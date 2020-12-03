Gonzaga had a positive COVID-19 test in its program last week. Baylor's coach tested positive for COVID-19 last week. So there was no guarantee both teams would be healthy enough to play each other this weekend — and, even if they were, who knew if they would still be undefeated and ranked No. 1 and No. 2?

Such is basketball in 2020.

But Gonzaga spent Wednesday beating West Virginia 87-82. And Baylor spent Wednesday beating Illinois 82-69. So the Zags and Bears are both healthy and undefeated. And as long as there's no outbreak in the next 48 hours, the schools ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — not to mention the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and KenPom — will play each other Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in Indianapolis on CBS.

It should be great.

Gonzaga had more problems Wednesday than Baylor had — in part because Jalen Suggs went down in the first half with what was described as a left ankle injury. Given the way he was moving, and the expressions on his face, and the fact that he left the court and went to the locker room, the five-star freshman seemed unlikely to return. But, somewhat surprisingly, he did return in the second half and finished with four points, five assists and six rebounds while helping the Zags win after outscoring West Virginia 53-43 in the final 20 minutes.

"Him coming back in the game was big for us," said Andrew Nembhard, a transfer from Florida who had 19 points, six assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes. "He played football [in high school] so you know he's tough. And we're pretty versatile so we could do some different things in the second [half] to help him out. It worked out well for us."

The most notable surprise of Wednesday's schedule was Oregon losing 83-75 to Missouri. As a result of that result, the Ducks were removed from the Top 25 And 1 and replaced by Michigan, which is 3-0 after Wednesday's 84-65 victory over Ball State.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings