|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Washington
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on RaeQuan Battle
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:34
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot
|
1-2
|
18:47
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Romello White
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
|
18:10
|
|
+3
|
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin
|
4-2
|
17:56
|
|
|
Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remy Martin
|
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin made layup
|
6-2
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis made jump shot
|
6-4
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made layup
|
8-4
|
16:49
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Rob Edwards
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Jamal Bey
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nate Roberts
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Nate Roberts
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Romello White missed layup
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Roberts
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Remy Martin
|
|
14:43
|
|
+1
|
Nate Roberts made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-5
|
14:43
|
|
+1
|
Nate Roberts made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-6
|
14:25
|
|
+3
|
Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
|
11-6
|
14:09
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed layup, blocked by Romello White
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made layup
|
13-6
|
13:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khalid Thomas
|
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-7
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-8
|
13:29
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot
|
15-8
|
12:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaelen House
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hardy, stolen by Jalen Graham
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Khalid Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Khalid Thomas made layup
|
17-8
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-9
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-10
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup
|
19-10
|
10:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Graham
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stewart made hook shot
|
19-12
|
10:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Jamal Bey
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Jaelen House
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Rob Edwards
|
|
9:52
|
|
+3
|
Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart
|
19-15
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jaelen House missed layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Washington
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Romello White
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels
|
|
8:42
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-15
|
8:42
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-15
|
8:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Remy Martin
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Washington
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot
|
21-17
|
8:00
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry missed jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
7:24
|
|
+3
|
Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis
|
21-20
|
7:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Roberts
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Romello White missed hook shot, blocked by Hameir Wright
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Hameir Wright
|
|
6:24
|
|
+3
|
Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-20
|
6:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Hameir Wright missed free throw
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Romello White missed layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|
|
5:18
|
|
+3
|
Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White
|
27-20
|
5:01
|
|
|
RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Nahziah Carter
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
RaeQuan Battle made jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright
|
27-22
|
4:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry
|
|
4:28
|
|
+1
|
RaeQuan Battle made free throw
|
27-23
|
4:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on RaeQuan Battle
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hameir Wright
|
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-23
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-23
|
3:55
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter
|
29-26
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot
|
32-26
|
3:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stewart made hook shot
|
32-28
|
3:01
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made layup
|
34-28
|
2:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Hameir Wright missed free throw
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Mickey Mitchell
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Hameir Wright missed jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup
|
36-28
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Nahziah Carter made layup
|
36-30
|
1:07
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-31
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-32
|
53.0
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed layup
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arizona State
|
|
47.0
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell
|
38-32
|
31.0
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Washington
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence
|
|
32.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-33
|
32.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nahziah Carter
|
|
7.0
|
|
+1
|
Rob Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-33
|
7.0
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|