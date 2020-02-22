CAL
Huskies smash 9-game losing streak pummel Cal 87-52

  AP
  Feb 22, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) Washington’s nine-game losing streak sapped the team’s spirit and diminished the excitement around the program.

So after the Huskies throttled Cal to snap the streak with an 87-52 win Saturday night, coach Mike Hopkins got a little bit emotional as he thanked everyone who stuck around.

“Whenever you lose, it can be difficult,” Hopkins said with tears welling and a catch in his voice. “And the support that we got from the Dawg Pack and our fans is huge. It shows you what this place can be and what it will be. So thank you fans out there and go dawgs! Drop the mic, let’s go.”

And he did, picking up and dropping one of the media microphones at the table before walking out.

The fans who have chosen to stick around got a reward Saturday as Nahziah Carter scored 16 points, Isaiah Stewart added 15 and the Huskies (13-15, 3-12 Pac-12) finally righted the ship with a strong defensive effort against the Golden Bears (11-16, 5-9).

Washington held Cal without a field goal for more than 15 minutes during a stretch spanning halftime to take the victory. The Huskies forced 17 turnovers and held Cal to 11 field goals and 24 percent shooting in a game that showed the team’s athletic promise.

The Huskies started the season with a win over No. 1 Baylor and were ranked at one point. But after losing 11 of their last 12 they were stuck in a repetitive cycle of second-half fades and long scoring droughts.

Enter Cal, which had lost four straight before a win at Washington State on Thursday.

The Bears appeared to be pulling away when D.J. Thorpe slammed home a dunk for a 17-11 lead, Cal's biggest of the game, with 11:33 left in the first half.

From there, things would turn disastrous for the Bears. Washington held Cal without a field goal the rest of the half, outscoring the Bears 32-9 for a 43-26 lead. Cal finished the half by missing 14 of 15 field goals, including 12 straight, and had 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, including five in a span of 4:14 that helped start Washington’s run.

Several Huskies contributed to the dominant finish to the half. Jaden McDaniels had eight points over the final 10 minutes. He also blocked a shot into the crowd hat fired his team up and helped set up two consecutive Cal possessions with shot clock violations.

Hameir Wright hit 3-of-4 3-point attempts during the stretch and Stewart scored on a grind-it-out play in the paint and Carter dunked home a putback of a Carter miss to give Washington the lead for good, 21-20 with 6 minutes to play.

Despite the great first half, the Huskies had to enter the locker room with a case of nerves after blowing so many second-half leads this season.

“We told each other tonight is the night and we’re going to get it,” Stewart said.

And they did. Marcus Tsohonis hit three straight 3s to start the second half, a one-two-three punch that took the fight out of Cal. The Bears finally ended the long field goal drought when Grant Anticevich hit a short jumper to make it 54-28 with 16:20 left. In all, they went 15:23 between field goals.

“We haven’t had very many stinkers this year,” Cal coach Mark Fox said. “We’ve had some defeats. But this one was a stinker.”

The Bears were led by Matt Bradley’s 14. McDaniels finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Washington and Tsohonis scored 11.

That the two freshmen had impactful games is a sign to Hopkins that maybe his team is starting to cash in a bit on its preseason promise with non-NCAA tournament postseason opportunities still available.

Asked if there was enough time left in the season to make a run, Hopkins responded: “There’s always time. Are you kidding me? Time. That’s the only thing we all have in common.”

BIG PICTURE

Cal: There was a brief moment of optimism for the Bears after the win at Washington State, but Saturday’s long scoring drought had to be demoralizing for a club that’s mired in a dog pile at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.

Washington: The long losing streak was starting to have an effect on the Huskies. With a big rival up next, Washington has a chance to build some momentum as the season winds down. There’s still postseason opportunities to play for, even if they’re out of the NCAA conversation.

UP NEXT

Cal: The Golden Bears return home to host Colorado on Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies will attempt to split the season series when they host rival Washington State on Friday night.

