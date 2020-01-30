IOWA
Cowan scores 31 as No. 15 Maryland beats No. 18 Iowa 82-72

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Anthony Cowan Jr. scored, more than ever before. The senior guard also passed, played tight defense and even did a little coaching.

With Cowan leading the way, 15th-ranked Maryland beat No. 18 Iowa 82-72 Thursday night to remain unbeaten at home and in the thick of the race for first place in the Big Ten.

Cowan scored a career-high 31 points to move past Walt Williams into 12th place on the Maryland scoring list with 1,716. Cowan went 9 for 15 from the floor, 10 for 11 at the foul line, led the Terps with six assists, grabbed six rebounds and had a steal and a block.

“Anthony Cowan was off the charts," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “Efficient, fast, a pest. He's having fun."

Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds to help the Terrapins win their fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes' five-game run.

Maryland (17-4, 7-3) never trailed after halftime in the rematch of a Jan. 10 meeting that Iowa won 67-49 to launch its winning streak. Cowan scored 9 points on 2-for-10 shooting in that first game, but in this one he was a difference-maker.

“They sat in the zone, so I just had to get aggressive," he said. “Last game we played them there, we just wasn't aggressive with the zone. So that's what I made sure I did."

Luka Garza scored 21 for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) and Joe Wieskamp had 17. Garza, the Big Ten's leading scorer, was in foul trouble throughout. He had two fouls in the opening five minutes and picked up his fourth with 7:55 remaining.

“We're a different team with Luka. The more he's out there, the better we are," coach Fran McCaffery said. “That kind of changes everything. Others have to step up."

That didn't happen. The Hawkeyes shot 36%, went 8 for 24 beyond the arc and were outrebounded 42-38.

Maryland led 52-49 before a dunk by Smith, 3-pointers by Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins, plus two free throws by Cowan upped the margin to 13 points with 6:17 to go.

Although the Hawkeyes were coming off a spirited comeback win over Wisconsin, there would be no rally in this one.

Cowan made sure of that.

“It's all about winning for Anthony this year," Turgeon said. “What's amazing about what he's doing, he's helping me coach the team when we're not boxing out and not communicating. He was screaming at them pretty good with three minutes to go. When I walked into the huddle, he was on them pretty good."

Early on, Iowa looked sharp. The Hawkeyes made four of their first six attempts from beyond the arc and built an 18-12 lead.

It was 30-27 before Cowan fueled a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer and a jumper to put Maryland ahead 36-32 at the break.

Garza scored only six points before halftime on 3-for-6 shooting. He finished 9 for 19.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes can't be too disappointed, given that no one has come to Maryland this season and gone away with a victory. Iowa might have fared better if Garza was on the court for more than 25 minutes. “He's pretty good, typically, at staying vertical and staying out of foul trouble, recognizing how important he is to our team and staying on the floor," McCaffery said. “He's an aggressive guy so obviously sometimes it's going to happen."

Maryland: This is a big win for the Terrapins, who appear to have righted themselves after successive losses to Wisconsin and Iowa two weeks ago.

HONORING KOBE, WOOTTEN

Maryland asked the crowd for a moment of silence before the game to honor the lives of DeMatha basketball coach Morgan Wootten (who died last week), former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts No. 19 Illinois on Sunday, the first of two meetings between the Big Ten contenders.

Maryland is at home Tuesday night against surprising 25th-ranked Rutgers, which hasn't beaten the Terps since both teams joined the Big Ten in 2014.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25g

