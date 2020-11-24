|
|
Oregon-Oregon State add unique chapter to historic rivalry
The rivalry might not have a catchy label, but heated feelings will remain prevalent when No. 9 Oregon visits Oregon State in Pac-12 action on Friday at Corvallis.
Five months ago, the two schools dropped the "Civil War" tag that long was associated with the annual contest. The mutual change came one month after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis prompted names and symbols of the Confederacy to be scrutinized.
Oregon (3-0, 3-0 Pac-12) has prevailed in 11 of the past 12 meetings entering the 124th game of the series between schools located about 45 miles apart.
Another difference is the audience. No fans will be in attendance due to coronavirus protocols, and both coaches wish the typical game-day atmosphere were possible.
"I feel for the fans, I do," Ducks coach Mario Cristobal told reporters on Monday. "Because you can feel the enthusiasm, the energy, the anticipation for games like this, in the community."
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith knows the rivalry from the standpoint of a player and coach. He quarterbacked the Beavers from 1998-2001 and ranks third in school history with 9,680 career passing yards.
"We'd love to have Beaver Nation out here," Smith said during a press conference on Monday. "At the same time, I feel grateful that we're able to play this game in 2020. All of us get that it's really different, but I'm grateful we get to play them."
The Ducks can't afford to stumble against Oregon State (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12).
Oregon is currently the Pac-12's best option to land a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. But the Ducks would see any chance evaporate with a loss.
Oregon rolled to solid wins in its first two games -- 35-14 over Stanford, 43-29 at Washington State -- before struggling to post a 38-35 home victory over UCLA last Saturday.
"We were a little bit out of sync, and like we told those guys, 'Look, when you win, you don't apologize for winning, you don't get down for winning, you just recognize where you got to get better,'" Cristobal said. "And we weren't at our very best, and we know that we have to improve certain things."
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against UCLA and is getting comfortable as the replacement for departed first-round NFL draft selection Justin Herbert. Shough has thrown for 646 yards and seven touchdowns over the past two games.
Shough also has 197 rushing yards, second on the team behind junior CJ Verdell's 241.
Senior safety Jordan Happle had a 58-yard interception return for touchdown and recorded a career-best 11 tackles against the Bruins.
Happle and the rest of the Oregon defenders could have their hands full when it comes to dealing with Beavers star runner Jermar Jefferson.
Jefferson, a junior, rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and finished with a career-high 196 yards in last Saturday's 31-27 victory over California.
Jefferson has 13 career 100-yard games, including in all three games this season. He has 449 yards and five touchdowns and owns a stellar 7.2 average per carry.
"Look at last week, he comes right out of the gates and goes to the house," Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos told reporters. "He's a very patient runner. ... He's a bigger back who has an explosive step and when he hits the crease he has the speed to take it the distance."
Beavers junior quarterback Tristan Gebbia has passed for 561 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. In the past two games, Gebbia posted passing yardage totals of just 85 and 147 yards.
"Looking at our first three games, I've got to imagine that they'll be preparing to slow Jermar down, so we'll have to be ready for that," Smith said. "We'll need to be balanced to find success."
Oregon holds a 66-47-10 series edge.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|9
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|301
|286
|Total Plays
|41
|1
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|286.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|186
|Rush Attempts
|20
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|8.1
|Yards Passing
|205
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-42
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|9
|36
|0
|16
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|4
|-6
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|4
|3
|93
|1
|60
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|2
|31
|0
|28
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|6
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|3
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Jeannis 21 WR
|T. Jeannis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 20 CB
|D. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Katleman 37 K
|H. Katleman
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|2
|45.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3
|24.7
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|8/16
|100
|0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|16
|167
|1
|82
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|6
|3
|46
|0
|30
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|3
|3
|43
|0
|19
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Garcia 92 LB
|I. Garcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 1 DB
|R. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 30 P
|C. Lightbourn
|2
|34.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|17.0
|19
|0
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 10(9:32 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia to ORE 8 for 2 yards (3-J.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 13(10:09 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 10 for 3 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 13(10:48 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 13 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(11:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 13 for 6 yards (1-N.Sewell5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(12:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 19 for 19 yards (2-M.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREG 18(12:16 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 43 yards from ORE 18. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 38 for 23 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREG 15(12:57 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 18 for 3 yards (36-O.Speights49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OREG 15(13:03 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(13:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 15 for -1 yard (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 28(13:52 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 56 yards from ORS 28 Downed at the ORE 16.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 28(13:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 24(14:19 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 28 for 4 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(14:56 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 24 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 19 for 15 yards (5-S.Dollars21-T.Jeannis).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
2 & 21 - OREGST 25(0:16 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 36 for 11 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(0:21 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 25 for -11 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 30(0:29 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 36 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(0:46 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 30 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 12-J.Colletto.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OREG 15(0:50 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - OREG 10(0:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on ORE 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ORS 10. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 12(1:31 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 10 for 2 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 18(1:54 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORS 12 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 18(1:54 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(1:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on ORS Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ORS 33. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - OREG 46(2:14 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORS 33 for 13 yards (18-A.Austin34-A.Roberts).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(2:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 46 for -2 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 44(2:50 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 42(3:31 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 44 for 2 yards (3-J.Scott5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 37(3:44 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford pushed ob at ORS 42 for 5 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(3:52 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - OREG 42(4:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Grant at ORS 37. 3-J.Grant to ORS 37 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 45(4:47 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORS 42 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(4:54 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 49(5:18 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 45 for 6 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(5:47 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 49 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts1-R.Wright).
