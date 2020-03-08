|
19:50
Shooting foul on Donta Scott
19:50
+1
Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws
29-41
19:50
+1
Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-41
19:36
Traveling violation turnover on Darryl Morsell
19:27
+2
Zavier Simpson made layup
32-41
18:59
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:57
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
18:44
+2
Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup
32-43
18:34
+2
Zavier Simpson made layup
34-43
18:17
+2
Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
34-45
18:11
30-second timeout called
18:11
Commercial timeout called
18:01
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:59
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
17:35
Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell
17:27
+2
Eli Brooks made jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner
36-45
17:01
+2
Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot
36-47
16:41
+2
Jon Teske made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson
38-47
16:21
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:19
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
16:14
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Eli Brooks
16:02
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
16:00
Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala
15:59
Commercial timeout called
15:49
+2
Franz Wagner made layup
40-47
15:29
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:27
Defensive rebound by Jon Teske
15:19
Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson
14:56
Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers
14:56
Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:56
+1
Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-48
14:33
Jon Teske missed layup
14:31
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
14:09
+3
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
40-51
13:49
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:47
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
13:40
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Jon Teske
13:37
+2
Franz Wagner made layup
42-51
13:37
Shooting foul on Eric Ayala
13:37
+1
Franz Wagner made free throw
43-51
13:15
+2
Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
43-53
12:53
+3
Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers
46-53
12:38
+3
Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
46-56
12:15
+3
Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
49-56
11:55
Personal foul on Jon Teske
11:55
Commercial timeout called
11:39
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:37
Defensive rebound by Austin Davis
11:23
Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
11:11
+2
Zavier Simpson made layup
51-56
11:04
30-second timeout called
10:42
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by David DeJulius
10:20
Shooting foul on Joshua Tomaic
10:20
+1
Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws
52-56
10:20
Michigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:20
+1
Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-56
9:56
Shooting foul on David DeJulius
9:56
Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:56
+1
Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-57
9:34
Isaiah Livers missed layup
9:32
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
9:03
Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers
9:03
+1
Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws
53-58
9:03
+1
Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-59
8:42
Franz Wagner missed jump shot
8:40
Defensive rebound by Maryland
8:18
+3
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot
53-62
8:01
Personal foul on Jalen Smith
7:49
Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell
7:49
Commercial timeout called
7:49
+1
David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws
54-62
7:49
+1
David DeJulius made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-62
7:21
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:19
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
7:14
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:12
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
6:49
+3
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot
55-65
6:35
Personal foul on Jalen Smith
6:35
+1
Eli Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws
56-65
6:35
+1
Eli Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-65
6:15
+2
Aaron Wiggins made layup
57-67
5:58
+3
David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
60-67
5:33
+2
Aaron Wiggins made jump shot
60-69
5:09
David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith
5:07
Offensive rebound by Jon Teske
5:07
Personal foul on Eric Ayala
5:07
+1
Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws
61-69
5:07
+1
Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws
62-69
4:59
Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson
4:59
Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:59
Eric Ayala missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:59
Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala
4:59
+3
Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
62-72
4:41
Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith
4:39
Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
4:33
David DeJulius missed jump shot
4:31
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
4:14
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:12
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
3:52
Personal foul on Zavier Simpson
3:47
Commercial timeout called
3:32
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:30
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
3:11
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:09
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
2:45
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot
2:43
Defensive rebound by Jon Teske
2:33
Zavier Simpson missed layup
2:31
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
2:12
Eric Ayala missed jump shot
2:10
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
1:58
30-second timeout called
1:42
Zavier Simpson missed layup
1:40
Offensive rebound by Michigan
1:28
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:26
Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks
1:23
Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
1:23
+1
Franz Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws
63-72
1:23
+1
Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-72
1:18
Personal foul on Franz Wagner
1:17
Darryl Morsell missed free throw
1:18
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
1:10
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:08
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
1:01
Personal foul on Isaiah Livers
1:01
+1
Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws
64-73
1:01
+1
Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-74
54.0
+2
Zavier Simpson made jump shot
66-74
54.0
Full timeout called
54.0
Personal foul on Isaiah Livers
54.0
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
66-75
54.0
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
66-76
54.0
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Michigan
52.0
Personal foul on Eli Brooks
52.0
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
66-77
52.0
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
66-78
52.0
+2
Zavier Simpson made layup
68-78
46.0
Personal foul on Zavier Simpson
46.0
+1
Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws
68-79
46.0
+1
Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws
68-80
31.0
+2
David DeJulius made jump shot
70-80
32.0
Personal foul on Eli Brooks
32.0
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
70-81
32.0
+1
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
70-82
26.0
Shooting foul on Jalen Smith
26.0
Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws
26.0
Jon Teske missed 2nd of 2 free throws
26.0
Flagrant foul on Zavier Simpson
26.0
+1
Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
70-83
26.0
Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0.0
End of period
