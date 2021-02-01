Ohio State cruised to a 79-62 victory over Michigan State on Sunday that improved the Buckeyes to 14-4 and allowed them to remain No. 7 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Unsurprisingly, Chris Holtmann is doing an incredible job once again.

But the story here is Michigan State.

Kentucky's wildly disappointing season has gobbled up much of the national attention to date, and for good reason. But did you realize, technically, the Spartans have been even more disappointing than John Calipari's Wildcats? Consider the preseason and current KenPom rankings as proof. Kentucky started 12th at KenPom and is now 52nd. That's bad. But Michigan State started 11th and is now 62nd, which means Tom Izzo's Spartans started higher than UK and are now lower than UK. So that qualifies as worse.

"There's not a better late-season coach in the country than Tom," Holtmann said following Sunday's victory over Michigan State while more or less noting that anybody counting out the Spartans in late January/early February is a fool.

And Holtmann is right, of course.

But, that said, things definitely aren't looking good. Michigan State is now 8-6 overall, 2-6 in the Big Ten. The Spartans are on a three-game losing streak. They're down to 95th in the NET. They're 1-5 in Quadrant 1 opportunities, just 2-6 inside of the first two quadrants. And they're projected to be underdogs in all but one of the nine games currently remaining on their schedule. So, believe it or not, the following sentence is true: Michigan State finishing with a losing record is now more likely than Michigan State participating in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

