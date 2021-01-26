Texas Tech led West Virginia for most of the second half late Monday, and by as many as 12 points with less than seven minutes remaining. Mac McClung was dominating. His mother was in the stands raising the roof after every made shot. The Red Raiders seemed on their way to a nice road victory. There's no doubt some people changed the channel -- or went to sleep -- under the impression that's what happened.

But that's not what happened.

Instead, incredibly, West Virginia started making literally every shot it took -- everything from Derek Culver layups to Miles McBride jumpers. The Mountaineers closed by sinking 10 straight field-goal attempts over the final 9:35, the last of which was a bucket from McBride with 5.9 seconds remaining that proved to be the game-winner to beat Texas Tech 87-86 inside WVU Coliseum.

"We finally made shots," said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, whose Mountaineers shot 57.7% from the field against a Texas Tech team that entered with an adjusted defensive efficiency rating that ranks in the top 15 nationally. "We were our own worst enemy for the first 32 minutes -- then the ball started going in for us. That's the crazy thing. Once it starts going in, it has a tendency to keep going in."

For Texas Tech, it was a missed opportunity. The Red Raiders got a career-high 30 points from McClung but could not get stops when they needed them. And then McClung missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer. So now Texas Tech is 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12. But it should be noted that all five losses are to teams ranked in the top 35 at KenPom, meaning the Red Raiders have yet to lose to a team unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia remains No. 8 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Texas Tech is still No. 12. They're two of the six Big 12 teams in the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Texas, No. 15 Kansas, and No. 24 Oklahoma.

