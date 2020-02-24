College basketball rankings: Kansas is new No. 1 team in Coaches Poll, Dayton moves up to No. 3

Kansas claimed the top spot in the Coaches Poll on Monday after the Jayhawks defeated previous No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. The Bears dropped to No. 2, followed by Dayton at No. 3.

The Flyers benefitted from a weekend of upheaval at the top of the rankings by rising two spots from No. 5 to No. 3 following their 16th straight victory on Saturday.

Gonzaga and San Diego State rounded out the top-five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, after both lost Saturday night.

Elsewhere, voters were unkind to the Big East and dropped Marquette and Butler out of the poll, leaving the conference with three ranked teams (No. 11 Creighton, No. 12 Villanova and No. 13 Seton Hall). After being unranked in the Coaches Poll last week, BYU entered at No. 18 following its victory over Gonzaga.

Houston, ranked No. 22 last week, fell from the Coaches Poll after dropping a 60-59 game at Memphis on Saturday. Their departure left the American Athletic Conference without a team in the Coaches Poll. The Cougars remained in the AP Top 25 at No. 25.

The only team in this week's Coaches Poll that did not move up or down was Oregon, which held steady at No. 16 after losing at Arizona State on Thursday and winning at Arizona on Saturday.

Coaches Poll

1. Kansas

2. Baylor

3. Dayton

4. Gonzaga

5. San Diego State

6. Florida State

7. Duke

8. Maryland

9. Kentucky

10. Louisville

11. Creighton

12. Villanova

13. Seton Hall

14. Penn State

15. Auburn

16. Oregon

17. Iowa

18. BYU

19. West Virginia

20. Colorado

21. Texas Tech

22. Michigan

23. Ohio State

T24. Arizona

T24. Michigan State

Others receiving votes: Houston 58; Butler 48; Arizona State 27; Illinois 25; Marquette 19; Virginia 13; Louisiana State 12; St. Mary's 7; East Tennessee St. 6; Wisconsin 3; Stephen F. Austin 3; Northern Iowa 3.