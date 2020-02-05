NOVA
10 Villanova
Wildcats
17-5
away team logo
76
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Wed Feb. 5
6:30pm
BONUS
79
TF 12
home team logo
BUTLER
19 Butler
Bulldogs
18-5
ML: +129
BUTLER -3, O/U 130.5
ML: -152
NOVA
BUTLER

Baldwin gives No. 19 Butler 79-76 win over No. 10 Villanova

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Butler guard Kamar Baldwin ignored the anxious fans, the tie score and the running clock Wednesday night.

Instead, he just kept dribbling calmly, confident he would make the right play.

So when he caught Collin Gillespie leaning to cut off an expected drive, Baldwin hopped outside and knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova.

''He gave me space, so I took it,'' Baldwin said. ''When I drove it, he kind of backed up so I just went to my stepback.''

Baldwin, who was 5 of 15 from the field, claimed he knew it was good as soon as the ball left his hand.

Coach LaVall Jordan was counting on it after opting not to call a timeout when the Wildcats tied the score on Saddiq Bey's 3 with 24 seconds to go.

So, with Baldwin in control of the ball, Jordan let it play out and his top scorer timed the play so perfectly the referees needed a replay review to confirm the shot got off in time and to make sure Villanova wouldn't get the ball back.

Baldwin finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, three 3-pointers and only one turnover in a little less than 38 minutes on a night the game was delayed for about 15 minutes when water started dripping from the Hinkle Fieldhouse roof.

Butler (18-5, 6-4 Big East) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.

''That's tough,'' Gillespie said after scoring 28 points. ''I was just trying to get back and he hit a tough shot at the end.''

Baldwin's final shot ruined Villanova's final flurry. The Wildcats (17-5, 7-3) trailed by 10 with less than six minutes to play, but slowly and steadily cut into Butler's lead.

Bey's fourth 3 with 58 seconds left made it 74-73.

Sean McDermott, who had 21 points, drew a foul on Butler's next possession and made both free throws. Then, Bey scored the last of his 29 points to tie it at 76.

From there, the ball went to Baldwin, who only let it go when he took the shot.

''It's great, not for me personally but all the energy and all the hard work we put in out there,'' Baldwin said. ''To celebrate afterward is great.''

Bryce Golden added a career high 18 for Butler.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats defense is not playing well and it has led to them losing consecutive games for the first time this season. After giving up 76 points in Saturday's loss to Creighton, their highest point total since Nov. 24, they allowed Butler to do it again. Villanova certainly packs some scoring punch, but it could be a short postseason if the defense doesn't play better than it did against the Bulldogs.

Butler: Aaron Thompson's return from an injured left wrist certainly made a difference. He scored nine points, managed to get Butler's offense back in sync. The bigger contribution may have come on defense, where his presence solidified the rotation. Butler is clearly a better team with Thompson on the court.

BIG SPLASH

The leak forced a stoppage with 13:02 left in the first half.

Butler sent two maintenance workers up to the catwalk, trying to find a solution that would allow play to resume. They found that the water was coming from a beam, dried the area and moved a bucket they found to prevent any more water from raining down.

''We always talk about the importance of being an unbelievable teammate,'' Jordan said. ''The guy up top holding the bucket was an unbelievable teammate.''

STAT PACK

Villanova: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had nine points and four rebounds. ... The Wildcats were outscored 42-28 in the paint. ... Gillespie has scored in double figures 20 times this season. .. The Wildcats allowed 42 points in the first half, their second-highest total this season and their second straight half with more than 40. ... The Wildcats are now 3-3 this season against opponents in the AP Top 25.

Butler: McDermott had eight rebounds while Golden had five. ... Bryce Nze added 12 points and five rebounds. ... The Bulldogs had their highest scoring first half since a 44-point effort against Wofford on Nov. 16. ... Butler finished 6 of 13 from beyond the arc after making just one 3-pointer in Saturday's loss, their lowest total since December 2014. ... Baldwin passed A.J. Graves for sixth on the school's career scoring list and now has 1,821 points.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts No. 12 Seton Hall on Saturday, seeking an 18th consecutive home win in the series.