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 32
MD Terrapins 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
19:29 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 0-2
19:04 +2 Joe Wieskamp made jump shot 2-2
18:44 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 2-5
18:15   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
18:15   Turnover on Luka Garza  
18:02   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:56   Joe Toussaint missed floating jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:48 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 2-7
17:31   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
17:19   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
17:10 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 5-7
17:10   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Luka Garza  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
16:14 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot 8-7
16:03   Offensive foul on Jalen Smith  
16:05   Turnover on Jalen Smith  
15:47 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 10-7
15:24   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
15:22   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
15:15   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
15:15   Personal foul on Luka Garza  
15:01 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 10-10
14:47   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:38   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
14:20   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
14:13   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
14:04 +2 Joe Toussaint made reverse layup 12-10
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
13:35   Ryan Kriener missed layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:25   Aaron Wiggins missed layup, blocked by Joe Wieskamp  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
13:11 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 15-10
12:52 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup 15-12
12:35   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
12:28 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 18-12
12:02 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 18-14
11:47   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
11:31   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
11:10 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 18-16
10:40   Ryan Kriener missed layup, blocked by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
10:38 +2 Ryan Kriener made dunk 20-16
10:38   Shooting foul on Joshua Tomaic  
10:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ryan Kriener  
10:38   Turnover on Ryan Kriener  
10:38 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
10:38 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
10:38 +1 Ryan Kriener made free throw 21-18
10:17   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
10:09   Serrel Smith Jr. missed layup, blocked by Riley Till  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
10:09   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
9:55   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Riley Till  
9:36   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
9:30 +2 Cordell Pemsl made dunk 23-18
9:14   Donta Scott missed layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Riley Till  
9:04   Bakari Evelyn missed layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:48   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
8:45   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
8:30   Cordell Pemsl missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
8:20   Aaron Wiggins missed layup  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:15 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 23-20
7:57   Connor McCaffery missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
7:47   Darryl Morsell missed alley-oop shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
7:30   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
7:09   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
7:02 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Serrel Smith Jr. 23-22
6:39   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
6:08 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup 23-24
5:33 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 25-24
5:13 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 25-27
4:50 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot 27-27
4:23   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
4:15   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:01 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 30-27
3:37 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 30-29
3:08   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
2:58   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
2:50   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
2:26   Bad pass turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
2:17 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 30-32
2:06   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
1:49   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
1:25   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
1:25 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 30-33
1:25 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
1:15 +2 Joe Toussaint made driving layup 32-34
1:05 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 32-36
1:02   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
25.0   Luka Garza missed hook shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Bakari Evelyn  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 40
MD Terrapins 46

Time Team Play Score
19:30   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:57   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
18:55   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
18:46   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
18:33   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:23   Shooting foul on CJ Fredrick  
18:23 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
18:23 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
18:12   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
18:10 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 35-38
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Donta Scott, stolen by Joe Wieskamp  
17:39 +2 Ryan Kriener made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 37-38
17:22   Lost ball turnover on Donta Scott, stolen by CJ Fredrick  
17:17   CJ Fredrick missed layup, blocked by Darryl Morsell  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
17:15   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:13 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 37-40
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Kriener  
16:50   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
16:38   Luka Garza missed hook shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:25 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 37-42
16:08 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Ryan Kriener 39-42
15:53   Jumpball received by Maryland  
15:41 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 39-44
15:32   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
15:32   Personal foul on Luka Garza  
15:26   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
15:10 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 39-46
14:59   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
14:49   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
14:40   Joe Wieskamp missed finger-roll layup  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
14:33   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:21   Joe Toussaint missed floating jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
14:09 +2 Aaron Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 39-48
14:09   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
14:09   Aaron Wiggins missed free throw  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:00   Joe Wieskamp missed layup, blocked by Darryl Morsell  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
13:52   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
13:52 +1 Joe Toussaint made 1st of 2 free throws 40-48
13:52 +1 Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
13:46   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:38   Joe Toussaint missed driving layup  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
13:33 +2 Cordell Pemsl made tip-in 43-48
13:14   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:07   Jalen Smith missed layup  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
13:05   Personal foul on CJ Fredrick  
12:51   Jalen Smith missed hook shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
12:22   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
12:13 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 43-50
11:49   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
11:49   Joe Wieskamp missed 1st of 3 free throws  
11:49 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-50
11:49 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 3rd of 3 free throws 45-50
11:21   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
11:06 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 47-50
10:38   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
10:29   Aaron Wiggins missed driving layup  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
10:23   Aaron Wiggins missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
10:21   Out of bounds turnover on CJ Fredrick  
10:04 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Serrel Smith Jr. 47-52