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 63 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 43 for 41 yards (30-C.Lightbourn).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:02 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:50 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 30 for no gain (23-V.McKinley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(7:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORE 30 for 19 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 48(8:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Colletto to ORE 49 for 3 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 41(8:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 48 for 7 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(9:34 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 41 for 2 yards (12-D.James5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 30(10:13 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 39 for 9 yards (15-B.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(10:53 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 30 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(10:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 16-C.Flemings.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|+60 YD
|
2 & 21 - OREG 40(11:08 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 25 - OREG 36(11:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 40 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts2-N.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(11:48 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wright. Penalty on ORE 77-G.Moore Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 47(12:16 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 49 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(12:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 47 for 8 yards (36-O.Speights49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 24(13:09 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 39 for 15 yards (3-J.Grant).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(13:38 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 24 for -1 yard (49-A.Hughes-Murray36-O.Speights).
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 16(13:42 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 16(13:46 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 13(14:29 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 16 for -3 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Lindsey to ORE 13 for 9 yards (49-C.Lewis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 29(0:20 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 22 for 7 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(0:47 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORE 29 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell91-K.Williams).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:04 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 34 for 30 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:04 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORE 33 for 31 yards (23-V.McKinley). Penalty on ORE 23-V.McKinley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 33.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:42 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 36 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux97-B.Dorlus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:49 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 1(2:27 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 36 for 35 yards (2-M.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - OREG 49(2:38 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 48 yards from ORS 49 Downed at the ORS 1.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OREG 39(3:18 - 1st) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORS 49 for -10 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 39(3:23 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Jeannis.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(3:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 26(3:38 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 13 yards from ORS 26 out of bounds at the ORS 39.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 21(4:12 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano pushed ob at ORS 26 for 5 yards (32-J.Happle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OREGST 21(4:17 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREGST 16(4:52 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 21 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell23-V.McKinley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(5:14 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 28 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell). Penalty on ORS 64-N.Eldridge Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 26. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 58 yards from ORE 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 26 for 19 yards (32-J.Happle80-B.Addison).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(5:29 - 1st) 12-T.Shough runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(5:39 - 1st) Penalty on ORS 95-K.Dawkins Offside 0 yards enforced at ORS 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(6:13 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORS 1 for no gain (3-J.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - OREG 4(6:56 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 1 for 3 yards (52-J.Rawls).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 8(7:20 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 4 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(8:04 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 14-K.Hutson. 14-K.Hutson to ORS 8 for 8 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 44(8:48 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORS 16 for 28 yards (28-K.Oladapo36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(9:28 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to ORS 44 for no gain (36-O.Speights2-N.Wright).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(9:42 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORS 44 for 20 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 28(9:52 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 36 for 8 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(10:25 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 28 for 9 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 7(10:52 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 19 for 12 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 14 for 14 yards (4-J.Robinson). Team penalty on ORE Holding 7 yards enforced at ORE 14.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+82 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 18(11:10 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 9(11:44 - 1st) 8-T.Bradford to ORS 18 for 9 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|Kickoff
|(11:52 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 18 for 14 yards (21-T.Jeannis3-J.Scott). Penalty on ORS 81-R.Franke Holding 9 yards enforced at ORS 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:52 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|+37 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 37(12:04 - 1st) 30-J.Redd runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(12:15 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREG 49(12:36 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORS 37 for 14 yards (92-I.Garcia18-A.Austin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - OREG 44(12:50 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 49 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OREG 41(13:25 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 3-J.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORS 41. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(13:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORS 41 for 9 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 47(14:10 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORS 50 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(14:30 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 47 for 8 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(14:55 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 16 yards (2-N.Wright).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 61 yards from ORS 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 23 for 19 yards (7-A.Julian).
