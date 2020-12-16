When Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both withdrew from the 2020 NBA Draft, I and many others suggested Illinois might have the best inside-outside duo in college basketball. Whether that's true is obviously debatable. But it's certainly appeared true through the first three weeks of this season as both have been statistically awesome for a legit Final Four contender.

Just three days after Dosunmu got 36 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 81-78 loss at Missouri, Cockburn got 33 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 92-65 victory over Minnesota. The two All-America candidates are now combining to average 39.4 points and 17.0 rebounds per game. They're the main reason the Illini's five wins have come by an average of 33.0 points.

Cockburn became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley finished with 33 points and 15 rebounds in just 22 minutes of Kansas State's 82-57 victory over Iowa State in January 2008.

"It was obviously a great night for Kofi," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He was dominant -- and that was our game plan coming in, to get it inside to Kofi."

Illinois remains No. 17 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Illini's next scheduled game is Sunday at Rutgers, which is No. 18 in the Top 25 And 1. Clemson was removed from the Top 25 And 1 because of Tuesday's 66-60 loss at Virginia Tech. The Tigers were replaced by LSU. Will Wade's team is 4-1 with the lone loss coming at Saint Louis, which is one spot ahead of LSU in the Top 25 And 1.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings