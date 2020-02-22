NOVA
XAVIER

No Text

No. 12 Villanova beats Xavier 64-55 for 4th straight win

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) The 3-point shot dried up, forcing No. 12 Villanova to find a different way to keep its late-February surge going. The Wildcats turned to defense to pull out another one on the road.

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and the Wildcats showed their versatility while beating Xavier 64-55 Saturday for their fourth straight win.

The Wildcats (21-6, 10-4 Big East) recovered from a three-game losing streak by hitting a lot of outside shots that ignited a winning streak that includes victories at Temple, DePaul and Xavier.

This time, their defense carried them through. The Musketeers (17-10, 6-8) were held to a season low in points while getting swept by Villanova in their season series.

''I thought our defense was really good, maybe out best defensive effort of the year,'' coach Jay Wright said.

The Wildcats clamped down on Tyrique Jones, who has been Xavier's leader the last few weeks. Jones failed to score in the first half, missing all of his five shots, before finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double, one shy of the school record.

''That's the most physical team we've play all year, by far, and it's not even close,'' Xavier coach Travis Steele said.

Jones' big second half wasn't nearly enough. Xavier shot 35.7% from the field and wound up with its lowest point total since a 76-54 loss at Creighton on Feb. 3 last year.

''They're such a good team and the margin for error is so small,'' said Naji Marshall, who added 15 points.

Bey was coming off a 22-point performance in a 91-71 win at DePaul on Wednesday. Jermaine Samuels added 17 points for the Wildcats, who never trailed.

Villanova made 18 3s - one shy of the school record - at DePaul on Wednesday, extending a trend of hot outside shooting during the Wildcats' resurgence. They missed their first four shots from beyond the arc against Xavier, which has the league's top 3-point defense.

Bey finally hit a pair of 3s as Villanova pulled ahead 23-12, with Xavier missing 15 of its first 20 shots overall. Marshall made a 3 as Xavier cut the lead to four points, but Xavier failed to score over the final 4:18 of the half, which ended with Villanova ahead 30-21.

Bey had a dunk and a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 40-26. Jones emerged from his shooting slump and made three straight shots as Xavier cut the lead to six points, but Samuels had a layup and a 3-pointer that rebuilt the lead to 53-39 and Villanova was never threatened again.

''That's what it takes on the road,'' Wright said. ''If a team like that gets going, you're going to be in trouble.''

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Improved 3-point shooting has been a key ingredient in the Wildcats' latest winning streak. They'd made at least nine 3s in each of the previous five games. Against Xavier, the outside shots didn't fall as easily - they went only 7 of 29 - but the Wildcats' defense made the difference.

Xavier: The Musketeers lost six of their first eight Big East games but had won four of their last five led by Jones and Marshall, who gave them an inside-out scoring threat. Jones was negated by Villanova's interior defense in the first half, and Marshall didn't make much of an impact while finishing with 15 points.

SERIES STUFF

Villanova leads the series 30-6, including a 68-62 win in its Big East opener on Dec. 30.

NO HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

It was Xavier's fewest points in a home game since a 57-52 win over Temple on Jan. 10, 2013, the Musketeers' final season in the Atlantic 10.

UP NEXT

Villanova ends a three-game road swing by hosting St. John's on Wednesday. The Wildcats won at SS. John's 79-59 on Jan. 28.

Xavier hosts DePaul on Tuesday. The Musketeers won at DePaul 67-59 on Feb. 4.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 30
XAVIER Musketeers 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:44   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:27 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 2-0
19:06   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:58   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:31   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:08   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
17:33 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 4-0
17:16   Jason Carter missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:52   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:50   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall  
16:37   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:26 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 4-2
15:58   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:25   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
15:06   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:59 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 7-2
14:44   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:31 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 7-5
14:09 +2 Justin Moore made layup 9-5
13:50   Jason Carter missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
13:24 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 11-5
13:03 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 11-8
12:38 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 13-8
12:14   Paul Scruggs missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
11:49   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
11:29   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
11:15   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
11:03   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
10:51 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk 15-8
10:43   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
10:37   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Justin Moore  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:24 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup 15-10
10:01 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot 18-10
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
9:13   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
9:02   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
9:00   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:47 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 18-12
8:42   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
8:45   KyKy Tandy missed free throw  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:24 +2 Cole Swider made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 20-12
8:08   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:02   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Naji Marshall missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:29   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:12 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Swider 23-12
6:54 +2 KyKy Tandy made jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 23-14
6:31   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:19 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 23-16
5:53   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:34   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
5:27 +2 Saddiq Bey made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 25-16
4:54 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot 25-19
4:33   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
4:19 +2 Quentin Goodin made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 25-21
4:18   30-second timeout called  
4:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Justin Moore missed layup  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Bryce Moore  
3:30   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:28   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
3:08   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
2:48   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
2:47   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
2:31   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
2:26   Lost ball turnover on Jason Carter  
1:58 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 27-21
1:45   Offensive foul on Tyrique Jones  
1:44   Turnover on Tyrique Jones  
1:27   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
1:09   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
44.0   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
35.0 +2 Justin Moore made layup 29-21
37.0   Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy  
37.0   30-second timeout called  
37.0 +1 Justin Moore made free throw 30-21
13.0   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3.0   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 34
XAVIER Musketeers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 33-21
19:26   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:17   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
18:46 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 33-23
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
18:06   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:57   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
17:48   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:37 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Paul Scruggs 33-25
17:12 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 35-25
16:50   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
16:50   Naji Marshall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:50 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-26
16:37 +2 Saddiq Bey made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 37-26
16:27   Offensive foul on Jason Carter  
16:27   Turnover on Jason Carter  
16:15   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
16:00   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
15:49   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:35 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 40-26
15:29   30-second timeout called  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 40-28
14:57   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
14:38   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
14:37   Commercial timeout called  
14:33   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
14:26   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
14:19   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
14:15 +2 Tyrique Jones made reverse layup 40-30
13:49   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
13:37 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 40-32
13:07   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
12:53 +2 Tyrique Jones made jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 40-34
12:53   30-second timeout called  
12:27 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 42-34
12:04   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:04   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:04 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-35
11:50   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:42   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
11:36   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:27   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:10   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:03   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
10:56 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 44-35
10:28   Quentin Goodin missed layup  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:17   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:05   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
9:43   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
9:43   Commercial timeout called  
9:43 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 45-35
9:43 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
9:31   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:13   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
8:53 +2 Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Quentin Goodin 46-37
8:53   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:53   Naji Marshall missed free throw  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
8:33   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
8:26 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 48-37
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Justin Moore  
8:01   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:47   Paul Scruggs missed layup  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:41 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk 48-39
7:26 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 50-39
7:13   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
6:55 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 53-39
6:51   30-second timeout called  
6:51   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Cole Swider  
6:10   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:07   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
6:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 53-40
6:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-41
5:53 +2 Saddiq Bey made turnaround jump shot 55-41
5:34   Jumpball received by Xavier  
5:30   Jumpball received by Villanova  
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Justin Moore  
5:23   Jumpball received by Xavier  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
5:12   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
4:51   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:22   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
4:22 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 56-41
4:22 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-41
4:07   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:50   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
3:37   Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
3:36   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 57-42
3:36 +1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-43
3:27   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
3:06   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
3:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 57-44
3:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-45
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
3:04   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
3:04 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 57-46
3:04 +1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-47
2:56   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall  
2:48   Jumpball received by Villanova  
2:48 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 60-47
2:48 +2