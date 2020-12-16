|
20:00
|
|
|
Michael Durr vs. Chris Vogt (Caleb Murphy gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+3
|
Alexis Yetna makes three point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
3-0
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point hook shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|
3-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Keith Williams personal foul
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point layup (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
5-2
|
18:34
|
|
+3
|
Keith Williams makes three point jump shot (Tari Eason assists)
|
5-5
|
18:24
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point layup
|
7-5
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point layup (Chris Vogt assists)
|
7-7
|
17:50
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
David Collins blocks Mika Adams-Woods's two point layup
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point dunk (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
9-7
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup (Keith Williams assists)
|
9-9
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point floating jump shot
|
11-9
|
16:35
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
David DeJulius personal foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:28
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-9
|
16:15
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (bad pass) (Alexis Yetna steals)
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown makes two point jump shot (Alexis Yetna assists)
|
14-9
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
Zach Harvey makes three point jump shot (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
|
14-12
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Zach Harvey personal foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (bad pass) (Tari Eason steals)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Murphy steals)
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Alexis Yetna makes two point layup
|
16-12
|
15:00
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa personal foul
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point turnaround jump shot (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
|
16-14
|
14:20
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Michael Durr blocks Chris Vogt's two point layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point layup (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
|
16-16
|
13:27
|
|
|
Justin Brown shooting foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point dunk (David Collins assists)
|
18-16
|
12:33
|
|
|
Bearcats 30 second timeout
|
|
12:18
|
|
+3
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes three point jump shot (Chris Vogt assists)
|
18-19
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Castaneda makes two point layup
|
20-19
|
11:44
|
|
|
Keith Williams offensive foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Rashun Williams offensive foul
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Rashun Williams turnover
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses two point layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
David Collins shooting foul (Chris Vogt draws the foul)
|
|
11:09
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-20
|
11:09
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-21
|
10:51
|
|
|
Madut Akec misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses two point layup
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Madut Akec defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Madut Akec turnover (lost ball) (Tari Eason steals)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Zach Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Castaneda steals)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Tari Eason blocks Xavier Castaneda's two point layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Alexis Yetna makes two point layup (David Collins assists)
|
22-21
|
9:55
|
|
+3
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Tari Eason assists)
|
22-24
|
9:34
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Michael Durr shooting foul (Tari Eason draws the foul)
|
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-25
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-26
|
9:00
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point layup
|
24-26
|
8:33
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point layup (Zach Harvey assists)
|
24-28
|
7:35
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Russel Tchewa makes two point layup
|
26-28
|
7:17
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas offensive foul
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Rapolas Ivanauskas turnover
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Alexis Yetna makes two point dunk
|
28-28
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (bad pass) (David Collins steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point dunk
|
30-28
|
6:01
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Chris Vogt turnover
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:18
|
|
+3
|
David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Chris Vogt assists)
|
30-31
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Russel Tchewa makes two point dunk (David Collins assists)
|
32-31
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
|
34-31
|
4:18
|
|
|
David DeJulius shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Chris Vogt defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy personal foul (Mike Saunders Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses two point layup
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Bearcats offensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna shooting foul (Mike Saunders Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-32
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-33
|
3:12
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. personal foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
3:12
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-33
|
3:12
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-33
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point jump shot
|
36-35
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Castaneda makes two point jump shot
|
38-35
|
2:27
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy personal foul (Mike Saunders Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-36
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-37
|
2:17
|
|
|
Bulls turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt makes two point hook shot (Zach Harvey assists)
|
38-39
|
1:44
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot (Michael Durr assists)
|
41-39
|
1:18
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point layup
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point layup
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Justin Brown offensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point layup
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Bearcats defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Chris Vogt misses two point hook shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
0:15
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point layup
|
41-41
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point layup
|
43-41
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|