COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 and No. 9 Maryland edged Nebraska 72-70 Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten.

After the Terrapins (20-4, 10-3) let a 14-point lead dwindle to 71-70, Smith blocked a shot in the waning seconds and made a free throw on the other end to clinch it.

Donta Scott had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland, and Anthony Cowan Jr. totaled 13 points and 10 assists. It was the first time since 2001 that three Terps registered double-doubles in the same game.

It was the seventh straight double-double for Smith, and the Terps needed him on both ends to improve to 14-0 at home.

Haanif Cheatham scored 20 and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 for Nebraska (7-17, 2-11), which has lost nine straight and is 0-9 on the road. The Cornhuskers got back into the game by going 13 for 20 in the opening 13 minutes of the second half.

Maryland led 56-54 before Ayala sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Smith for a 10-point cushion with 4:47 to go.

Nebraska wasn't done. Two free throws by Cam Mack cut it to 71-70 with 12 seconds left before Cowan missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

Mack then drove the lane but had his shot swatted away by the 6-foot-10 Smith, who was subsequently fouled in the chase for the loose ball with less than a second remaining. Smith made the first shot and intentionally clanged the second off the rim.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon became the fifth coach in school history to reach the 200-victory plateau. Turgeon is 200-96 since taking over for Gary Williams before the 2011-12 season.

Smith had 10 rebounds and nine points in the first half, and Maryland led 38-25 at the break after limiting the Cornhuskers to 27% shooting.

Nebraska cut an 18-10 deficit to 20-19 before Scott drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run that put the Terps up by 11.

Cowan capped the surge with three foul shots. He went 9 for 11 at the line before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers have two seniors and just one victory in 2020. No one said rebuilding in the competitive Big Ten was going to be easy.

Maryland: The Terrapins did what was necessary to keep their winning streak intact. Yeah, they started slowly against the struggling Cornhuskers, but that's to be expected following an emotional comeback win at Illinois.

HELPING HAND

Mack was 1 for 10 from the floor, but the junior college transfer had eight assists to move past Tyronn Lue into fifth place on the school single-season list. Mack increased his assist total to 156. Lue had 152 as a senior in 1997-98 prior to an 11-year NBA career.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, the rematch of a Jan. 21 game won the Badgers, 82-68.

Maryland faces Michigan State on the road Saturday, the first of two games between the teams over a two-week span.

