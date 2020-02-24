College basketball rankings: Kansas is new No. 1 team in Coaches Poll, Dayton moves up to No. 3
College basketball coaches voted to make Kansas the new No. 1 team in the country
Kansas claimed the top spot in the Coaches Poll on Monday after the Jayhawks defeated previous No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. The Bears dropped to No. 2, followed by Dayton at No. 3.
The Flyers benefitted from a weekend of upheaval at the top of the rankings by rising two spots from No. 5 to No. 3 following their 16th straight victory on Saturday.
Gonzaga and San Diego State rounded out the top-five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, after both lost Saturday night.
Elsewhere, voters were unkind to the Big East and dropped Marquette and Butler out of the poll, leaving the conference with three ranked teams (No. 11 Creighton, No. 12 Villanova and No. 13 Seton Hall). After being unranked in the Coaches Poll last week, BYU entered at No. 18 following its victory over Gonzaga.
Houston, ranked No. 22 last week, fell from the Coaches Poll after dropping a 60-59 game at Memphis on Saturday. Their departure left the American Athletic Conference without a team in the Coaches Poll. The Cougars remained in the AP Top 25 at No. 25.
The only team in this week's Coaches Poll that did not move up or down was Oregon, which held steady at No. 16 after losing at Arizona State on Thursday and winning at Arizona on Saturday.
Coaches Poll
1. Kansas
2. Baylor
3. Dayton
4. Gonzaga
5. San Diego State
6. Florida State
7. Duke
8. Maryland
9. Kentucky
10. Louisville
11. Creighton
12. Villanova
13. Seton Hall
14. Penn State
15. Auburn
16. Oregon
17. Iowa
18. BYU
19. West Virginia
20. Colorado
21. Texas Tech
22. Michigan
23. Ohio State
T24. Arizona
T24. Michigan State
Others receiving votes: Houston 58; Butler 48; Arizona State 27; Illinois 25; Marquette 19; Virginia 13; Louisiana State 12; St. Mary's 7; East Tennessee St. 6; Wisconsin 3; Stephen F. Austin 3; Northern Iowa 3.
