No. 9 Maryland tops No. 25 Michigan 83-70

  • Mar 08, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 on Sunday to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6). Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.

Maryland moved into a first-place tie with Wisconsin, and Michigan State had a chance to make it a three-way deadlock by defeating Ohio State later on Sunday. If two or more teams tie atop the standings at the end of the season, it is a shared championship.

Immediately after the game, Maryland was presented a Big Ten championship trophy, its first since joining the league in 2014. Wisconsin, however, is assured the top seed in the conference tournament this week by virtue of owing the best record in games involving the first-place teams.

The Terrapins held a two-game lead with five games to go, but lost three of four before defeating the Wolverines to finish 16-1 at home.

Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10). The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.

Michigan went 9 for 13 from the floor to start the second half, outscoring Maryland 25-15 to cut a 13-point deficit to 56-53 with 10 minutes left. Zavier Simpson led the surge with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting.

The Terps eased the pressure with a 9-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Ayala. After that, the margin never dipped below seven points.

After a sellout crowd saluted Cowan and two other seniors, the Terrapins trailed early before Ayala scored six points in a 14-2 run that made it 18-9. Minutes later, Wiggins had a 3-pointer and a dunk in a 7-0 spurt that upped the margin to 12.

Smith ended the half with a 35-foot heave at the buzzer that hit the bottom of the net and put Maryland up 41-28.

COWAN LEGACY

Cowan made his school-record 130th consecutive start. He ranks first on the Maryland career list for free throws made (579), seventh in scoring, fifth in assists and third in 3-pointers made.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The hot and cold Wolverines enter the postseason in the midst of a cool spell. Michigan opened 7-0, then lost eight of 12. A 7-1 stretch followed before the current 1-3 slide.

Maryland: This was a must-win game entering the postseason. After blowing an opportunity to win their first outright title since 2001-02, the Terps got some momentum back and salvaged a piece of the crown.

UP NEXT

Michigan opens play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Maryland begins play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

1st Half
MICH Wolverines 28
MD Terrapins 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
19:21   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
19:12   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
18:44 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 0-2
18:22 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 3-2
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Franz Wagner  
17:52 +2 Isaiah Livers made jump shot 5-2
17:33 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 5-4
17:17 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 7-4
16:55 +2 Eric Ayala made jump shot 7-6
16:35   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:22   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:07   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
16:07   Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:07   Zavier Simpson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:48   Jalen Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Jon Teske  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
15:36   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:34   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:12   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
15:12 +1 Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
15:12 +1 Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
14:52   Jon Teske missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:33   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:12   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:44   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
13:31 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 7-10
13:08 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 9-10
12:47   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:37   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:27 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 9-12
12:09   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
11:53   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
11:53 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
11:25   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Eric Ayala  
11:16   Eric Ayala missed layup  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
11:04   Ricky Lindo Jr. missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
10:54 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 9-16
10:27   Offensive foul on Austin Davis  
10:27   Turnover on Austin Davis  
10:13 +2 Eric Ayala made jump shot 9-18
9:51   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
9:49   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
9:47   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
9:30   Offensive foul on Eric Ayala  
9:30   Turnover on Eric Ayala  
9:18 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Davis 12-18
9:05 +2 Joshua Tomaic made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 12-20
8:47   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
8:25   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
8:15 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 15-20
7:54 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 15-23
7:37   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
7:08 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Donta Scott 15-25
6:57   30-second timeout called  
6:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan  
6:14   Jalen Smith missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Austin Davis, stolen by Jalen Smith  
5:51 +2 Aaron Wiggins made dunk, assist by Jalen Smith 15-27
5:29 +2 Eli Brooks made layup 17-27
5:10 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 17-29
4:38 +2 Austin Davis made layup 19-29
4:20   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
4:02 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 19-31
3:35 +2 David DeJulius made layup 21-31
3:14 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 21-33
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
2:44   Eric Ayala missed layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
2:35 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup 23-33
2:17   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
2:13   Commercial timeout called  
1:45 +2 David DeJulius made jump shot 25-33
1:29 +3 Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 25-36
1:11   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
1:00 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 25-38
39.0   Lost ball turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Donta Scott  
9.0   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
4.0   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4.0 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 3 free throws 26-38
4.0 +1 David DeJulius made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-38
4.0 +1 David DeJulius made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-38
1.0 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 28-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICH Wolverines 42
MD Terrapins 42

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
19:50 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
19:50 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
19:36   Traveling violation turnover on Darryl Morsell  
19:27 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 32-41
18:59   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:44 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 32-43
18:34 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 34-43
18:17 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 34-45
18:11   30-second timeout called  
18:11   Commercial timeout called  
18:01   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell  
17:27 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 36-45
17:01 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 36-47
16:41 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-47
16:21   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Eli Brooks  
16:02   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:49 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 40-47
15:29   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson  
14:56   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
14:56   Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:56 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-48
14:33   Jon Teske missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
14:09 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 40-51
13:49   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:40   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Jon Teske  
13:37 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 42-51
13:37   Shooting foul on Eric Ayala  
13:37 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 43-51
13:15 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 43-53
12:53 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 46-53
12:38 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 46-56
12:15 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 49-56
11:55   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
11:23   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
11:11 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 51-56
11:04   30-second timeout called  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by David DeJulius  
10:20   Shooting foul on Joshua Tomaic  
10:20 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
10:20   Michigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:20 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
9:56   Shooting foul on David DeJulius  
9:56   Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:56 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-57
9:34   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
9:03   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
9:03 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
9:03 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
8:42   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
8:18 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 53-62
8:01   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
7:49   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws 54-62
7:49 +1 David DeJulius made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-62
7:21   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
7:14   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
6:49 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 55-65
6:35   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
6:35 +1 Eli Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 56-65
6:35 +1 Eli Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-65
6:15 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup 57-67
5:58 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 60-67
5:33 +2 Aaron Wiggins made jump shot 60-69
5:09   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
5:07   Personal foul on Eric Ayala  
5:07 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 61-69
5:07 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-69
4:59   Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson  
4:59   Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:59   Eric Ayala missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
4:59 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 62-72
4:41   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
4:33   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
4:14   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:52   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:32   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
3:11   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:45   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
2:33   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:12   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
1:58   30-second timeout called  
1:42   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
1:28   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
1:23   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
1:23 +1 Franz Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 63-72
1:23 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-72
1:18   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
1:17   Darryl Morsell missed free throw  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
1:10   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
1:01   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
1:01 +1 Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws 64-73
1:01 +1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-74
54.0 +2 Zavier Simpson made jump shot 66-74
54.0   Full timeout called  
54.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
54.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 66-75
54.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-76
54.0   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Michigan  
52.0   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
52.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 66-77
52.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-78
52.0 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 68-78
46.0   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
46.0 +1 Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws 68-79
46.0 +1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-80
31.0 +2 David DeJulius made jump shot 70-80
32.0   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
32.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 70-81
32.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-82
26.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
26.0   Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
26.0   Jon Teske missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
26.0   Flagrant foul on Zavier Simpson  
26.0 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 70-83
26.0   Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0.0   End of period  