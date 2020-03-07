NOVA
GTOWN

No. 14 Villanova holds on to beat Georgetown 70-69

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) For Villanova coach Jay Wright, the lack of seniors this season hasn’t been a problem. His Wildcats keep rolling as they head into the most important time of year.

No. 14 Villanova clinched at least second place in the Big East Conference on Saturday when Jermaine Samuels had a 3-point play with 5.6 seconds left and the Wildcats survived a late scare to defeat Georgetown 70-69. They finished with a three-way share of the regular-season title when Creighton defeated Seton Hall later in the day.

Samuels was fouled on a drive by Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett and Qudus Wahab blocked the shot. After a video review, the basket counted and Samuels made the subsequent free throw to put the Wildcats up by one.

Samuels, who had missed all four of his 3-pointers in the second half, knew he had to take it to the basket with time running down.

“I was shooting 3s down the stretch and they weren’t going in” he said. “I decided to make a strong move to end the game and try and be aggressive.”

Georgetown's Terrell Allen got up a shot at the buzzer, but it clanged off the backboard as Villanova ended the game on a 5-0 run.

Saddiq Bey led Villanova (24-7, 13-5 Big East) with 18 points. Samuels finished with 13, as did Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

“We have always had older guys,” Wright said about the Wildcats' outlook going into the conference tournament. “That will be the challenge for this group, not having as many of those guys. That’s the challenge. Let’s go take it on and see how we do.”

Pickett led Georgetown (15-16, 5-13) with 20 points as the Hoyas lost their sixth straight game and fell under .500 for the first time in coach Patrick Ewing’s three season in charge. Terrell Allen had 17 points while Jagan Mosely added 13 points.

Villanova opened up on a 14-0 run and led by as many as 17 points before taking a 39-30 lead into halftime. The Wildcats shot 60% from the field and made 8 of 12 shots from beyond the arc.

“We just couldn’t make any shots,” Ewing said. "We were missing layups. If we made it, who knows what the outcome would have been.”

Georgetown opened the second half on an 11-0 run and took its first lead of the game at 41-39 on a putback dunk by Wahab with 17:25 left.

Georgetown was again without its top two scorers in Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) and Mac McClung (right foot). The Hoyas are 1-5 this season when neither play.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Despite the lack of a scholarship senior, Villanova finishes no lower than second in the league for the seventh straight season. Wright and the Wildcats will try to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding in next week’s conference tournament in New York. Villanova has made the last seven tournaments, winning it all in 2016 and '18.

Georgetown: Finished 5-13 in the league for the third time in the last four seasons. The Hoyas last had a winning conference record in 2015. Georgetown likely needs a few wins in New York for NIT considerations.

GUTSY SHOT

With Villanova down 66-62 late, Bey drilled a 3-pointer from near the Wildcats bench to close the gap to a point with 1:21 left. Last season as a freshman Bey connected on 37 % but was hitting 45% coming into Saturday.

“He’s always had guts,” Wright said about Bey. “He might not have been as good a shooter but he would not have feared taking it.”

GOALTENDING OR NOT

Samuels said he didn’t see the goaltending by Wahab but had a feeling something was wrong: “The way I shot it I felt like it was going to go in, so if the ball came off that way, I felt like it had to be something.”

IRONMEN

In what has become the norm around Georgetown, two players went the entire 40 minutes while two others combined to miss just 13 seconds.

Allen and Jahvon Blair didn’t get a breather while Picked sat the final six seconds after fouling out. Mosely missed seven seconds late on an apparent injury but quickly recovered.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Will play in the Big East quarterfinals on Thursday. The Wildcats have won the last three conference tournaments.

Georgetown: The Hoyas are locked into the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed St. John’s on Wednesday night. Georgetown last won a conference tournament game in 2016.

