People had lots of different opinions about Mike Krzyzewski's retirement tour and succession plan when he announced it last June. Suffice to say, not everybody was a fan. But it's hard to argue, a little more than a year later, that the whole thing didn't work nearly perfectly.

It resulted in Krzyzewski guiding Duke to the Final Four for the 13th time while the Blue Devils' coach-in-waiting, Jon Scheyer, relentlessly recruited in an attempt to give himself the best chance possible to keep the Blue Devils at the top of the sport upon taking over. Now Duke has the nation's top-ranked 2022 recruiting class and a roster talented enough to compete for a national championship in what will be Scheyer's first season as a head coach.

The latest addition came this weekend when Jacob Grandison announced his commitment to the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.0 minutes per game last season for Illinois while making 41% of the 4.5 3-pointers he attempted per contest. He projects as a likely starter at Duke alongside returning point guard Jeremy Roach and the prospects 247Sports has ranked No. 1 (Dereck Lively), No. 2 (Dariq Whitehead) and No. 4 (Kyle Filipowski) in the Class of 2022. Grandison's commitment is why the Blue Devils are up to No. 5 in Version 15.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1.

The only other changes involve two Pac-12 schools. I've moved Oregon down and Arizona up because top-40 prospect Dior Johnson decommitted from the Ducks while Arizona added Texas transfer Courtney Ramey and Campbell transfer Cedric Henderson Jr over the past week.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 thanks to the fact that Mark Few's program is returning six of the top eight scorers from a team that was the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament — among them two-time All-American Drew Timme and double-digit scorers Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton. The roster has also been bolstered this offseason by transfers Malachi Smith and Efton Reid. Smith is the reigning Southern Conference Player of the Year after averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season at Chattanooga. Reid is a former five-star recruit whose college career started at LSU.

