|
20:00
|
|
|
Chris Vogt vs. Yves Pons (David DeJulius gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Chris Vogt turnover
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
0-2
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Keith Williams makes three point jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:15
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Tari Eason makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|
6-2
|
17:55
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Bearcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Keith Williams shooting foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
16:58
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-3
|
16:58
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-4
|
16:48
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Tari Eason personal foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point layup
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks Tari Eason's two point dunk
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Jaden Springer shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:34
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-4
|
15:15
|
|
|
Keith Williams personal foul (E.J. Anosike draws the foul)
|
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
7-6
|
14:38
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Keon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike offensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Chris Vogt personal foul (E.J. Anosike draws the foul)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass) (Mike Saunders Jr. steals)
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses two point layup
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Zach Harvey makes two point layup
|
9-6
|
13:22
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Zach Harvey assists)
|
12-6
|
12:56
|
|
+3
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
12-9
|
12:29
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses two point layup
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike misses two point layup
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point layup
|
12-11
|
11:40
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|
15-11
|
11:13
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike misses two point layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike personal foul (Rapolas Ivanauskas draws the foul)
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point layup
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Tari Eason shooting foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-12
|
10:06
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-13
|
9:42
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Springer steals)
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (lost ball) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point dunk
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Yves Pons offensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Yves Pons turnover (lost ball) (David DeJulius steals)
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Keon Johnson personal foul (Tari Eason draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Bearcats 30 second timeout
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
John Fulkerson turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Davenport steals)
|
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|
17-13
|
7:51
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi shooting foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (John Fulkerson assists)
|
17-16
|
6:57
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-17
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-18
|
6:54
|
|
|
Chris Vogt turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point layup
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes two point layup
|
19-18
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
19-20
|
5:48
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua personal foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods offensive foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods turnover
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Chris Vogt blocks Yves Pons's two point layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Volunteers offensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Zach Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Santiago Vescovi makes two point jump shot
|
19-22
|
4:08
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
19-24
|
3:32
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Zach Harvey personal foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-25
|
3:24
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|
22-25
|
2:29
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-26
|
2:29
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point layup
|
24-26
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
24-28
|
1:28
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
David DeJulius turnover (bad pass) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Chris Vogt turnover
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup
|
24-30
|
0:08
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|