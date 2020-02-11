|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Maryland
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed hook shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Cam Mack made alley-oop shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
2-0
|
18:55
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott made jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
|
2-2
|
17:58
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
17:49
|
|
+3
|
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell
|
2-5
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made finger-roll layup, assist by Cam Mack
|
4-5
|
17:07
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made dunk
|
4-7
|
17:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cam Mack
|
|
17:05
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Smith made free throw
|
4-8
|
16:53
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Cam Mack
|
|
16:35
|
|
+3
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
|
7-8
|
16:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Smith
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jervay Green
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Darryl Morsell
|
7-10
|
14:59
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed floating jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
14:51
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
14:51
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cam Mack
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cam Mack
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins
|
7-13
|
12:43
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maryland
|
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup
|
7-15
|
12:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charlie Easley
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made free throw
|
7-16
|
12:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell
|
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Matej Kavas made 1st of 3 free throws
|
8-16
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Matej Kavas made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
9-16
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Matej Kavas made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
10-16
|
11:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-17
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-18
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made dunk, assist by Cam Mack
|
12-18
|
11:17
|
|
|
Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maryland
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matej Kavas
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Serrel Smith Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chol Marial
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Chol Marial missed dunk
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cam Mack
|
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack
|
15-18
|
10:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Chol Marial
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Chol Marial
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cam Mack
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cam Mack
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Darryl Morsell
|
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup, assist by Matej Kavas
|
17-18
|
9:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-19
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-20
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made hook shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
19-20
|
8:33
|
|
+3
|
Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
19-23
|
8:08
|
|
|
Matej Kavas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed layup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donta Scott
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made reverse layup, assist by Darryl Morsell
|
19-25
|
6:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kevin Cross
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Kevin Cross
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala made jump shot
|
19-27
|
5:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws
|
19-28
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
19-29
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
19-30
|
5:15
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed driving layup
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
Matej Kavas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
|
22-30
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
|
22-32
|
4:03
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Smith
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Cam Mack
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed driving layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made tip-in
|
24-32
|
2:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jervay Green
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-33
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-34
|
2:32
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed layup
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chol Marial
|
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Chol Marial made dunk
|
24-36
|
2:10
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Charlie Easley
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed driving layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matej Kavas
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Donta Scott
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed driving layup, blocked by Chol Marial
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kevin Cross
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Chol Marial missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Chol Marial missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matej Kavas
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chol Marial
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
26.0
|
|
+1
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-36
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Akol Arop
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws
|
25-37
|
1.0
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
25-38
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|