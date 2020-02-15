MD
MICHST

No Text

No. 9 Maryland beats Michigan State 67-60 with 14-0 run

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping No. 9 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-60 with a strong finish Saturday night.

The Terrapins (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by seven with 3:24 left. Cowman had the last 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws.

The Spartans (17-9, 9-6) trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and by eight early in the second half before making a surge to take the lead.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 11 rebounds, but he gave Jalen Smith enough space to make a 3-pointer with 3:08 remaining to start Maryland's game-closing run. Tillman caught the wrath of coach Tom Izzo after making the mistake on defense.

Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Cassius Winston had 14 points for the Spartans.

DRAWING A ROAR

Michigan State's new football coach, Mel Tucker, fired up fans during the first half in a timeout break. The crowd roared again during halftime when Michigan State honored its 2000 national championship team.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: With eight straight wins, the Terrapins have a one-game lead over No. 13 Penn State in the conference standings.

Michigan State: The team is simply struggling, losing four of five games and two straight at home.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Terrapins may move up a little in the poll. The Spartans became the first preseason No. 1 to drop out of the poll since Kentucky did it during the 2013-14 season and they will be unranked for at least another week.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts last-place Northwestern (6-18, 1-13 Big Ten) on Tuesday night.

Michigan State: Plays at Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) on Thursday night.

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 39
MICHST Spartans 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:44 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 0-2
19:12   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:00 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 0-5
18:34 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 3-5
18:18   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:03   Donta Scott missed hook shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
18:01   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
17:51   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:46   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:30   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:12   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:58   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:40 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 6-5
16:25   Malik Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:18   Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:16   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
16:00   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
15:56   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Donta Scott  
15:49   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
15:42   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:28   Shooting foul on Cassius Winston  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
15:28 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-5
15:17 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 8-7
14:51   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
14:35 +2 Donta Scott made hook shot 10-7
14:17 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 10-9
14:00   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:46   Jalen Smith missed dunk  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
13:46   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:41 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 13-9
13:22   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:05   Aaron Wiggins missed layup  
13:03   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
12:56   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Aaron Henry  
12:56   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
12:56 +1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
12:56   Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
12:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith  
12:17   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:10 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 15-10
12:02   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
11:57   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:29 +2 Xavier Tillman made jump shot 15-12
11:14   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
11:09   Donta Scott missed layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
10:55 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot 15-14
10:27   Shooting foul on Rocket Watts  
10:27 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 16-14
10:27 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-14
10:27 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-14
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Eric Ayala  
10:01   Shooting foul on Rocket Watts  
9:57 +1 Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
9:57 +1 Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-14
9:52 +2 Thomas Kithier made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 20-16
9:26 +2 Aaron Wiggins made jump shot 22-16
9:16   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:50 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 24-16
8:26 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 24-18
8:02 +2 Jalen Smith made jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 26-18
7:31   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:31   Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:31   Aaron Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
7:09   Personal foul on Gabe Brown  
6:57   Jalen Smith missed dunk  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
6:47   Shooting foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
6:47 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
6:47 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
6:33 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 28-20
6:10   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eric Ayala  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:01 +2 Eric Ayala made layup, assist by Donta Scott 30-20
5:48 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 30-22
5:29 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 33-22
5:00   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Julius Marble  
4:54   Julius Marble missed tip-in  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:47   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:38   Offensive foul on Jalen Smith  
4:38   Turnover on Jalen Smith  
4:26   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
4:01   Shooting foul on Cassius Winston  
4:01   Darryl Morsell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:01 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-22
3:53   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
3:43   Personal foul on Foster Loyer  
3:43 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 35-22
3:43 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-22
3:19   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
3:19 +1 Kyle Ahrens made 1st of 2 free throws 36-23
3:19 +1 Kyle Ahrens made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-24
2:56 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 39-24
2:30 +2 Thomas Kithier made hook shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 39-26
2:07   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
1:54   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
1:26   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Aaron Henry  
1:22   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
1:22   Foster Loyer missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22 +1 Foster Loyer made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
1:17   30-second timeout called  
1:05   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:03   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
1:03 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 39-28
1:03 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-29
41.0   Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Thomas Kithier  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
32.0 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot 39-31
3.0   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 28
MICHST Spartans 29

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Cassius Winston  
19:19   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
19:07   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
19:01 +2 Aaron Henry made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 39-33
19:00   30-second timeout called  
19:00   Commercial timeout called  
18:38   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
18:21   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
18:11   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
17:43 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 41-33
17:21 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 41-35
16:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Maryland  
16:26   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Donta Scott  
16:09   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
15:55   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 41-37
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
15:02   Malik Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:35   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
14:23 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 41-39
14:04 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 43-39
14:03   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
14:03   Jalen Smith missed free throw  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:55   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
13:48 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 43-42
13:30   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
13:24   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed floating jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:02 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 45-42
12:54   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:48   Aaron Henry missed layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
12:42   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
12:38   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
12:27   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:16   Traveling violation turnover on Cassius Winston  
11:59   Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell  
11:59   Turnover on Darryl Morsell  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Cassius Winston missed layup  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
11:46 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made dunk 45-44
11:31 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup 47-44
11:14   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:52   Donta Scott missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
10:25 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 47-46
9:49   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
9:48   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
9:30   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
9:28   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
9:12   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
9:03   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
8:54 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 49-46
8:54   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
8:54   Jalen Smith missed free throw  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
8:43 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 49-48
8:25 +2 Jalen Smith made jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 51-48
8:05 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Kithier 51-51
7:33   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
7:27 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 51-54
7:03 +2 Donta Scott made layup 53-54
6:38   Shooting foul on Aaron Wiggins  
6:38   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 53-55
6:38 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
6:19   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:06   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
5:39   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston  
4:57   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
4:32 +2 Thomas Kithier made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 53-58
4:26   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
4:26   30-second timeout called  
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
4:06   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
3:47   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
3:23 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 53-60
3:07 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 56-60
2:42   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:24 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 59-60
2:10   30-second timeout called  
2:01   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
1:46   Rocket Watts missed layup  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
1:20 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 62-60
1:10   Full timeout called  
51.0   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
23.0 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 65-60
11.0