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 25
MD Terrapins 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
19:33   Jalen Smith missed hook shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:20 +2 Cam Mack made alley-oop shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 2-0
18:55   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
18:24   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:12 +2 Donta Scott made jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 2-2
17:58   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:49 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 2-5
17:28 +2 Haanif Cheatham made finger-roll layup, assist by Cam Mack 4-5
17:07   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:05 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 4-7
17:05   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
17:05 +1 Jalen Smith made free throw 4-8
16:53   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Cam Mack  
16:35 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 7-8
16:19   Offensive foul on Jalen Smith  
16:19   Turnover on Jalen Smith  
16:10   Kevin Cross missed jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
16:02   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
15:55   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
15:47   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:35   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Darryl Morsell 7-10
14:59   Cam Mack missed floating jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:51   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
14:51 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
14:51   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
14:39   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Cam Mack  
14:33   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:26   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
14:16   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
14:02   Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
13:47   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:27   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
13:18   Traveling violation turnover on Cam Mack  
12:52 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 7-13
12:43   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
12:28 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 7-15
12:28   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
12:28 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made free throw 7-16
12:10   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
12:10 +1 Matej Kavas made 1st of 3 free throws 8-16
12:10 +1 Matej Kavas made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-16
12:10 +1 Matej Kavas made 3rd of 3 free throws 10-16
11:57   Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
11:57 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
11:45 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made dunk, assist by Cam Mack 12-18
11:17   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
11:15   Personal foul on Matej Kavas  
1:14   Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Chol Marial  
11:11   Chol Marial missed dunk  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
11:05 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 15-18
10:44   Offensive foul on Chol Marial  
10:44   Turnover on Chol Marial  
10:22   Traveling violation turnover on Cam Mack  
10:09   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
9:57   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
9:50   Out of bounds turnover on Darryl Morsell  
9:28 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup, assist by Matej Kavas 17-18
9:15   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
9:15 +1 Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 17-19
9:15 +1 Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
8:55 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made hook shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 19-20
8:33 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 19-23
8:08   Matej Kavas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
7:56   Jalen Smith missed layup  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:55   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   30-second timeout called  
7:24   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:00 +2 Jalen Smith made reverse layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 19-25
6:44   Offensive foul on Kevin Cross  
6:44   Turnover on Kevin Cross  
6:23 +2 Eric Ayala made jump shot 19-27
5:52   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
5:52   Cam Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:52   Cam Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:29   Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham  
5:29 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 19-28
5:29 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-29
5:29 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-30
5:15   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:04   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
4:55   Jervay Green missed driving layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:41 +3 Matej Kavas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 22-30
4:26 +2 Jalen Smith made jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 22-32
4:03   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:45   Offensive foul on Jalen Smith  
3:45   Turnover on Jalen Smith  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Offensive foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
3:29   Turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Cam Mack  
3:12   Cam Mack missed driving layup  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
3:09 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made tip-in 24-32
2:49   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
2:50 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-33
2:50 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-34
2:32   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
2:24   Aaron Wiggins missed layup  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Chol Marial  
2:19 +2 Chol Marial made dunk 24-36
2:10   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Charlie Easley  
1:57   Cam Mack missed driving layup  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
1:46   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
1:42   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Matej Kavas  
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Donta Scott  
1:27   Out of bounds turnover on Serrel Smith Jr.  
1:06   Kevin Cross missed driving layup, blocked by Chol Marial  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
49.0   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
49.0   Chol Marial missed 1st of 2 free throws  
49.0   Chol Marial missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Matej Kavas  
40.0   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
26.0   Shooting foul on Chol Marial  
26.0   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
26.0 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-36
1.0   Shooting foul on Akol Arop  
1.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 25-37
1.0   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
1.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 45
MD Terrapins 34

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
19:18   Eric Ayala missed layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
19:11 +2 Haanif Cheatham made finger-roll layup, assist by Jervay Green 27-38
18:55 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 27-40
18:36 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 29-40
18:12 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 29-43
17:59 +2 Kevin Cross made dunk, assist by Cam Mack 31-43
17:42   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
17:35   Donta Scott missed dunk  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Kevin Cross  
17:14 +2 Haanif Cheatham made reverse layup, assist by Kevin Cross 33-43
16:55 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 33-45
16:40   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
16:34   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell  
16:22 +2 Jervay Green made driving layup 35-45
16:06 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Ayala 35-47
15:56 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Cross 38-47
15:26   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
15:13 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Cam Mack 40-47
15:06   30-second timeout called  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
14:29   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
14:10 +2 Eric Ayala made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 40-49
13:59   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:51   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
13:51   Commercial timeout called  
13:45 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 40-51
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
12:56   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
12:33 +2 Matej Kavas made driving layup 42-51
12:13   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jalen Smith  
11:58   Jervay Green missed hook shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
11:48 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 42-54
11:32 +3 Matej Kavas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 45-54
11:17   Aaron Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
11:15   Commercial timeout called  
11:01 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made finger-roll layup 47-54
10:29   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
10:21   Darryl Morsell missed tip-in  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
10:16   Darryl Morsell missed tip-in  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:05   Matej Kavas missed layup  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
9:57 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made dunk 49-54
9:46   Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell  
9:46   Turnover on Darryl Morsell  
9:28   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
9:21   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
9:16 +2 Aaron Wiggins made dunk, assist by Eric Ayala 49-56
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Eric Ayala  
9:02   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
8:44   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
8:36   Offensive foul on Kevin Cross  
8:36   Turnover on Kevin Cross  
8:18   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
8:08 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 52-56
7:46   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:38 +2 Jervay Green made driving layup 54-56
7:27   30-second timeout called  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Donta Scott, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
6:59   Official timeout called  
6:48   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
6:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Nebraska  
6:32 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 54-59
6:08   Matej Kavas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
5:46