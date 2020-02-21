STNFRD
WASH

No Text

Da Silva, Cardinal pull away from Washington in 2nd half

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) There’s a point in every college basketball team’s season when it’s now-or-never time, and Stanford has reached that point.

After losing seven of eight games over the last month, the Cardinal were on the verge of slipping out of the postseason tournament conversation as Washington grabbed the lead on a four-point play early in the second half that seemed to turn the momentum on Thursday night.

Stanford then forced the Huskies to miss 16 of their next 17 shots. Asked for an explanation, Cardinal coach Jerod Haase had a fairly simple one.

“We consider ourselves an elite defensive team,” he said.

Oscar Da Silva scored 16 point and grabbed nine rebounds, Tyrell Terry added 14 points and Stanford held Washington to just eight second-half field goals to beat the Huskies 72-64.

The Cardinal (17-9, 6-7 Pac-12) snapped a four-game losing streak and sent the Huskies (12-15, 2-12) to their ninth straight loss. Washington has now lost 13 of its last 15.

Washington got 14 points from Isaiah Stewart, who fueled the Huskies during an entertaining first half and also set the school’s freshman record for blocks and rebounds.

The Huskies took a 37-35 halftime lead on Nahziah Carter’s fastbreak dunk following a steal and touch pass form Marcus Tsohonis. The rally was spurred in part by a flagrant foul on Lukas Kisunas, giving Stewart two free throws, and an 8-4 run to finish the half.

RaeQuan Battle’s four-point play with 16:03 in the game gave the Huskies 47-44 lead, but things went awry from there. Stanford held Washington scoreless for the next 5:10, then for another 4:21 after a pair of free throws, building a 55-49 lead with 9:14 left.

They weren’t done, adding another 4:27 scoreless stretch. In all, the Huskies made 1 of 17 field goals during those long barren runs, shooting 27% from the field in the second half. They hit just 4 of 24 3-point attempts.

The late fade is a familiar theme for the Huskies, who have struggled with second-half offensive efficiency all season. Stanford doubled down on the double team on Stewart in the second half, holding the highly touted forward to four points on 2-of-5 shooting. The Huskies also were without Nate Roberts (held out of practice for a week with a head injury) and Hameir Wright (illness).

“We tried to adapt, but we just got a lot of these empty possessions where it was a throw up (as the shot clock expired) rather than being able to get a good shot off of execution, speed and precision,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “That wasn’t happening in the second half.”

Tsohonis added 11 for Washington, and Carter and Battle added 10 apiece. Stanford also got 12 points from Spencer Jones, who was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.

“That was a big deal,” Haase said. “In terms of big picture, that was a big deal. Those two teams out there, both teams have had a tough deal the last month. Both teams were desperate for the win certainly. For us to be able to come out on top on the road against a very talented team, a very well-coached team and a team that was just as talented as us, means a lot to us.”

STEWART’S RECORDS

Stewart set a pair of Washington freshman records against the Cardinal. The McDonald’s All-American’s four blocks moved him to 59 this season and past Maruqese Chriss (55, 2015-16), now a member of the Golden State Warriors. And his five rebounds give him 236, one more than Mark Pope in 1991-92.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: This victory will look great on the Cardinal’s tournament resume. After this road swing through the Evergreen State, home games against Utah and Colorado loom large next week and will go a long way to determining Stanford’s postseason hopes.

Washington: Another bad loss in an increasingly difficult season. The Huskies looked competitive for a half, then were anything but down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal travel across the state to play Washington State on Sunday.

