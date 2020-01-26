MD
No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana

  • Jan 26, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left Sunday to give No. 17 Maryland a 77-76 victory at Indiana.

The Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed by six with 1:25 left in the game. But they held the Hoosiers scoreless and scored the final seven points to win their third in a row.

Indiana had a chance to win it but Trayce Jackson-Davis' short jumper bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Smith finished with a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4), who had won their previous two games and were trying to sweep two ranked foes this week.

It was a frenzied finish to a wild game.

Indiana opened the second half in a 45-36 deficit after enduring a 3-point frenzy in the first half, then charged back to open up a 67-59 with 7:34 left and were still up six following Green's final basket.

But after Smith scored on a layup, he stole the inbound pass and Aaron Wiggins hit a 3 with 55 seconds to go, cutting the deficit to 76-75.

Green then missed a midrange jumper, Wiggins grabbed the rebound and Smith made the winner following a timeout.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins put on a 20-minute clinic moving the ball and knocking down 3s. They spent most of the second half scrambling to stay in it and when they got a chance to finally capitalize on a couple big miscues, they took advantage.

Indiana: This loss will be hard to accept for the Hoosiers. After seemingly having it locked up with 85 seconds to go, they made just enough miscues to give it away - on a day they committed a season-low six turnovers, too.

STAT PACK

Maryland: Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points, Darryl Morsell finished with 10 points and six rebounds and Eric Ayala had six assists. ... After making six of their first nine 3s, the Terrapins wound up 12 of 29. ... Maryland pulled off its first season sweep and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since joining the Big Ten. They lost the previous meetings in Bloomington.

Indiana: Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith each had eight rebounds. ... Rob Phinisee finished with 10 points and seven assists and Jerome Hunter scored a season-high 12 points. ... Indiana went 9 of 19 on 3s and was outrebounded 29-22. ... The Hoosiers are 12-2 at home and 3-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts No. 19 on Thursday in the first of two straight home games.

Indiana faces a key test Wednesday at Penn State.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 45
IND Hoosiers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
19:36 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 3-0
19:15   Offensive foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:15   Turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith  
18:09 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 6-0
17:58 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 6-2
17:58   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
17:58 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made free throw 6-3
17:39   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:32   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Donta Scott  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:26 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 9-3
17:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
16:58 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 12-3
16:42 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 12-6
16:19   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Justin Smith  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:05 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 12-9
15:36   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:30 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 14-9
15:19 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 14-11
14:39 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 17-11
14:28 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 17-14
14:00   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
13:53   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:27   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
13:17 +2 Aaron Wiggins made driving layup 19-14
13:09   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:56 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 22-14
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Eric Ayala  
12:32 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 24-14
12:12 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Devonte Green 24-16
11:56   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
11:54   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
11:29 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Ron Davis 24-19
10:57 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 27-19
10:57   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:57 +1 Ricky Lindo Jr. made free throw 28-19
10:42   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:34 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Smith 28-22
10:09   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
9:49   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
9:35 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Serrel Smith Jr. 30-22
9:10 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Aljami Durham 30-24
8:47 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 32-24
8:25   Justin Smith missed layup  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
7:55 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 35-24
7:28   Justin Smith missed layup  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
7:23   Justin Smith missed layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:55 +3 Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 38-24
6:29   Joey Brunk missed reverse layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:14   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
6:09   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
5:53   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
5:42 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 38-27
5:19   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Smith  
4:56 +2 Armaan Franklin made floating jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 38-29
4:34 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 40-29
4:19   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
4:15   Justin Smith missed layup  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
4:10 +2 Justin Smith made tip-in 40-31
3:45   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:43   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
3:39   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:38   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
3:24 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 42-31
3:04   Joey Brunk missed layup  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:41   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
2:33   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
2:19   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
2:19 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-31
2:19   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
1:58 +2 Devonte Green made floating jump shot, assist by Jerome Hunter 43-33
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
1:10   Shooting foul on Joshua Tomaic  
1:10 +1 Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 43-34
1:10 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-35
55.0   Jalen Smith missed layup  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
49.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
49.0   Aljami Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
49.0 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
24.0   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
7.0 +2 Eric Ayala made driving layup 45-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 32
IND Hoosiers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
19:32 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 45-38
19:07   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:55 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 45-40
18:38   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
18:36   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
18:19   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
17:59 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 45-43
17:46   Kicked ball violation on Indiana  
17:29   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:29 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
17:29   Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
17:30   Traveling violation turnover on Donta Scott  
17:05 +2 Rob Phinisee made running Jump Shot 46-45
16:33   Darryl Morsell missed driving layup  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
16:21 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 46-47
16:01   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Rob Phinisee  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:59   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
15:59 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
15:59   Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:58   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
15:47   Jumpball received by Maryland  
15:40 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 50-47
15:11   Rob Phinisee missed floating jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:04 +2 Justin Smith made tip-in 50-49
14:52   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
14:45   Eric Ayala missed driving dunk  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
14:38 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 50-51
14:17   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
13:48 +2 Rob Phinisee made floating jump shot 50-53
13:28 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 52-53
13:01 +2 Joey Brunk made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 52-55
12:43   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
12:44   Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:44   Eric Ayala missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:44   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
12:31   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:15 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Ron Davis 52-58
12:02   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
11:55   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
11:43 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 52-60
11:21 +2 Jalen Smith made driving layup 54-60
11:05   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
10:54   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:41   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed alley-oop shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
10:22   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
10:20   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:47   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
9:47   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed free throw  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:19 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 54-62
8:59 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 56-62
8:31 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis 56-64
8:14   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
8:15 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 3 free throws 57-64
8:15 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 3 free throws 58-64
8:15 +1 Jalen Smith made 3rd of 3 free throws 59-64
7:47   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
7:39   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
7:33 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 59-67
7:16   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
7:16 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 60-67
7:16 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-67
6:56   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
6:40   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
6:28   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
6:22 +2 Jerome Hunter made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 61-69
6:13   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
6:13   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:13 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-69
5:52   Joey Brunk missed hook shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
5:39   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
5:37   Justin Smith missed layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:37   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
5:35   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
5:35   Rob Phinisee missed free throw  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
5:12   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
5:05 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 64-69
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:24   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
4:14 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Aljami Durham 64-71
3:54   Eric Ayala missed driving layup  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
3:47   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
3:39 +2 Darryl Morsell made driving layup 66-71
3:39   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
3:39