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 39
GTOWN Hoyas 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Villanova  
19:29 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 2-0
19:06   Qudus Wahab missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:48 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 5-0
18:30   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:20 +2 Jermaine Samuels made dunk, assist by Saddiq Bey 7-0
18:19   30-second timeout called  
17:58   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
17:56   Offensive foul on Jagan Mosely  
17:56   Turnover on Jagan Mosely  
17:29 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 10-0
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:57   Saddiq Bey missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
16:49 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 12-0
16:39   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Justin Moore  
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:32   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:16 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup, assist by Justin Moore 14-0
15:56   Jagan Mosely missed jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
15:49   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
15:41   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:25 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup 14-2
15:06 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 17-2
14:48   Terrell Allen missed layup  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
14:31 +2 Timothy Ighoefe made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 17-4
14:19   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie  
14:07   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
13:57   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
13:37   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:18 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 19-4
12:57   Jagan Mosely missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
12:50   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
12:50   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:50 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-4
12:34   Terrell Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Moore  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
12:20 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 20-7
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
12:12 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Jamorko Pickett 20-9
12:12   30-second timeout called  
12:12   Commercial timeout called  
11:49 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 23-9
11:29   Qudus Wahab missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:11 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Swider 26-9
10:50   Personal foul on Cole Swider  
10:45   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
10:31   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
10:23 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 26-12
10:02 +2 Jermaine Samuels made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 28-12
9:46 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup 28-14
9:25   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:14 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot 28-16
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jamorko Pickett  
8:46 +2 Qudus Wahab made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 28-18
8:45   30-second timeout called  
8:12   Brandon Slater missed jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
8:03   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:55   Jagan Mosely missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:45   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
7:35 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot 28-21
6:58   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
6:37   Commercial timeout called  
6:35   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
6:21   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
6:21   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
6:07   Traveling violation turnover on Qudus Wahab  
5:37   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
5:26 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 31-21
5:08   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova  
4:21   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
4:15 +2 Jamorko Pickett made dunk 31-23
3:52   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
3:37   Offensive foul on Jahvon Blair  
3:37   Turnover on Jahvon Blair  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Offensive foul on Cole Swider  
3:30   Turnover on Cole Swider  
3:12 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 31-25
2:50 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 33-25
2:34 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot 33-27
2:17 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 36-27
1:51   Qudus Wahab missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
1:30 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 39-27
1:08   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
39.0   Offensive foul on Justin Moore  
39.0   Turnover on Justin Moore  
26.0 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 39-30
12.0   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Terrell Allen  
9.0   Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett  
9.0   Turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
0.0   Jermaine Samuels missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 31
GTOWN Hoyas 39

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Jagan Mosely made jump shot 39-32
19:46   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
19:46 +1 Jagan Mosely made free throw 39-33
19:29   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
19:22 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 39-36
18:45   3-second violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
18:35 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot 39-39
18:14   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
18:03   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
17:49   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
17:36   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
17:27   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
17:22 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk 39-41
17:01   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
16:46 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 41-41
16:24 +2 Qudus Wahab made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 41-43
16:04 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 43-43
15:48   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
15:32   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
15:21   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
15:07   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
14:57   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:45 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 43-45
14:22   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:16 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 45-45
13:58   Traveling violation turnover on Terrell Allen  
13:40   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
13:35   Shooting foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
13:35 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
13:35 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-45
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair  
13:05   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
12:48   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
12:48   Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:48   Jamorko Pickett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
12:23 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 50-45
12:01   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
11:54   Shooting foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 51-45
11:54 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
11:36 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 52-47
11:05   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
10:52   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
10:41   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:41 +1 Timothy Ighoefe made 1st of 2 free throws 52-48
10:41   Timothy Ighoefe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:26   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
10:26 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 3 free throws 53-48
10:26   Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:26 +1 Saddiq Bey made 3rd of 3 free throws 54-48
10:01   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:51 +3 Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 54-51
9:19   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
9:09 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup 54-53
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Terrell Allen  
8:41 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 54-55
8:32   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
8:18   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
8:05   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
7:57   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 55-55
7:57 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-55
7:34 +3 Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 56-58
7:04   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
7:04 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 57-58
7:04 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-58
6:50   Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Justin Moore  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
6:35   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:24   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
6:16   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
6:04   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
6:04   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:04 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-58
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Jahvon Blair  
5:24   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
5:10   Qudus Wahab missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
4:48 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup 61-58
4:32   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:29   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:04   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +2 Terrell Allen made layup 61-60
3:49   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
3:49 +1 Terrell Allen made free throw 61-61
3:34   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
3:11 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Jamorko Pickett 61-63
2:50   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
2:33   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
2:21   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
2:13   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
2:13 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 61-64
2:13 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-65
1:52   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
1:52   Saddiq Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:52 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-65
1:37   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:37 +1 Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws 62-66
1:37   Qudus Wahab missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
1:22 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 65-66
1:20   30-second timeout called  
1:20   Commercial timeout called  
1:01 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot 65-69
45.0 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 67-69
24.0   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
5.0 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup 69-69
5.0   Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett  
5.0 +1 Jermaine Samuels made free throw 70-69
5.0  