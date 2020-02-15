|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Michigan State
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry
|
0-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
19:00
|
|
+3
|
Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts
|
0-5
|
18:34
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell
|
3-5
|
18:18
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed hook shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Hall
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
16:40
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith
|
6-5
|
16:25
|
|
|
Malik Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Hall
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Donta Scott
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cassius Winston
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-5
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-5
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry
|
8-7
|
14:51
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maryland
|
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott made hook shot
|
10-7
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|
10-9
|
14:00
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed dunk
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
13:41
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell
|
13-9
|
13:22
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed layup
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Aaron Henry
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donta Scott
|
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
12:56
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
15-10
|
12:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Darryl Morsell
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made jump shot
|
15-12
|
11:14
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed layup
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|
|
10:55
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made hook shot
|
15-14
|
10:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rocket Watts
|
|
10:27
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws
|
16-14
|
10:27
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
17-14
|
10:27
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
18-14
|
10:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Eric Ayala
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rocket Watts
|
|
9:57
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-14
|
9:57
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-14
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Kithier made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|
20-16
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins made jump shot
|
22-16
|
9:16
|
|
|
Gabe Brown missed jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala made layup
|
24-16
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Winston made jump shot
|
24-18
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
|
26-18
|
7:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gabe Brown
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed dunk
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-19
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-20
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala made layup
|
28-20
|
6:10
|
|
|
Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric Ayala
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala made layup, assist by Donta Scott
|
30-20
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Winston made jump shot
|
30-22
|
5:29
|
|
+3
|
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-22
|
5:00
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julius Marble
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Julius Marble missed tip-in
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Smith
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cassius Winston
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-22
|
3:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Foster Loyer
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-22
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-22
|
3:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell
|
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Ahrens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-23
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Ahrens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-24
|
2:56
|
|
+3
|
Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins
|
39-24
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Kithier made hook shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|
39-26
|
2:07
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Aaron Henry
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Foster Loyer missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Foster Loyer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-27
|
1:17
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-28
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-29
|
41.0
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Thomas Kithier
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|
|
32.0
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made hook shot
|
39-31
|
3.0
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|