Butler: Hits the road Sunday to take on Marquette.

---

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 38
BUTLER Bulldogs 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Villanova  
19:45 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:16 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot 3-2
19:16   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:16   Bryce Golden missed free throw  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:01 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 5-2
18:41 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 5-4
18:12   Justin Moore missed layup  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
18:04   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
17:58   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
17:51   Bryce Nze missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
17:49   Personal foul on Sean McDermott  
17:32 +2 Justin Moore made layup 7-4
17:10   Bryce Nze missed layup  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:51   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
16:43 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 7-7
16:13   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
16:09 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 9-7
15:43   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
15:18   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
15:05   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
14:49 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot 9-9
14:20   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
14:12   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
14:05   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
14:02   Jermaine Samuels missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:46 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 9-11
13:23   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:08 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Jordan Tucker 9-13
13:02   Official timeout called  
12:45   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
12:32 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 9-15
12:04 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 11-15
11:32   Kamar Baldwin missed layup, blocked by Saddiq Bey  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Butler  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot 11-18
11:03   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
10:55   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
10:50 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup 13-18
10:40   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Tucker  
10:34 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 16-18
10:15 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 16-20
9:47   Shooting foul on Aaron Thompson  
9:47 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
9:47 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
9:34   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:32   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
9:19   Personal foul on Derrik Smits  
9:19 +1 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
9:19   Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
8:56 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 19-22
8:31 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 21-22
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits  
7:47   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
7:40   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
7:19 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 23-22
6:59   Bryce Nze missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:50 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 25-22
6:33   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:10 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 27-22
6:06   30-second timeout called  
5:38 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 27-24
5:38   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
5:38 +1 Bryce Nze made free throw 27-25
5:19   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
5:19   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Villanova  
5:07   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
5:07   Bryce Nze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:07 +1 Bryce Nze made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-26
4:55   Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree missed dunk, blocked by Bryce Nze  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:53   Cole Swider missed layup  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
4:43   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:43 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 27-27
4:43 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-28
4:23   Offensive foul on Collin Gillespie  
4:23   Turnover on Collin Gillespie  
4:15 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 27-30
3:50   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
3:41 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot 27-33
3:33   30-second timeout called  
3:23 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 29-33
3:00 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 29-35
2:39   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
2:24   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
2:14   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
2:14   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
1:59   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:52 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 31-35
1:30 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot 31-38
1:05 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 34-38
59.0   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
59.0   Saddiq Bey missed free throw  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
49.0   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
49.0 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
49.0 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-40
43.0 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 36-40
16.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot 36-42
1.0 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 38-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 38
BUTLER Bulldogs 37

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:24   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
19:18   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Butler  
18:52 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 38-44
18:30   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
18:22 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Sean McDermott 38-46
17:59   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
17:55   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:37   Sean McDermott missed jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
17:31 +2 Sean McDermott made layup 38-48
17:10 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 40-48
16:51   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
16:35 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 40-50
16:18   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
16:18 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
16:18 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
16:03   Bryce Golden missed alley-oop shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
15:45   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 45-50
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker  
15:11   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:00   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
14:44 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 47-50
14:21 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk 47-52
13:57   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
13:54   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:30   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
13:28   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
13:09   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
13:09 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 48-52
13:09   Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
12:51   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
12:34   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
12:34 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
12:34 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-52
12:20   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
12:20 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
12:20 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
12:03 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 52-54
11:47   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
11:39   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
11:38   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
11:13   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
10:49   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Moore  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
10:36   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Jermaine Samuels  
10:18   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Golden, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:59 +2 Jermaine Samuels made dunk 54-54
9:39 +2 Bryce Nze made jump shot 54-56
9:15   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
9:15 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
9:15 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-56
8:51 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 56-58
8:33   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
8:19   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:19 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 56-59
8:19   Aaron Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:01   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
8:01   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:01 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-59
7:39 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 57-61
7:16   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
7:01 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Bryce Golden 57-63
7:01   30-second timeout called  
6:50   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
6:27 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 57-65
6:09   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
6:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:09 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 58-65
6:09   Collin Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:09