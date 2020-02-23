|
20:00
Jumpball received by Ohio State
19:38
+3
CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad
0-3
19:25
+2
Donta Scott made layup
2-3
18:59
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
18:57
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
18:38
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:36
Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
18:27
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:25
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
18:09
Andre Wesson missed jump shot
18:07
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
18:07
Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State
17:54
+2
Jalen Smith made hook shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
4-3
17:28
Traveling violation turnover on Andre Wesson
17:14
+2
Eric Ayala made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
6-3
17:05
Personal foul on Donta Scott
17:01
+3
CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson
6-6
16:40
+2
Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
8-6
16:20
+3
Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot
8-9
15:46
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
15:46
Commercial timeout called
15:17
Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:15
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
15:04
+3
Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
11-9
14:41
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:39
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
14:30
CJ Walker missed jump shot
14:28
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
14:28
Personal foul on Hakim Hart
14:16
+2
Duane Washington Jr. made layup
11-11
13:59
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:57
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
13:53
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:51
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
13:41
Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:39
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
13:21
CJ Walker missed jump shot
13:19
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
13:00
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:58
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
12:50
+3
Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
14-11
12:29
Shooting foul on Hakim Hart
12:29
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws
14-12
12:29
Kaleb Wesson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:29
Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson
12:25
+3
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson
14-15
11:59
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:57
Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
11:51
+3
Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad
14-18
11:45
30-second timeout called
11:45
Commercial timeout called
11:19
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed fade-away jump shot
11:17
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
11:08
Offensive foul on Kyle Young
11:08
Turnover on Kyle Young
10:56
+3
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot
17-18
10:27
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:25
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
10:06
Personal foul on E.J. Liddell
9:57
Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Wiggins
9:31
Kyle Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
9:21
Darryl Morsell missed jump shot
9:19
Defensive rebound by Kyle Young
9:11
E.J. Liddell missed jump shot
9:09
Offensive rebound by Kyle Young
9:08
Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell
9:08
Kyle Young missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:08
+1
Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-19
8:52
+2
Darryl Morsell made jump shot
19-19
8:31
Traveling violation turnover on E.J. Liddell
8:10
+2
Aaron Wiggins made floating jump shot
21-19
7:47
Kaleb Wesson missed hook shot
7:46
Defensive rebound by Chol Marial
7:46
Personal foul on E.J. Liddell
7:46
Commercial timeout called
7:29
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:27
Offensive rebound by Chol Marial
7:20
Eric Ayala missed layup
7:18
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
7:18
Personal foul on Chol Marial
6:56
+2
Kaleb Wesson made hook shot
21-21
6:29
Personal foul on Andre Wesson
6:24
Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad
6:24
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws
22-21
6:24
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws
23-21
6:24
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws
24-21
6:23
+2
Kyle Young made layup, assist by CJ Walker
24-23
6:16
Shooting foul on Jalen Smith
6:08
Kyle Young missed free throw
6:08
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
5:58
Personal foul on CJ Walker
5:28
Turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
5:28
+2
Kaleb Wesson made layup
24-25
5:28
Shooting foul on Jalen Smith
5:28
Kaleb Wesson missed free throw
5:28
Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson
5:27
Personal foul on Donta Scott
5:27
+1
Andre Wesson made free throw
24-26
5:27
+1
Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-27
5:05
+3
Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot
27-27
4:42
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:40
Offensive rebound by Kyle Young
4:31
Kyle Young missed layup
4:29
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
4:29
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:29
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
4:14
+3
Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
27-30
3:41
Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson
3:41
Commercial timeout called
3:41
Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:41
+1
Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-30
3:22
Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot
3:20
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
3:12
Shooting foul on CJ Walker
3:12
+1
Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws
29-30
3:12
+1
Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-30
2:49
+3
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot
30-33
2:21
Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
2:21
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
31-33
2:21
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:21
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
2:08
+3
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot
31-36
1:44
Eric Ayala missed jump shot
1:42
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
1:22
Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:20
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
1:04
Darryl Morsell missed jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed layup
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chol Marial
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. made free throw
|
31-37
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-38
|
42.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Ahrens
|
|
42.0
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-38
|
42.0
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-38
|
22.0
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. made layup
|
33-40
|
2.0
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|