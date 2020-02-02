ARIZST
Martin scores 19, leads Arizona State past Washington 87-83

  • Feb 02, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) Remy Martin scored 19 points to lead five Arizona State players in double figures, and the Sun Devils held off Washington in the closing minutes for a 87-83 win on Saturday night.

The Sun Devils (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12) stayed in the middle of the conference race by rebounding from its last-second loss at Washington State earlier in the week. Martin led the Sun Devils on a night most of the scoring seemed to come from the free throw line.

The teams combined for 49 fouls and shot a combined 68 free throws. Arizona State was 27 of 33 at the free-throw line, including 21 of 25 in the second half.

Rob Edwards, Romello White and Alonzo Verge Jr. each added 18 points for the Sun Devils.

Washington (12-11, 2-8) lost its fifth straight in a season that has been defined by close losses. Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 19 points, while Hameir Wright and Isaiah Stewart both added 14, but it was another disappointing loss in a season that started with high expectations.

Washington pulled within 87-83 after Wright's third 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. Arizona State turned the ball over, but the Sun Devils recovered quickly on defense and Washington failed to get a good look in the closing seconds.

This one was decided by Arizona State's run midway through the second half.

Washington pulled within 41-38 after Wright knocked down three free throws, but the Sun Devils scored nine of the next 11 points and took their largest lead at 50-40 on Edwards' 3-pointer in transition with nearly 14 minutes remaining.

White's two free throws about 2 minutes later pushed the lead to 11 and the lead reached 13 on Verge's driving layup with 8:59 left.

Washington pulled within six on Carter's highlight dunk with 5:39 left but Arizona State withstood the Huskies run and pushed the lead to 79-69 on Khalid Thomas' 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils continue to be very good the past two years coming off a loss. Arizona State is 15-3 over the past two seasons following a defeat, including 6-2 this season.

Washington: The Huskies made a season-high 14 3-pointers in their loss to Arizona, but relied on shooting from behind the arc too much against the Sun Devils. Washington was 3 of 15 in the first half and 9 of 31 for the game.

LINEUP CHANGES

Washington went with its two freshmen in the backcourt with Tsohonis getting his first start and RaeQuan Battle his third.

Arizona State also altered its starting lineup with Mickey Mitchell getting his first start since the 2017-18 season. Mitchell was limited to six games last year due to a back injury and had played in 12 games this year.

Mitchell didn't score in 19 minutes and fouled out.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils return home to host UCLA next Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to rival Washington State on Sunday, Feb. 9.

1st Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 39
WASH Huskies 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington  
19:45   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
19:34   Shooting foul on RaeQuan Battle  
19:34   Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:34 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
19:13 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot 1-2
18:47   3-second violation turnover on Romello White  
18:21   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:10 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 4-2
17:56   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
17:48 +2 Remy Martin made layup 6-2
17:25 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made jump shot 6-4
17:06 +2 Romello White made layup 8-4
16:49   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
16:35   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
16:24   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
16:10   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Rob Edwards  
15:54   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
15:36   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Jamal Bey  
15:10   Offensive foul on Nate Roberts  
15:10   Turnover on Nate Roberts  
14:53   Romello White missed layup  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Roberts  
14:43   Shooting foul on Remy Martin  
14:43 +1 Nate Roberts made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
14:43 +1 Nate Roberts made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
14:25 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 11-6
14:09   Marcus Tsohonis missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
13:55   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
13:48 +2 Romello White made layup 13-6
13:37   Shooting foul on Khalid Thomas  
13:37 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
13:37 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
13:29   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
13:22   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
12:55 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 15-8
12:30   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hardy, stolen by Jalen Graham  
12:16   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
12:02   Khalid Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
11:55   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
11:43   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
11:44 +2 Khalid Thomas made layup 17-8
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:34 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
11:34 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-10
11:15 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 19-10
10:57   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
10:54 +2 Isaiah Stewart made hook shot 19-12
10:33   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Jamal Bey  
10:23   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Jaelen House  
10:14   Traveling violation turnover on Rob Edwards  
9:52 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 19-15
9:21   Jaelen House missed layup  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
9:08   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
8:57   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Washington  
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Romello White  
8:42   Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels  
8:42 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 20-15
8:42 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
8:40   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Remy Martin  
8:33   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Washington  
8:21   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
8:14 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot 21-17
8:00   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
7:57   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Tsohonis  
7:49   Taeshon Cherry missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
7:24 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 21-20
7:06   Offensive foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
7:06   Turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
6:59   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
6:56   Personal foul on Nate Roberts  
6:48   Romello White missed hook shot, blocked by Hameir Wright  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
6:39   Out of bounds turnover on Hameir Wright  
6:24 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 24-20
6:09   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
6:09   Hameir Wright missed free throw  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
5:56   Romello White missed layup  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
5:40   Isaiah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
5:18 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 27-20
5:01   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Nahziah Carter  
4:28 +2 RaeQuan Battle made jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 27-22
4:28   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
4:28 +1 RaeQuan Battle made free throw 27-23
4:17   Personal foul on RaeQuan Battle  
4:08   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
4:08 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 28-23
4:08 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
3:55 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 29-26
3:33 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 32-26
3:17 +2 Isaiah Stewart made hook shot 32-28
3:01   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
2:56 +2 Romello White made layup 34-28
2:39   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
2:39   Hameir Wright missed free throw  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
2:22   Traveling violation turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
1:54   Hameir Wright missed jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
1:45 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 36-28
1:25 +2 Nahziah Carter made layup 36-30
1:07   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
1:03   Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
1:03 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
1:03 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
53.0   Remy Martin missed layup  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
47.0 +2 Romello White made jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 38-32
31.0   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Washington  
32.0   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
32.0 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 38-33
32.0   Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
7.0   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
7.0 +1 Rob Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
7.0   Rob Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 48
WASH Huskies 50

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Mickey Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
19:33   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
19:28   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
19:11   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Remy Martin  
18:58   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Marcus Tsohonis  
18:51   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
18:42   RaeQuan Battle missed layup  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:35   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Hameir Wright, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
18:18   Personal foul on RaeQuan Battle  
18:18   Bad pass turnover on Khalid Thomas, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
18:07   Shooting foul on Romello White  
18:07   Isaiah Stewart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:07 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
17:54   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
17:54 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 40-34
17:54 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
17:32   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
17:29   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Washington  
17:29   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
17:28   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
17:27   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Khalid Thomas  
17:16   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Hameir Wright  
17:13   Personal foul on Romello White  
17:06   Shooting foul on Romello White  
17:06 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 41-35
17:06   Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
16:41   Jalen Graham missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
16:33   Nahziah Carter missed layup  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
16:25   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
16:17   Shooting foul on Khalid Thomas  
16:17 +1 Hameir Wright made 1st of 3 free throws 41-36
16:17 +1 Hameir Wright made 2nd of 3 free throws 41-37