---

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 26
WASH Huskies 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington  
19:44 +2 Nahziah Carter made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jamal Bey 0-2
19:18   Shooting foul on Jamal Bey  
19:18 +1 Andre Kelly made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
19:18 +1 Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:57   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich  
18:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Washington  
18:25   Turnover on Washington  
18:25 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
18:25 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
18:16 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 4-5
17:47   Shooting foul on Jamal Bey  
17:47 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 3 free throws 5-5
17:47 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 3 free throws 6-5
17:47 +1 Matt Bradley made 3rd of 3 free throws 7-5
17:36   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
17:26 +2 Nahziah Carter made driving layup 7-7
17:04 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 9-7
16:52   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Paris Austin  
16:44 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 12-7
16:27 +2 Jaden McDaniels made jump shot 12-9
16:02   Paris Austin missed floating jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
15:43   Marcus Tsohonis missed floating jump shot  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Washington  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Kareem South  
15:27   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Grant Anticevich  
15:18   Jumpball received by California  
14:53   Traveling violation turnover on Kareem South  
14:26   Offensive foul on Sam Timmins  
14:26   Turnover on Sam Timmins  
14:16   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
14:16   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
13:59   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hardy  
13:32   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
13:24   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
13:15 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 15-9
13:12   30-second timeout called  
13:01 +2 Nahziah Carter made driving layup 15-11
12:43   Grant Anticevich missed turnaround jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
12:35   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
12:08   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Sam Timmins  
11:33 +2 D.J. Thorpe made dunk, assist by Grant Anticevich 17-11
11:05   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by D.J. Thorpe  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
10:44   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
10:31   Shooting foul on D.J. Thorpe  
10:31   Commercial timeout called  
10:31 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
10:31 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-13
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich  
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Kuany Kuany  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Jamal Bey  
9:34   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
9:34 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
9:34   Jaden McDaniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
9:16   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
9:07 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden McDaniels 17-17
8:40   Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels  
8:40 +1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 3 free throws 18-17
8:40 +1 Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-17
8:40 +1 Kuany Kuany made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-17
8:29   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
8:26 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels 20-19
8:00   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Dimitrios Klonaras  
7:56   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Bradley  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
7:40   Personal foul on Hameir Wright  
7:27   Paris Austin missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
7:25   Offensive rebound by California  
7:08   D.J. Thorpe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Washington  
6:59   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis  
6:21   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Washington  
6:06   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
6:02   Isaiah Stewart missed dunk  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
5:51 +2 Nahziah Carter made dunk 20-21
5:38   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
5:21 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 20-24
5:21   Flagrant foul on D.J. Thorpe  
5:21   Turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
5:21 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
5:21 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
5:21   Turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
5:18   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
4:53   Matt Bradley missed driving layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
4:43   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
4:43   Isaiah Stewart missed free throw  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
4:26   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
4:18 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden McDaniels 20-29
4:13   Commercial timeout called  
4:13   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
3:50   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
3:50 +1 Andre Kelly made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
3:50 +1 Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-29
3:33 +3 Jaden McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 22-32
3:14   Personal foul on Hameir Wright  
3:14 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
3:14 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
2:48 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 24-34
2:48   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
2:48 +1 Isaiah Stewart made free throw 24-35
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
2:18 +2 Sam Timmins made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels 24-37
2:18   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
2:18 +1 Sam Timmins made free throw 24-38
2:09   Violation on Unknown  
2:09   30-second timeout called  
1:55   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Bradley  
1:41 +2 Jaden McDaniels made turnaround jump shot 24-40
1:17   Kareem South missed driving layup, blocked by Sam Timmins  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
1:08 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden McDaniels 24-43
42.0   Violation on Unknown  
35.0   Personal foul on Sam Timmins  
35.0 +1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 2 free throws 25-43
35.0 +1 Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-43
21.0   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by California  
4.0   Kuany Kuany missed jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
1.0   Matt Bradley missed dunk  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 26
WASH Huskies 44

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
19:36   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
19:26 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 26-46
19:04   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Brown  
18:54   Nahziah Carter missed running Jump Shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
18:47   Personal foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
18:34   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Tsohonis  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
18:29   Andre Kelly missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
18:19 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bey 26-49
18:15   30-second timeout called  
18:15   Commercial timeout called  
17:56   Violation on Unknown  
17:49   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Washington  
17:27   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Washington  
17:24   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
17:19   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
17:16 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 26-52
17:03   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
16:54   Jamal Bey missed driving layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
16:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on California  
16:40   Turnover on California  
16:40 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 26-53
16:40 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-54
16:30   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
16:19 +2 Grant Anticevich made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dimitrios Klonaras 28-54
15:57   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
15:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Andre Kelly  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 28-55
15:57 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-56
15:49   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by California  
15:33   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
15:23 +2 Isaiah Stewart made jump shot 28-58
15:02   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
15:02 +1 Grant Anticevich made 1st of 2 free throws 29-58
15:02   Grant Anticevich missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
14:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Washington  
14:18   Lars Thiemann missed hook shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
14:03 +2 Isaiah Stewart made jump shot 29-60
13:47   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
13:40   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
13:15   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Dimitrios Klonaras  
13:06   Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels  
13:06   Dimitrios Klonaras missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:06 +1 Dimitrios Klonaras made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-60
12:56   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
12:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jaden McDaniels  
12:56 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 30-61
12:56 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-62
12:56 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 31-62
12:56   Matt Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:56   Offensive rebound by California  
12:36   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Hameir Wright  
12:03   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
12:03 +1 D.J. Thorpe made 1st of 2 free throws 32-62
12:03 +1 D.J. Thorpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-62
11:44   Traveling violation turnover on Nahziah Carter  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Dimitrios Klonaras missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
11:11   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
11:11 +1 Sam Timmins made 1st of 2 free throws 33-63
11:11   Sam Timmins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Dimitrios Klonaras  
11:02   Grant Anticevich missed turnaround jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
10:35   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
10:14 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 33-66
10:04 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 35-66
10:00   Offensive foul on Marcus Tsohonis  
10:00   Turnover on Marcus Tsohonis  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
9:54   Shooting foul on D.J. Thorpe  
9:54 +1 Nahziah Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 35-67
9:54 +1 Nahziah Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-68
9:41   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
9:34   Marcus Tsohonis missed driving layup, blocked by Kuany Kuany  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
9:14