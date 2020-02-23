MD
Muhammad scores 22, No. 25 Ohio State tops No. 7 Maryland

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on Sunday, snapping the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak.

Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.

Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Leading scorer Jalen Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, was held to eight. Anthony Cowan, who averages 16.9, scored 10 before fouling out.

The Buckeyes dominated from outside, shooting 40% (10 for 25) from beyond the arc, led by Muhammad, who went 4 of 8.

The Terrapins fought back late, getting within four points with 32 seconds left, but the Buckeyes put the game away at the free throw line, where they went 16 of 16.

UP NEXT

Maryland continues its two-game trip, facing Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Ohio State is at Nebraska on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MD Terrapins 33
OHIOST Buckeyes 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
19:38 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 0-3
19:25 +2 Donta Scott made layup 2-3
18:59   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
18:38   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
18:27   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
18:09   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
18:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
17:54 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 4-3
17:28   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Wesson  
17:14 +2 Eric Ayala made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-3
17:05   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
17:01 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 6-6
16:40 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 8-6
16:20 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:17   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:04 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 11-9
14:41   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:30   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:28   Personal foul on Hakim Hart  
14:16 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 11-11
13:59   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:53   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:41   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
13:21   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:00   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:50 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 14-11
12:29   Shooting foul on Hakim Hart  
12:29 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
12:29   Kaleb Wesson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
12:25 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 14-15
11:59   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
11:51 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 14-18
11:45   30-second timeout called  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:19   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:08   Offensive foul on Kyle Young  
11:08   Turnover on Kyle Young  
10:56 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 17-18
10:27   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
10:06   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
9:57   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
9:31   Kyle Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
9:21   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
9:11   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
9:08   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
9:08   Kyle Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:08 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
8:52 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 19-19
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on E.J. Liddell  
8:10 +2 Aaron Wiggins made floating jump shot 21-19
7:47   Kaleb Wesson missed hook shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Chol Marial  
7:46   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Chol Marial  
7:20   Eric Ayala missed layup  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
7:18   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
6:56 +2 Kaleb Wesson made hook shot 21-21
6:29   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
6:24   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
6:24 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 22-21
6:24 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-21
6:24 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-21
6:23 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by CJ Walker 24-23
6:16   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
6:08   Kyle Young missed free throw  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
5:58   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
5:28   Turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:28 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 24-25
5:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
5:28   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
5:27   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
5:27 +1 Andre Wesson made free throw 24-26
5:27 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
5:05 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot 27-27
4:42   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
4:31   Kyle Young missed layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:29   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
4:14 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 27-30
3:41   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:41 +1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
3:22   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
3:12   Shooting foul on CJ Walker  
3:12 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
3:12 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
2:49 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot 30-33
2:21   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
2:21 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
2:21   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
2:08 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot 31-36
1:44   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
1:22   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
1:04   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
58.0   Aaron Wiggins missed layup  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
48.0   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
48.0 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made free throw 31-37
48.0 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
42.0   Shooting foul on Justin Ahrens  
42.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
42.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-38
22.0 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 33-40
2.0   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 39
OHIOST Buckeyes 39

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Jalen Smith missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
19:29 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 33-43
19:09   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed floating jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:47   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:42   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:24 +2 Andre Wesson made fade-away jump shot 33-45
18:02   Jalen Smith missed layup  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
17:56 +2 CJ Walker made layup 33-47
17:55   30-second timeout called  
17:55   Commercial timeout called  
17:44 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 35-47
17:19   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:11   Andre Wesson missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
16:48   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
16:38   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:36 +2 Jalen Smith made tip-in 37-47
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
16:01   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
15:53 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 37-50
15:36   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
15:12   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
15:02 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 39-50
14:34   Shooting foul on Eric Ayala  
14:34   Commercial timeout called  
14:34 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 39-51
14:34 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-52
14:10 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 42-52
13:48   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:41   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
13:11   Luther Muhammad missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
13:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
13:02 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 45-52
12:37   Luther Muhammad missed floating jump shot  
12:35   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
12:31 +2 E.J. Liddell made dunk 45-54
12:12   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:46   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:37   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
11:35   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
11:30   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:21   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
11:09 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup 45-56
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Jalen Smith  
10:22 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 48-56
9:52   Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson  
9:52   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
9:35   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
9:19   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
9:06   Duane Washington Jr. missed floating jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
8:54   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
8:44   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
8:31   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
8:12   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
8:05 +2 Andre Wesson made dunk 48-58
7:39   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by E.J. Liddell  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
7:29 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup 50-58
7:08   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
6:52   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:34   Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell  
6:34 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
6:34 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
6:11   Andre Wesson missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:51 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 55-58
5:34 +2 Kaleb Wesson made dunk, assist by Andre Wesson 55-60
5:12   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Duane Washington Jr.  
5:08   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:08 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made free throw 55-61
5:08 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-62
4:56   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
4:50   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
4:38   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
4:31   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
4:31   Jalen Smith missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:31 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-62
4:31 +1 Jalen Smith made 3rd of 3 free throws 57-62
4:14 +2 CJ Walker made layup 57-64
3:56 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 59-64
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
3:54 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
3:54 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
3:44   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Eric Ayala  
3:37 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 61-66
3:11   Shooting foul on Aaron Wiggins  
3:10 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-67
3:10 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-68
2:53   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
2:42 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot