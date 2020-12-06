|
20:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl vs. Jericho Sims (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:20
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Greg Brown III personal foul
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Greg Brown III makes two point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
2-2
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
17:55
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Daniels makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point jump shot
|
6-4
|
16:50
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl personal foul
|
|
16:35
|
|
+3
|
Greg Brown III makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
6-7
|
16:10
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Jericho Sims personal foul
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
+3
|
Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
9-7
|
15:18
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists)
|
12-7
|
14:03
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point putback layup
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point dunk
|
14-7
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Royce Hamm Jr. makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
14-9
|
13:31
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie shooting foul (Royce Hamm Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Eric Dixon misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Kai Jones turnover (bad pass) (Collin Gillespie steals)
|
|
12:40
|
|
+2
|
Collin Gillespie makes two point layup
|
16-9
|
12:19
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels personal foul
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point jump shot
|
16-11
|
11:51
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels offensive foul
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup
|
16-13
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl turnover (lost ball) (Royce Hamm Jr. steals)
|
|
11:02
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot
|
16-16
|
11:02
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
Cole Swider makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists)
|
18-16
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point jump shot
|
18-18
|
10:41
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie shooting foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-19
|
10:24
|
|
|
Justin Moore turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Jones steals)
|
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|
18-22
|
10:16
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot (Jermaine Samuels assists)
|
20-22
|
9:39
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. misses two point putback layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Cole Swider defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Andrew Jones personal foul
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover (bad pass) (Kai Jones steals)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey blocks Brandon Slater's two point layup
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses two point layup
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
+3
|
Kai Jones makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
20-25
|
7:01
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
|
20-27
|
6:30
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Longhorns gains possession)
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Eric Dixon offensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Eric Dixon misses two point layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses two point layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Kai Jones personal foul
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot
|
23-27
|
4:42
|
|
|
Kai Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point dunk
|
25-27
|
4:18
|
|
|
Kai Jones shooting foul (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl draws the foul)
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point jump shot
|
27-27
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point layup
|
27-29
|
2:37
|
|
|
Cole Swider shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-30
|
2:23
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
28-30
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
29-30
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
Justin Moore makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
30-30
|
1:54
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels offensive foul
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-30
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-30
|
1:01
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Eric Dixon misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|