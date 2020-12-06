AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64 Sunday, handing the Longhorns their first loss after a strong start.

Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the victory for the Wildcats (4-1). Samuels, who sat out practice this week because of a sprained pinky on his right hand, also collected a game-high 12 rebounds.

Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns (4-1). Texas had won the Maui Invitational in the program's best start in six years under coach Shaka Smart, who just last season was under intense pressure and speculation he could lose his job.

Ramey fouled out to send Gillespie to the line and he calmly stroked both shots to put the Wildcats up by four. After Coleman made a twisting layup, Gillespie was again back at the line and swished two more. Gillespie finished with 12 points.

Ramey made a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 57 before Villanova answered with a 3-pointer from Cole Swider with 1:58 to play and the Wildcats held the lead to the end.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats won in their first trip to Texas since winning the 2018 national championship in San Antonio. They did it with clutch play from senior leaders Gillespie and Samuels that can carry teams through tight games and a huge, physical push from sophomore Robinson-Earl. Gillespie squirmed away from two defenders to snare the late inbounds pass that set up his first free throws.

Texas: The Longhorns have been impressive early but let a chance for what could have been their biggest win so far slip away. Shooting guard Andrew Jones, who Smart says is his best shooter, was a non-factor with just 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting. Coleman, the MVP of the Maui Invitational, had a key turnover after Swider's 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Villanova plays at Georgetown on Friday in their Big East opener.

Texas hosts Texas State on Wednesday night in the Longhorns' final non-conference game before starting Big 12 play.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25