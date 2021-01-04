|
20:00
Galin Smith vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Aljami Durham gains possession)
19:35
+2
Trey Galloway makes two point driving layup
0-2
19:10
Galin Smith turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
18:58
|
Aaron Wiggins blocks Armaan Franklin's two point layup
|
18:56
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
18:50
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
18:48
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
18:30
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
18:28
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
18:24
|
Race Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Hakim Hart steals)
|
18:15
|
+3
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|
3-2
17:57
|
+2
Race Thompson makes two point dunk (Aljami Durham assists)
|
3-4
17:29
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
17:27
|
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
17:23
|
Race Thompson blocks Aaron Wiggins's two point layup
|
17:21
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
17:12
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
17:10
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
17:04
|
Eric Ayala misses two point layup
|
17:02
|
Donta Scott offensive rebound
|
16:52
|
+2
Donta Scott makes two point putback layup
|
5-4
16:45
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
16:43
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
16:33
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
16:31
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
16:17
|
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
7-4
15:50
|
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-6
15:20
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
15:18
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
15:01
|
Race Thompson misses two point layup
|
14:59
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
15:01
|
TV timeout
|
14:38
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
14:36
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
14:10
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point layup
|
14:08
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
14:08
|
Rob Phinisee personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
13:57
|
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
13:55
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
13:40
|
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
13:38
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
13:23
|
Jairus Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
13:21
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
13:13
|
Armaan Franklin turnover (lost ball) (Jairus Hamilton steals)
|
13:07
|
+3
Aaron Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Jairus Hamilton assists)
|
10-6
12:46
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
12:44
|
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|
12:44
|
Eric Ayala personal foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|
12:29
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
12:27
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
12:13
|
+2
Galin Smith makes two point layup
|
12-6
11:54
|
Khristian Lander turnover (bad pass)
|
11:54
|
TV timeout
|
11:40
|
Galin Smith offensive foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
|
11:40
|
Galin Smith turnover
|
11:19
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
11:17
|
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
11:10
|
Trey Galloway shooting foul (Galin Smith draws the foul)
|
11:10
|
Galin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11:10
|
+1
Galin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-6
10:59
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
10:57
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
10:54
|
+2
Jairus Hamilton makes two point driving layup
|
15-6
10:54
|
Aljami Durham shooting foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
10:54
|
+1
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-6
10:43
|
Aljami Durham misses two point jump shot
|
10:41
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
10:32
|
+2
Race Thompson makes two point hook shot
|
16-8
10:32
|
Donta Scott shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
10:32
|
+1
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-9
10:14
|
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
10:12
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
9:54
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
|
9:52
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
9:38
|
Rob Phinisee blocks Hakim Hart's two point layup
|
9:36
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
9:20
|
+2
Race Thompson makes two point hook shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
16-11
8:58
|
+2
Eric Ayala makes two point layup
|
18-11
8:33
|
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
|
18-13
8:20
|
James Graham misses three point jump shot
|
8:18
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
8:09
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
8:07
|
James Graham defensive rebound
|
7:58
|
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|
7:56
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
7:45
|
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
|
7:43
|
Race Thompson offensive rebound
|
7:29
|
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Aljami Durham assists)
|
18-15
7:14
|
Jump ball. (Terrapins gains possession)
|
7:14
|
TV timeout
|
7:00
|
Donta Scott turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Leal steals)
|
6:55
|
Galin Smith personal foul
|
6:35
|
Hakim Hart shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
6:35
|
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-16
6:35
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6:35
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
6:11
|
Eric Ayala misses two point jump shot
|
6:09
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
5:54
|
+2
Race Thompson makes two point driving layup
|
18-18
5:29
|
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
20-18
4:56
|
Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|
4:54
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
4:43
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
4:41
|
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|
4:18
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
4:16
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
3:54
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
3:54
|
TV timeout
|
3:54
|
+1
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-18
3:54
|
Jairus Hamilton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3:54
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
3:23
|
Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
3:12
|
Jairus Hamilton offensive foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|
3:12
|
Jairus Hamilton turnover
|
2:47
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
2:45
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
2:32
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
2:30
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
2:07
|
Jordan Geronimo turnover (traveling)
|
1:51
|
+3
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
24-18
1:20
|
+2
Aljami Durham makes two point driving layup
|
24-20
1:20
|
Donta Scott shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
1:20
|
+1
Aljami Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-21
1:01
|
+3
Aaron Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Reese Mona assists)
|
27-21
0:44
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
0:42
|
Reese Mona defensive rebound
|
0:24
|
Jairus Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
0:22
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
0:01
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
0:00
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
0:00
|
End of period
