18   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
1:06   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
49.0 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 26-40
18.0   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
6.0   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 51
NWEST Wildcats 26

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 29-40
19:17   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
19:02 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 29-43
18:40   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
18:27   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:19   Personal foul on A.J. Turner  
18:07 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Darryl Morsell 31-43
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Eric Ayala  
17:34   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:33 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 33-43
17:33   Shooting foul on A.J. Turner  
17:33 +1 Jalen Smith made free throw 34-43
17:21   Bad pass turnover on Robbie Beran, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
17:15   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:57   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
16:49   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
16:31 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 36-43
16:13 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 36-45
16:00   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
15:37   Offensive foul on Pat Spencer  
15:37   Turnover on Pat Spencer  
15:21 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 39-45
14:55 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 39-48
14:27   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
14:17   Traveling violation turnover on Miller Kopp  
13:58   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
13:58   Darryl Morsell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:58 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-48
13:38   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Serrel Smith Jr.  
13:34   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by A.J. Turner  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:32   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
13:32 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 41-48
13:32 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-48
13:22   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:15   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
13:09 +2 Pete Nance made layup 42-50
12:57   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
12:55   Aaron Wiggins missed tip-in  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
12:52   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
12:36   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
12:36 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-50
12:36   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
12:20 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 43-53
12:09   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
12:09 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 44-53
12:09 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-53
11:54   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:28   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by A.J. Turner  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
11:25 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 48-53
11:09   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
11:01   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
10:54   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
10:54 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
10:54 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-53
10:23 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 50-55
10:16   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
10:02   Personal foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
9:59   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
9:35 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 53-55
9:17   Pat Spencer missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
9:10 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 56-55
8:46   Ryan Young missed layup  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:16 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Eric Ayala 58-55
7:56   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
7:56 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 58-56
7:56 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-57
7:31   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
7:23 +2 Pat Spencer made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 58-59
6:59 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 61-59
6:36 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 61-61
6:18   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
6:03   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer  
5:48   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
5:49 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 62-61
5:49  