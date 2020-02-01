CREIGH
Mahoney, Ballock lead Creighton past No. 8 Villanova

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Creighton did what no other Big East team has been able to do in nearly two years - beat Villanova on its home court.

Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half to help Creighton top the No. 8 Wildcats 76-61 on Saturday.

Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row and avenged a 64-59 home defeat to the Wildcats on Jan. 7.

It was Villanova's first home loss in the Big East since St. John's defeated the Wildcats on Feb. 7, 2018, snapping a 16-game home conference winning streak.

''I'm really proud of my team,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''There's nobody we respect more than Villanova. It's a heck of a win for our program because of how good Villanova is.''

Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore each had 18 points for Villanova (17-4, 7-2), which had won seven in a row.

''Creighton deserves a lot of credit,'' Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. ''They came in here and played a better basketball game. We weren't that bad; they just played a better all-around game. They did a great job defensively, hit big shots and handled our pressure.''

Villanova trailed by as many as 17 points in the opening half and slowly cut into Creighton's 12-point halftime lead. The Wildcats got within three, 46-43, on Moore's 3-pointer with 12:06 to play and again on Gillespie's layup with 10:22 left that made it 51-48.

But the Wildcats wouldn't get any closer.

''Our guys locked in and got to some shooters,'' McDermott said. ''We've made some good strides defensively. If you're going to win on the road in this league, your defense is going to have to travel.''

Villanova shot 36.1 percent (22-for-61) from the field, including 26.9 percent (7-for-26) from 3-point range.

Creighton kept the Wildcats at arm's length and had a 58-50 advantage with 7:36 remaining on Kelvin Jones' short turnaround jumper. Then, Ballock, a 45.1 percent 3-point shooter entering, drained a long 3 before assisting Mahoney on a 2-on-1 break to make it 63-50 with 6:05 left.

Villanova answered with the next seven, capped by Moore's 3 that made it 63-57 with 4:31 to play.

But Ballock nailed a huge 3 from the left corner on a play out of a timeout, putting Creighton up 66-57 with 3:25 remaining.

McDermott called the play knowing that the inbound pass would get to the left-handed shooting Ballock and that it would be tough for Villanova to contest the jumper from that spot.

Ballock did the rest.

''It's a hard shot to defend, but it's a very difficult shot (to make),'' he said.

And Damien Jefferson then scored six straight points, capped with a one-handed dunk that made it 72-59 and put an exclamation point on the win.

''Over the past few games, we've been doing a better job as a whole,'' Mahoney said.

BACK IN THE LINEUP

Jermaine Samuels returned to the starting lineup for Villanova after sitting out Tuesday's 79-59 win at St. John's with a left foot sprain. Samuels, averaging 11.1 points per contest, had eight points.

Wright said afterward that Samuels was close to 100 percent.

OFF NIGHT

Villanova leading scorer Saddiq Bey, who entered averaging 15.3 points, had just nine points while shooting 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-5 3-point range.

FOR OPENERS

Creighton led by as many as 17 points in the first half before settling for a 35-23 halftime advantage. Alexander and Zegarowski did the bulk of the scoring for the Bluejays, combining for 22 points. The Wildcats struggled mightily on offense, missing 18 of 28 shots from the field and 11 of 14 from 3-point range.

After taking an early 5-1 lead, Villanova missed nine of its next 10 shots and trailed 18-8 after Mitch Ballock's 3 with 9:07 left. The Bluejays' advantage ballooned to 31-14 on Zegarowski's short jumper with 3:12 left in the half. Moore netted six of Villanova's points during a 9-4 run to close the half. It was just the fourth time the Wildcats have trailed at the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays will begin the second half of conference play at Providence on Wednesday and likely will be ranked in the AP Top 25. Creighton received the most votes (59) of any team not inside the Top 25 last week.

Villanova: The Wildcats had won 12 straight and 37 of their last 40 at the Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers' home court and Villanova's home away from home. They have two more games remaining here, Feb. 8 in a highly anticipated matchup against Seton Hall and Feb. 29 versus Providence.

UP NEXT

Creighton: At Providence on Wednesday.

Villanova: At Butler on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 35
NOVA Wildcats 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:43   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:43   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:43 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Christian Bishop  
19:13   Christian Bishop missed hook shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:51 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Cole Swider 1-2
18:35   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
18:22   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
18:09   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
17:41   Christian Bishop missed layup  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:30   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
17:29   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
17:24 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 1-5
17:05 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 3-5
16:46   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
16:28 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 6-5
15:57   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:39 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 8-5
15:20   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
14:52   Out of bounds turnover on Damien Jefferson  
14:35   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:26 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 11-5
14:07   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:54   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:43   Kelvin Jones missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:43   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
13:38   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
13:28   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
13:06 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 11-8
12:45   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
12:28   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
12:14   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:03   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:56   Traveling violation turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:43   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:30 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 13-8
11:10   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
10:53 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 15-8
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Cole Swider, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
10:12   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
9:55   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
9:40   Christian Bishop missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
9:24   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
9:11 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 18-8
8:42   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
8:40 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 18-10
8:17   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Kelvin Jones, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
7:40   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
7:22   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
7:12   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
7:02 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 21-10
6:40 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 21-12
6:11 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 24-12
5:41   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
5:33 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 27-12
5:20   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
5:01   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
4:52 +2 Justin Moore made layup 27-14
4:52   Shooting foul on Damien Jefferson  
4:52   Justin Moore missed free throw  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
4:33   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Cole Swider  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
4:13   Brandon Slater missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
3:54 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 29-14
3:28   Out of bounds turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:12 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 31-14
2:53   Jumpball received by Villanova  
2:48   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
2:46   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
2:36 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 31-17
2:18   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
2:01 +2 Justin Moore made layup 31-19
1:47 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 33-19
1:20 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup, assist by Cole Swider 33-21
55.0 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 35-21
41.0 +2 Cole Swider made layup 35-23
33.0   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
2.0   Jermaine Samuels missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CREIGH Bluejays 41
NOVA Wildcats 38

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:26   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed hook shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:24   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
19:24 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 35-24
19:24 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-25
19:03   Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:55 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 35-28
18:33   Christian Bishop missed dunk  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
18:26   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
18:18 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made layup 37-28
18:18   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
18:18   Marcus Zegarowski missed free throw  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:03 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 37-30
17:43   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Cole Swider  
17:23   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Christian Bishop  
17:17 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 40-30
16:51   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
16:36 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 40-32
16:20   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
16:02 +2 Jermaine Samuels made dunk, assist by Justin Moore 40-34
15:39 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 42-34
15:19 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 42-36
14:56 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 44-36
14:34   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:30   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
14:30 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
14:30 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-38
14:03   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
13:37   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
13:25   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
13:22   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
13:15   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:15   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed dunk  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:15   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
13:15 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 44-39
13:12 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-40
12:43   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:32   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
12:22   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:22 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 45-40
12:22 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-40
12:07 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 46-43
11:44 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelvin Jones 49-43
11:23   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:04 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 51-43
10:47 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 51-46
10:30   Mitch Ballock missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:22 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 51-48
9:49 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot 54-48
9:30 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 54-50
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
9:05   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
8:58   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
8:36   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:19 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 56-50
8:02   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
8:02   Collin Gillespie missed free throw  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
7:37 +2 Kelvin Jones made jump shot 58-50
7:10   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
7:05   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
6:54   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
6:25 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelvin Jones 61-50
6:11   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
6:05 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 63-50
5:52 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 63-52
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
5:32   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
5:15   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
4:48   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
4:47   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
4:47 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
4:47 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
4:40   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
4:39   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
4:39  