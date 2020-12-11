|
20:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl vs. Jamorko Pickett (Collin Gillespie gains possession)
|
|
19:56
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point layup (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
2-0
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
|
2-2
|
18:58
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
2-5
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point layup
|
4-5
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels offensive foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Jalen Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point jump shot
|
4-7
|
16:58
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup
|
4-9
|
16:22
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:03
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|
7-9
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Donald Carey assists)
|
7-11
|
15:21
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jalen Harris defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Harris assists)
|
7-14
|
14:56
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
7-17
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
10-17
|
13:51
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Donald Carey offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels personal foul (Donald Carey draws the foul)
|
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot
|
10-19
|
13:06
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point dunk
|
12-19
|
12:34
|
|
|
Chudier Bile shooting foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-19
|
12:34
|
|
|
Eric Dixon personal foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Cole Swider defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
+3
|
Justin Moore makes three point jump shot
|
16-19
|
11:44
|
|
+3
|
Chudier Bile makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
|
16-22
|
11:22
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe blocks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two point layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Dante Harris makes two point layup
|
16-24
|
10:55
|
|
|
Chudier Bile personal foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Cole Swider makes two point jump shot (Jermaine Samuels assists)
|
18-24
|
10:23
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Dante Harris makes two point jump shot
|
18-26
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
18-29
|
8:43
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-29
|
8:43
|
|
|
Eric Dixon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Dante Harris makes two point jump shot
|
19-31
|
7:52
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Justin Moore shooting foul (Timothy Ighoefe draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Timothy Ighoefe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-32
|
7:38
|
|
+1
|
Timothy Ighoefe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-33
|
7:17
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
19-35
|
6:31
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jalen Harris turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:02
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|
22-35
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jamari Sibley misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett offensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point layup
|
22-37
|
5:07
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:44
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot
|
22-40
|
4:25
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie offensive foul (Jalen Harris draws the foul)
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie turnover
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab turnover
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
25-40
|
3:26
|
|
|
Eric Dixon personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-41
|
3:26
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-42
|
3:15
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Cole Swider assists)
|
28-42
|
3:13
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris makes two point jump shot
|
28-44
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Cole Swider offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
28-46
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jalen Harris personal foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Collin Gillespie's two point layup
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Slater makes two point dunk (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
30-46
|
1:31
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:25
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|
33-46
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jalen Harris misses two point layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|