|
|
|BAYLOR
|OKLA
No. 11 Oklahoma in Big 12 title hunt as it faces Baylor
A sixth consecutive Big 12 title seemed out of reach for Oklahoma after the Sooners dropped their first two Big 12 games, but suddenly became a reality after they rattled off five consecutive wins.
Now, after last week's game against West Virginia was postponed to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues with the team, the No. 11 Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) are back to being in the difficult position of waiting and watching heading into Saturday's game against Baylor.
Oklahoma doesn't quite control its own destiny to make the conference title game, but it is likely to be in with a 2-0 -- or even a 1-0 -- finish. But the Sooners must at least play one of their final two scheduled games to be eligible.
As important as the game results are to the Sooners are the results of the COVID tests leading up to the game.
"I think every single person in our program right now has anxiety when they take the test," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said of the thrice weekly tests. "I know we have a good plan in place if I were to test positive, but I absolutely have anxiety."
The Sooners' recent struggles with COVID led to another development -- the potential for Bob Stoops to return to help coach.
Stoops, who coached the Sooners for 18 years and is the winningest coach in program history, was on the field for practice Tuesday and could potentially help throughout the rest of the week and Saturday's game as some assistants could be held out due to testing or contact tracing.
"It's kind of been in our hip pocket this whole time," Riley said. "If we had any staff member who fell off, we have a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. It's a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up."
Stoops retired before the 2017 season, handing the program over to Riley, who had been hired two years earlier as offensive coordinator. Since then, he's served as a special assistant to Oklahoma's athletic director, opening the door for him to help this season.
Oklahoma and Baylor played twice last season -- both thrilling games pulled out by the Sooners.
In the regular-season matchup, Oklahoma overcame a 31-10 halftime deficit to win 34-31. In the Big 12 Championship Game, the Sooners needed overtime to win 30-23.
While the Sooners have rounded into form, Baylor has mostly struggled in Dave Aranda's first season as head coach.
The Bears (2-5, 2-5) are coming off their biggest win of the season, though, a 32-31 come-from-behind victory over Kansas State in which Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer was spectacular. Brewer completed nearly 80 percent of his passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and two more scores.
"When you do it one time, you can do it another time," Aranda said of the Bears' momentum. "Just putting the game in their (the players') hands and giving the best opportunity to be successful and let them rise up and make plays, get them to feel comfortable throughout the week in terms of giving the best look possible."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|9
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|89
|99
|Total Plays
|30
|31
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|-5
|27
|Rush Attempts
|12
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.4
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|94
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|8
|41
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|-5
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|89
|TOTAL YDS
|99
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|9/18
|94
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellis 84 WR
|J. Ellis
|2
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. White 33 RB
|J. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 28 LB
|A. Smith
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Landry 92 DT
|J. Landry
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DE
|T. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 59 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|3
|44.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|9/14
|72
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|12
|45
|1
|21
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|5
|-18
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|4
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 CB
|D. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Criddell 22 DB
|J. Criddell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|1/1
|20
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|4
|37.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(1:09 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(1:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops. Penalty on BAY 4-C.Morgan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 18. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 22(1:42 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 18 for 4 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 23(2:28 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 22 for 1 yard (64-R.Miller28-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(2:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at BAY 23 for 8 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 1(3:00 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 37 yards from BAY 1. 17-M.Mims to BAY 31 for 7 yards (18-A.Walcott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 1(3:41 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 1 for no gain (2-D.Ugwoegbu8-P.Winfrey).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 4(4:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 1 for -3 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 2(5:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 4 for 2 yards (20-R.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 17(5:09 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Morgan at BAY 2. 4-C.Morgan to BAY 2 for no gain (29-R.Stevenson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(5:49 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 17 for -1 yard (90-T.Franklin28-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 31(5:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Howard. Penalty on BAY 37-M.Milton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(6:34 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at BAY 31 for -1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(7:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at BAY 30 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 47(7:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to BAY 41 for 12 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(8:10 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 47 for 2 yards (64-R.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BAYLOR 8(8:18 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 47 yards from BAY 8 to OKL 45 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(8:58 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 8 for -7 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(9:05 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.White.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(9:32 - 2nd) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 15 for 1 yard (32-D.Turner-Yell40-J.Terry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OKLA 49(9:41 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 40 yards from OKL 49. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 14 for 3 yards (19-T.West).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OKLA 49(9:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 49(9:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(10:22 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 49 for -2 yards (28-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 29(10:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at OKL 17. 13-T.Norwood pushed ob at BAY 49 for 34 yards (5-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 29(10:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(11:01 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to OKL 29 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|-38 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(11:01 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to OKL 28 FUMBLES (7-R.Perkins). 32-D.Turner-Yell to OKL 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(11:08 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 33(11:32 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 84-J.Ellis. 84-J.Ellis to OKL 28 for 39 yards (4-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(11:32 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 38. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLA 16(11:40 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 51 yards from OKL 16. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 38 for 5 yards (24-B.Asamoah38-B.Mead).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - OKLA 10(11:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 16 for 6 yards. Penalty on OKL 11-J.Haselwood Illegal shift declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 7(12:46 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 10 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(13:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 7 for -10 yards (92-J.Landry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 33(13:25 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 50 yards from BAY 33 to OKL 17 fair catch by 12-D.Stoops.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 30(14:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 33 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 30(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 30 for no gain (23-D.White22-J.Criddell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(0:13 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 30 for 3 yards (9-D.Graham).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 31(0:22 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 47 yards from OKL 31 to BAY 22 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner. Team penalty on OKL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BAY 22.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 28(0:56 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 31 for 3 yards (28-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 28(1:04 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(1:40 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 28 for -1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 29(1:46 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 29(1:52 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(2:26 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton pushed ob at OKL 29 for 6 yards (4-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(2:58 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer pushed ob at OKL 35 for no gain (7-R.Perkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OKLA 23(3:05 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 12 yards from OKL 23 out of bounds at the OKL 35.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 21 - OKLA 18(3:40 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 23 for 5 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 19(4:25 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 18 for -1 yard (8-J.Pitre).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(5:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 19 for -10 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 29(5:08 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 33(5:43 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at OKL 29 for 4 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 33(5:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:12 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to OKL 33 for -1 yard (95-I.Thomas8-P.Winfrey).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 39(6:47 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to OKL 32 for 7 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:30 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to OKL 39 for 6 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:36 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:44 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 40(8:08 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to OKL 45 for 15 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(8:43 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for -2 yards (92-K.Roberson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(8:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(9:08 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 42 for 10 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(9:47 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 32 for 4 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:11 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 28 for 3 yards (40-J.Terry).
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 3(10:16 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 3(10:57 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to BAY 3 for no gain (92-J.Landry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 10(11:32 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 3 for 7 yards (3-R.Texada).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(12:14 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 10 for no gain (52-M.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 25(12:53 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to BAY 10 for 15 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(13:24 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 25 for 9 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(13:51 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at BAY 34 for 21 yards (92-J.Landry).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 32(14:28 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to OKL 45 for 13 yards (22-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 32(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLA 30(15:00 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 32 for 2 yards (92-J.Landry44-D.Doyle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on BAY Offside 5 yards enforced at OKL 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
23
3rd 1:08 CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
21
13
3rd 4:02 FS1
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
3rd 4:38 ESPN
-
SC
UK
3
27
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
17
10
3rd 10:48 ABC
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
10
2nd 1:04 FOX
-
1BAMA
LSU
35
14
2nd 11:14 CBS
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
21
0
2nd 1:04 ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
7
3
1st 7:58 FS2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
051 O/U
+17.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
057.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU