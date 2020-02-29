WASHST
Washington State holds on late to topple Washington 78-74

  Feb 29, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) Issac Bonton stomped on the purple “W” at midcourt as he slammed the ball down. Seattle-native Noah Williams yelled, “This is my city,” pointing at the floor and celebrating after the final buzzer.

Even new Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich found his way into the celebrations in the winning locker room.

While it was far from straightforward, the Cougars thoroughly enjoyed sweeping their rivals.

“We wanted to come in and make a statement,” Bonton said. “There's been a lot of talk back and forth. But you know, we're not really into that. We're into winning games.”

CJ Elleby scored 21 points, Bonton scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Washington State completed a season-sweep of rival Washington with a 78-74 win on Friday night.

The Cougars (15-14, 6-10 Pac-12) swept the season series for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Washington State built a big halftime lead, watched Washington rally to take the lead midway through the second half before the Cougars rallied and held on in the closing minutes.

Bonton was the catalyst of Washington State’s decisive answer. He scored 15 points in the final 9-plus minutes, including eight of 11 points in a 64-second span when the Cougars went from being down one to up 10.

Bonton had missed the previous three games due to a hip injury.

“He's really invested his time and energy and been a really good player for us in league and kind of gotten to where we're pretty dependent on him,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said.

Williams added 15 points, including a pair of free throws with five seconds left that clinched the victory.

Jaden McDaniels led Washington (13-16, 3-13) with 19 points. The Huskies snapped a nine-game losing streak last Saturday with a win over California, but lost yet another close game in conference play. The Huskies are 0-9 in conference games decided by six points or less. Nahziah Carter added 14 points, but missed on a difficult drive inside the final 10 seconds that could have tied the game.

Isaiah Stewart added 10 points and 11 rebounds in likely his final home game, with the Washington freshman considered a first-round NBA lock.

“We've just been that team that shows so many really good signs, and then it's like anything, you're just looking for that consistency,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “You're looking for that not-mental-lapse, you're looking for that focus. ... We're not taking the significant steps we need to be able to win these games."

It was a wild second-half where both teams went on major runs and momentum swung constantly.

Washington erased all of the 13-point halftime deficit and led 51-50 after Jamal Bey’s baseline dunk. But Bey made a critical mistake on the other end that sparked the Cougars.

Bey lingered a little too long in the face of Bonton after swatting his shot, and was called for a technical foul. The technical ended up being a five-point possession for Washington State after Bonton hit both free throws and Elleby got free for a corner 3-pointer.

Stewart picked up his fourth foul on a charge at the other end and Bonton hit consecutive 3s. In just 64 seconds Washington State went from down one to up 10.

“It was big for us just to give us a boost, a confidence boost," Bonton said. "They kind of got after us a little bit and lost ourselves a little bit, but we stuck with it,”

Washington pulled within 71-67 on a 3-pointer from Marcus Tsohonis with 2:44 left, but RaeQuan Battle missed an open 3 moments later after a Washington State turnover that could have trimmed the lead to one.

Elijah Hardy’s 3-pointer with 1:09 left pulled Washington within 75-72 and the Cougars committed a shot-clock violation on their next possession. The lead was down to one after Carter’s driving basket with 23 seconds left.

Bonton split a pair of free throws for a 76-74 Cougars lead, but Carter was unable to get a clean look on his drive into the lane and Williams clinched it at the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: Elleby became the third fastest player to reach 1,000 points in his career at Washington State. Elleby reached the mark with a 3-pointer late in the first half, in the 61st game of his career. Only Steve Puidokas (52 games) and Jim McKean (57) reached the mark faster in school history.

Washington: The Huskies will lament shaky free throw shooting. Washington was 23 of 38 at the line. Washington State was 23 of 27. Washington was shooting 71.3% at the line for the season.

TOURNEY SEEDING

Washington State could still be anywhere from the No. 8 to the No. 11 seed for the conference tournament in Las Vegas depending on the final two weekends of games.

Washington is almost assured of being the No. 12 seed. The Huskies could get no higher than 11th, but would need to win their final two games and have Oregon State lose both of its final two.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars travel to Arizona next Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Arizona State next Thursday.

1st Half
WASHST Cougars 41
WASH Huskies 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington  
19:43   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Jason Crandall  
19:35 +2 Jason Crandall made layup 0-2
19:27   Jeff Pollard missed layup  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by CJ Elleby  
19:03   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
18:55 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup 2-2
18:42 +3 Jaden McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quin Barnard 2-5
18:28 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot 4-5
18:17   Isaiah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
18:01   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Pollard, stolen by Sam Timmins  
18:01   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
17:56 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
17:56   Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
17:42   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Williams  
17:30 +2 Jaden McDaniels made jump shot 4-8
17:18 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 7-8
16:58   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:47 +2 CJ Elleby made fade-away jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 9-8
16:21 +2 Sam Timmins made layup, assist by Isaiah Stewart 9-10
16:11 +2 Jeff Pollard made jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 11-10
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by CJ Elleby  
15:43 +2 CJ Elleby made layup, assist by Jervae Robinson 13-10
15:33   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
14:51   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
14:51 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
14:51 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-12
14:33   Personal foul on Jaden McDaniels  
14:25   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
14:11   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
13:46   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
13:31   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
13:26   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
13:26 +1 Marvin Cannon made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
13:26 +1 Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
13:05 +2 Nahziah Carter made jump shot, assist by Sam Timmins 15-14
12:41   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
12:22   Lost ball turnover on Sam Timmins, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
12:03   Marvin Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
11:39   Personal foul on Marvin Cannon  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
11:20   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
11:08   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
10:55   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
10:42   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
10:35   Personal foul on Isaiah Stewart  
10:21   Personal foul on Isaiah Stewart  
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Jervae Robinson, stolen by Hameir Wright  
9:57   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonton  
9:57 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 1st of 2 free throws 15-15
9:58 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-16
9:36   Jeff Pollard missed layup  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
9:29 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup 17-16
9:04   Shooting foul on Tony Miller  
9:04   Hameir Wright missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:04 +1 Hameir Wright made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-17
9:04 +1 Hameir Wright made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-18
8:41 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 19-18
8:23   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
8:23 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 19-19
8:23 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
8:12 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 21-20
7:40   Offensive foul on Hameir Wright  
7:40   Turnover on Hameir Wright  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
7:10   Marcus Tsohonis missed layup  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
6:58   Hameir Wright missed dunk  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
6:58   Personal foul on RaeQuan Battle  
6:58 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
6:58 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-20
6:48   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Noah Williams  
6:39 +2 Noah Williams made layup 25-20
6:19 +2 Hameir Wright made layup 25-22
6:03   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
5:58   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
5:58   Nahziah Carter missed free throw  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
5:39   Jervae Robinson missed jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
5:27 +2 Tony Miller made layup 27-22
5:19   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
5:12   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
5:12 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
5:12 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
4:54   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
4:54 +1 Jamal Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
4:54   Jamal Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
4:35   Volodymyr Markovetskyy missed layup, blocked by Sam Timmins  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
4:32   Volodymyr Markovetskyy missed layup  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Sam Timmins  
4:23   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
4:23   Isaiah Stewart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:09 +2 Tony Miller made layup 31-24
4:23 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
4:09 +2 Tony Miller made layup 31-24
4:01   Bad pass turnover on Sam Timmins  
3:48   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
4:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:48   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
3:32 +2 Isaiah Stewart made dunk, assist by Jaden McDaniels 31-26
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Jervae Robinson, stolen by Jamal Bey  
3:11 +2 Jaden McDaniels made dunk 31-28
2:53   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
2:55   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jamal Bey  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
2:53   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
2:53   Hameir Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
2:53   Hameir Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
2:40 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 34-28
2:25   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
2:19   Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels  
2:19 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 35-28
2:19 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-28
2:17   Official timeout called  
1:51   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
1:27 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 38-28
1:13   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
1:12   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
1:12   Jaden McDaniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
1:12   Jaden McDaniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
55.0   Personal foul on Hameir Wright  
55.0 +1 Jeff Pollard made 1st of 2 free throws 39-28
55.0   Jeff Pollard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
31.0   Bad pass turnover on Sam Timmins, stolen by CJ Elleby  
25.0 +2 CJ Elleby made dunk 41-28
1.0   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  

2nd Half
WASHST Cougars 37
WASH Huskies 46

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Jamal Bey  
19:38   Offensive foul on Isaiah Stewart  
19:38   Turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
19:21   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
19:05   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
19:03   Isaiah Stewart missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
19:03   Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard  
19:03 +1 Hameir Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
19:03 +1 Hameir Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-30
18:51   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
18:38 +2 Jamal Bey made dunk, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 41-32
18:19   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
18:11   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
17:58   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
17:34 +2 Hameir Wright made layup 41-34
17:07 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 44-34
16:51   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
16:43 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 1st of 2 free throws 44-35
16:37   Marcus Tsohonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:37   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:24   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Cannon, stolen by Jamal Bey  
16:19   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
16:19 +1 Jamal Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 44-36
16:19   Jamal Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:19   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
15:55   Out of bounds turnover on Jervae Robinson  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
15:31   Marvin Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
15:24 +2 Nahziah Carter made dunk 44-38
15:05   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Washington  
14:48   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
14:47   Bad pass turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
14:27   Traveling violation turnover on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
14:21   Shooting foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
14:21 +1 Nahziah Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 44-39
14:21 +1 Nahziah Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-40
14:00   Lost ball turnover on Jervae Robinson, stolen by Marcus Tsohonis  
14:00   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
13:47   Nahziah Carter missed hook shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
13:45   Isaiah Stewart missed tip-in  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
13:45   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
13:45 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 44-41
13:42   Isaiah Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:42   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
13:31   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Pollard, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
13:09 +2 Jaden McDaniels made fade-away jump shot 44-43
13:03   30-second timeout called  
13:03   Commercial timeout called  
12:46   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
12:46   Noah Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:46 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
12:34   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
12:34   Nahziah Carter missed free throw  
12:30   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:24   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Jamal Bey  
12:24 +2 Nahziah Carter made layup 45-45
12:24   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
12:18   Nahziah Carter missed free throw  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Tony Miller  
11:57   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:49   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
11:33   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
11:33 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
11:33 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
11:21 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 47-47
11:09   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
11:05