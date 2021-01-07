|
20:00
|
|
|
Tari Eason vs. Ethan Chargois (Mustangs gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Tari Eason blocks Ethan Chargois's two point layup
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Jump ball. Ethan Chargois vs. Tari Eason (Bearcats gains possession)
|
|
19:23
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup (Keith Williams assists)
|
2-0
|
19:02
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel personal foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
17:47
|
|
+3
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Tari Eason assists)
|
5-2
|
17:28
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods offensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point driving dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
|
5-4
|
16:27
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
David DeJulius offensive foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
David DeJulius turnover
|
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|
5-6
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point driving layup (David DeJulius assists)
|
7-6
|
15:52
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois shooting foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:52
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-6
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey makes two point dunk (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
8-8
|
15:11
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Zach Harvey offensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Darius McNeill makes two point layup
|
8-10
|
14:51
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Darius McNeill steals)
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point driving layup (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
8-12
|
14:42
|
|
|
Chris Vogt shooting foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Zach Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Jump ball. Feron Hunt vs. Mika Adams-Woods (Mustangs gains possession)
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Kendric Davis turnover (lost ball) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|
10-12
|
13:47
|
|
|
Mustangs turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV shooting foul (Zach Harvey draws the foul)
|
|
13:40
|
|
+1
|
Zach Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-12
|
13:40
|
|
+1
|
Zach Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-12
|
13:16
|
|
|
Darius McNeill turnover (bad pass) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:16
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
12-15
|
12:58
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Keith Williams shooting foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:34
|
|
+1
|
Feron Hunt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-16
|
12:12
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel personal foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point dunk (David DeJulius assists)
|
14-16
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Yor Anei makes two point dunk (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
14-18
|
10:55
|
|
|
David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point driving layup (Yor Anei assists)
|
14-20
|
10:16
|
|
+3
|
Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|
17-20
|
9:59
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV turnover (lost ball) (Keith Williams steals)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks Tari Eason's two point dunk
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Yor Anei makes two point reverse layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|
17-22
|
9:13
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover (lost ball) (Darius McNeill steals)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Chris Vogt shooting foul (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|
|
9:02
|
|
+1
|
Yor Anei makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-23
|
9:02
|
|
+1
|
Yor Anei makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-24
|
8:59
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Feron Hunt steals)
|
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|
17-26
|
8:51
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. offensive foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks Tari Eason's two point driving layup
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Kendric Davis turnover (bad pass) (Tari Eason steals)
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Zach Harvey makes two point reverse layup (Tari Eason assists)
|
19-26
|
7:45
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra personal foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-27
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-28
|
7:26
|
|
+3
|
Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|
22-28
|
6:54
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Mustangs offensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey shooting foul (Tari Eason draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
+1
|
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
6:21
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra offensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mamoudou Diarra vs. Darius McNeill (Bearcats gains possession)
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey blocks David DeJulius's two point driving layup
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|
23-30
|
5:43
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Zach Harvey makes two point reverse layup (David DeJulius assists)
|
25-30
|
5:29
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey shooting foul (Zach Harvey draws the foul)
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Yor Anei defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra personal foul (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Mamoudou Diarra misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Zach Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
+3
|
Zach Harvey makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|
28-30
|
4:00
|
|
|
Tari Eason blocks Yor Anei's two point layup
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Tari Eason blocks Yor Anei's two point layup
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Zach Harvey misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Tari Eason makes two point putback layup
|
30-30
|
3:28
|
|
+3
|
Darius McNeill makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
30-33
|
3:04
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Keith Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point driving layup
|
32-33
|
2:07
|
|
|
Mustangs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
|
32-35
|
1:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Feron Hunt turnover (bad pass) (Mamoudou Diarra steals)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV shooting foul (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point driving layup
|
32-37