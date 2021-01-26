Texas Tech led West Virginia for most of the second half late Monday, and by as many as 12 points with less than seven minutes remaining. Mac McClung was dominating. His mother was in the stands raising the roof after every made shot. The Red Raiders seemed on their way to a nice road victory. There's no doubt some people changed the channel -- or went to sleep -- under the impression that's what happened.
But that's not what happened.
Instead, incredibly, West Virginia started making literally every shot it took -- everything from Derek Culver layups to Miles McBride jumpers. The Mountaineers closed by sinking 10 straight field-goal attempts over the final 9:35, the last of which was a bucket from McBride with 5.9 seconds remaining that proved to be the game-winner to beat Texas Tech 87-86 inside WVU Coliseum.
"We finally made shots," said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, whose Mountaineers shot 57.7% from the field against a Texas Tech team that entered with an adjusted defensive efficiency rating that ranks in the top 15 nationally. "We were our own worst enemy for the first 32 minutes -- then the ball started going in for us. That's the crazy thing. Once it starts going in, it has a tendency to keep going in."
For Texas Tech, it was a missed opportunity. The Red Raiders got a career-high 30 points from McClung but could not get stops when they needed them. And then McClung missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer. So now Texas Tech is 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12. But it should be noted that all five losses are to teams ranked in the top 35 at KenPom, meaning the Red Raiders have yet to lose to a team unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament.
West Virginia remains No. 8 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Texas Tech is still No. 12. They're two of the six Big 12 teams in the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Texas, No. 15 Kansas, and No. 24 Oklahoma.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Iowa, Virginia and Kansas. The Zags have recorded a national-best six Quadrant 1 wins.
|--
|15-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Kansas, Texas Tech and Illinois. The Bears have won 12 of their 14 games by double-digits.
|--
|14-0
|3
Villanova
|Villanova is 2-0 with wins over Seton Hall and Providence since returning from a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats will take an eight-game winning streak into Thursday's game at UConn.
|--
|10-1
|4
Michigan
|Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota.
|--
|13-1
|5
Texas
|Texas' most impressive wins are road wins at Kansas and West Virginia. Both of the Longhorns' losses are considered Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|11-2
|6
Houston
|Houston is 6-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit victories over Texas Tech and SMU. The Cougars will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Tulane.
|--
|13-1
|7
Iowa
|Iowa's five-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Indiana. The loss dropped the Hawkeyes' record in the first two quadrants to 7-3.
|--
|12-3
|8
W. Virginia
|West Virginia added a third Quadrant 1 win Monday via a final-minute victory over Texas Tech. All four of the Mountaineers' losses have come in the first quadrant.
|--
|11-4
|9
Alabama
|Alabama's nine-game winning streak is highlighted by double-digit wins over Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Kentucky. The Crimson Tide is alone atop the SEC standings with a two-game lead in the loss column.
|--
|13-3
|10
Virginia
|Virginia's seven-game winning streak is highlighted by double-digit wins over Syracuse and Clemson. The Cavaliers are alone atop the ACC standings with a one-game lead in the loss column over Florida State.
|--
|11-2
|11
Ohio St.
|Ohio State's win at Wisconsin on Saturday was its fourth Quadrant 1 victory. The Buckeyes have zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|12-4
|12
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech's resume is highlighted by a road win at Texas. Three of the Red Raiders' five losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-5
|13
Missouri
|Missouri's win at Tennessee on Saturday was its fifth Quadrant 1 victory. The Tigers will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Auburn.
|--
|10-2
|14
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin's double-digit loss at home to Ohio State on Saturday dropped the Badgers to 6-3 in the Big Ten. They are 2-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.
|--
|12-4
|15
Kansas
|Kansas fell to 6-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will take a three-game losing streak into Thursday's game with TCU.
|--
|10-5
|16
Saint Louis
|Saint Louis' resume features wins over NC State and LSU. The Billikens have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program.
|--
|7-1
|17
Florida St.
|Florida State is 2-1 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with wins over Louisville and Florida. The Seminoles will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Miami.
|--
|9-2
|18
Illinois
|Illinois owns four Quadrant 1 victories -- among them wins over Minnesota and Purdue. Four of the Illini's five losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats.
|--
|10-5
|19
Creighton
|Creighton's win over UConn on Saturday snapped a two-game losing streak. The Bluejays' resume also includes victories over Xavier and Seton Hall.
|--
|11-4
|20
Tennessee
|Tennessee is 2-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities after Saturday's loss to Missouri. The Vols will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Mississippi State.
|--
|10-3
|21
Minnesota
|Minnesota is 4-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities (with one loss outside of the first quadrant) after Saturday's loss to Maryland. The Golden Gophers are 1-3 in their past four games.
|--
|11-5
|22
UCLA
|UCLA's seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Stanford. The Bruins remain atop the Pac-12 standings with an 8-1 league record.
|--
|12-3
|23
Louisville
|Louisville snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with a victory over Duke. The Cardinals also own wins over Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.
|--
|10-3
|24
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma's body of work is highlighted by wins over West Virginia and Kansas. The Sooners will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Texas.
|--
|9-4
|25
Boise St.
|Boise State has won 13 consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Houston. Eleven of those wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|13-1
|26
Purdue
|Purdue's body of work includes three Quadrant 1 wins - among them victories over Ohio State and Indiana. Five of the Boilermakers' six losses are inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-6