Washington: The Huskies will try to salvage a series split when they host Cal on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 35
WASH Huskies 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington  
19:28   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrell Terry  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
19:11   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
19:00   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
18:51   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
18:37 +2 Isaiah Stewart made jump shot 0-2
18:31 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 3-2
18:07   Offensive foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
18:07   Turnover on Marcus Tsohonis  
17:55 +2 Oscar da Silva made hook shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 5-2
17:38 +3 Jaden McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 5-5
17:23   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
17:07 +2 Nahziah Carter made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 5-7
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
16:41 +2 Isaiah Stewart made dunk, assist by Nahziah Carter 5-9
16:21   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
16:02   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:50   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 7-9
15:08   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Daejon Davis  
14:49 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 10-9
14:19   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
14:01   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
13:58   Marcus Tsohonis missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
13:32   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
13:29 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup 12-9
13:29   Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels  
13:29   Lukas Kisunas missed free throw  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
13:22   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
13:05   Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels  
13:05 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 13-9
13:05   Bryce Wills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Bryan Penn-Johnson  
12:42 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 13-12
12:20   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Marcus Tsohonis  
12:15   Shooting foul on Lukas Kisunas  
12:15 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
12:15 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-14
12:04   Shooting foul on Bryan Penn-Johnson  
12:04 +1 Lukas Kisunas made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
12:04   Lukas Kisunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
11:57   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:40   Lukas Kisunas missed layup, blocked by Bryan Penn-Johnson  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
11:32   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
11:31   Official timeout called  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:20 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac White 17-14
11:04   Offensive foul on Jaden McDaniels  
11:04   Turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
10:51   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
10:44 +2 Nahziah Carter made layup 17-16
10:28   3-second violation turnover on James Keefe  
10:01   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
9:47   Offensive foul on Daejon Davis  
9:47   Turnover on Daejon Davis  
9:31   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
9:18 +2 Oscar da Silva made hook shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 19-16
8:57   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
8:46 +2 Jamal Bey made layup, assist by Sam Timmins 19-18
8:45   Shooting foul on Isaac White  
8:45 +1 Jamal Bey made free throw 19-19
8:30   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones  
8:10 +2 Sam Timmins made dunk, assist by Isaiah Stewart 19-21
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis  
7:45 +2 RaeQuan Battle made layup, assist by Sam Timmins 19-23
7:16 +2 Bryce Wills made floating jump shot 21-23
6:51 +2 Jamal Bey made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 21-25
6:27   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
6:27   Commercial timeout called  
6:10   Sam Timmins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
5:43   Shooting foul on Sam Timmins  
5:43 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
5:43 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
5:31   Bad pass turnover on Sam Timmins, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
5:24 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 25-25
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
5:10 +2 Tyrell Terry made dunk 27-25
5:10   30-second timeout called  
4:47 +2 Jamal Bey made jump shot 27-27
4:31   Bad pass turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Sam Timmins  
4:25   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Washington  
4:24   Flagrant foul on Lukas Kisunas  
4:24   Official timeout called  
4:24   Commercial timeout called  
4:24 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 27-28
4:24 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
4:18   Jamal Bey missed layup  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
4:04 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Bryce Wills 29-29
3:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Washington  
3:16   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
3:08 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk 31-29
2:52 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot 31-31
2:39   Jaiden Delaire missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
2:20   Isaiah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
2:12   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
2:12 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
2:12 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
2:04 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 34-33
1:45   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
1:38   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Nahziah Carter  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
1:33   Shooting foul on Bryan Penn-Johnson  
1:33   Bryce Wills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-33
1:12 +2 Jamal Bey made floating jump shot 35-35
47.0   Bad pass turnover on James Keefe, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
39.0 +2 Nahziah Carter made dunk, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 35-37
15.0   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
1.0   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Washington  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 37
WASH Huskies 27

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot, blocked by Bryce Wills  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
19:37   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
19:23   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
19:12 +2 Tyrell Terry made floating jump shot 37-37
18:42   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
18:32 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 39-37
18:16 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made jump shot 39-39
17:58   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
17:51 +2 Isaiah Stewart made alley-oop shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 39-41
17:38 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 42-41
17:18 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 42-43
16:58   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
16:44   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
16:36   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
16:20 +2 Lukas Kisunas made hook shot 44-43
16:03 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot 44-46
16:03   Shooting foul on Isaac White  
16:03 +1 RaeQuan Battle made free throw 44-47
15:47 +2 Isaac White made floating jump shot 46-47
15:28   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
15:16   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
15:08   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
15:03   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
14:53   Jaiden Delaire missed layup, blocked by Jamal Bey  
14:51   Defensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
14:35   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
14:09   Personal foul on Jaden McDaniels  
13:49 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 49-47
13:35   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
13:19   Isaiah Stewart missed dunk  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
13:12   Bryce Wills missed layup  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
13:04   Marcus Tsohonis missed layup  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
12:50   Bryce Wills missed dunk, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
12:48   Defensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
12:48   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
12:46   Sam Timmins missed dunk  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Washington  
12:32   Isaiah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
12:22   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
11:53   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 1st of 2 free throws 49-48
11:53 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
11:26   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
11:17 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup 51-49
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
10:42   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
10:42 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
10:42 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
10:24   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
10:07   Jaiden Delaire missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
10:02   Personal foul on Isaac White  
9:50   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
9:42   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
9:26   Offensive foul on Nahziah Carter  
9:26   Turnover on Nahziah Carter  
9:16 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 55-49
9:08   30-second timeout called  
9:08   Commercial timeout called  
8:42   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
8:34   Isaac White missed layup, blocked by Nahziah Carter  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
8:22   Jamal Bey missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
8:01   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
7:32 +2 Sam Timmins made dunk 55-51
7:04   Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
6:50   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
6:41   Sam Timmins missed layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
6:39   30-second timeout called  
6:39   Commercial timeout called  
6:27 +2 Daejon Davis made driving dunk 57-51
6:10   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
6:06   Offensive foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
6:06   Turnover on Marcus Tsohonis  
5:50 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 60-51
5:36   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
5:14   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
5:06   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
5:06 +1 Nahziah Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 60-52
5:06   Nahziah Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
4:47