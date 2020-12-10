Tennessee endured the expected ups and downs of a season opener on Tuesday, but the Volunteers realize they're up against an accelerated learning curve given the timing of the game.

In action at last after five postponements related to COVID-19 concerns within the program, No. 12 Tennessee will aim to build on this week's shaky victory against Colorado when it hosts Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers coach Rick Barnes admitted "there were times when we lost some rhythm" in a 56-47 win against the Buffaloes. On the bright side, Tennessee at least has a pulse on the catalyst that gets the team going.

"When we got back in control of the game, it was with our defense," Barnes said. "We got out in transition. Got more of an attack type mentality. We need to continue that when we get to the benches and guys come in. Some of these guys were tentative, like you would expect. We've got to get through that."

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were especially effective on the defensive end.

"They really are good at ballhawking," Barnes said. "They will get in there and we talk about tackling the ball and getting a guy in your grasp and trying to take the ball away from him. Both those guys have that ability."

John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi paced Tennessee with 11 points apiece as the Volunteers struggled from the field, shooting 35.8 percent (19 for 53).

Vescovi offered a spark by making 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range and dishing a game-high five assists.

Barnes, however, bemoaned lost opportunities for the Volunteers to exert their floor game. Colorado won the rebounding battle 38-32.

"The biggest concern I have is the way we rebounded," Barnes said. "We have to be better to be the team we want to be."

Conversely, Cincinnati coach John Brannen lauded his team's defensive performance in its most recent game. The Bearcats (2-1) limited visiting Furman to 39.7 percent shooting in Wednesday's 78-73 victory.

"That needed to happen," Brannen said. "I know we gave up 73 points, and that's still too many. But at the same time, to play against such an explosive offensive team and to provide the consistent grit our guys did on a consistent basis (Wednesday), I was really excited about that."

Keith Williams, who shouldered blame for Cincinnati's uneven performance in a season-opening win against Lipscomb and Sunday's late lapses against crosstown rival Xavier, shined with a game-high 27 points, the second-most he has scored in his four-year career.

Brannen said Williams "was as locked in as I've seen him" and reiterated that "he needs to understand we need that every game."

Williams, who fought through several double-teams by the Paladins, played for much of the game, receiving minimal rest.

Fine by him.

"I put a ton of work in, and it's paying off now, I guess," Williams said.

While Cincinnati is shooting 47.1 percent and outrebounding opponents by an average margin of 6.7 per game, the Bearcats continue to struggle with ball control and free throws. Cincinnati is shooting just 64.9 percent from the line (37 for 57) while averaging 12 turnovers a game.

