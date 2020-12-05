Drive Chart
COLOST
SDGST

SDGST
0 Pass
7 Rush
23 YDS
1:03 POS
+9 YD
2ND & 10 SDGST 34
8:30
4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 43 for 9 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
No Gain
1ST & 10 SDGST 34
8:37
4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+10 YD
2ND & 6 SDGST 24
9:05
4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 34 for 10 yards (9-L.Stewart).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 20
9:33
34-G.Bell to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
COLOST
1 Pass
3 Rush
13 YDS
1:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 COLOST 45
9:40
41-R.Stonehouse punts 35 yards from CSU 45 to SDSU 20 fair catch by 41-B.Busbee.
No Gain
3RD & 10 COLOST 45
9:44
12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
No Gain
2ND & 10 COLOST 45
9:48
12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLOST 45
10:19
20-A.Vivens to CSU 45 for no gain (36-D.Johnson99-C.Thomas).
+14 YD
3RD & 11 COLOST 31
10:39
12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 14 yards (23-D.Hall).
-1 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 32
11:07
20-A.Vivens to CSU 31 for -1 yard (38-A.Aleki).
No Scoring Plays
Team Stats
1st Downs 1 2
Rushing 0 1
Passing 1 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-3 1-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 21 30
Total Plays 9 10
Avg Gain 2.3 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 5 24
Rush Attempts 4 6
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 4.0
Yards Passing 16 6
Comp. - Att. 2-5 1-4
Yards Per Pass 3.2 0.2
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 1-47.0
Return Yards 4 -4
Punts - Returns 1-4 1--4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 1-2 0---0
San Diego State 3-3 0---0
Dignity Health Sports Park Carson, CA
 16 PASS YDS 6
5 RUSH YDS 24
21 TOTAL YDS 30
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 16 0 0 66.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 477 3 1 146.4
P. O'Brien 2/5 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 60 1
M. McElroy Jr. 2 6 0 5
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 164 1
A. Vivens 2 -1 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 255 0
D. Wright 3 1 14 0 14
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
E. Scott 1 1 2 0 2
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Vivens 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
H. Blackburn 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Blackburn 2-0 0.0 0
L. Stewart 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Stewart 1-0 0.0 0
P. Polson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Polson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Patchan 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Patchan 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
R. Stonehouse 2 41.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 41 0
T. Pannunzio 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 17 0
D. Wright 1 4.0 4 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Brookshire 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 6 0 0 37.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.8% 50 0 1 48.4
J. Brookshire 1/4 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brookshire 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 50 0
J. Brookshire 5 20 0 10
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 565 6
G. Bell 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 0
D. Bellinger 1 1 6 0 6
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 2
K. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 266 0
J. Matthews 1 0 0 0 0
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 49 0
B. Busbee 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Aleki 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Kuljian 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
T. Kuljian 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
B. Busbee 1 -4.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 22 1:16 3 8 Punt
11:10 COLOST 32 1:30 6 13 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 SDGST 18 2:12 6 7 Punt
9:33 SDGST 20 1:03 4 23

SDGST
Aztecs

Result Play
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 34
(8:30 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 43 for 9 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(8:37 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 24
(9:05 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 34 for 10 yards (9-L.Stewart).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(9:33 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 45
(9:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 35 yards from CSU 45 to SDSU 20 fair catch by 41-B.Busbee.
No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 45
(9:44 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 45
(9:48 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 45
(10:19 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 45 for no gain (36-D.Johnson99-C.Thomas).
+14 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 31
(10:39 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 14 yards (23-D.Hall).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 32
(11:07 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 31 for -1 yard (38-A.Aleki).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(11:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - SDGST 25
(11:22 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 47 yards from SDSU 25. 22-D.Wright to CSU 32 for 4 yards (85-N.Givan).
No Gain
3 & 15 - SDGST 25
(11:27 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
2 & 15 - SDGST 25
(11:33 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(12:10 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at SDSU 25 for -5 yards (1-S.Patchan).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 24
(12:34 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 30 for 6 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 20
(13:06 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18
(13:34 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 20 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson).

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - COLOST 30
(13:44 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 48 yards from CSU 30. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 18 for -4 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - COLOST 29
(14:15 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 30 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 27
(14:36 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott pushed ob at CSU 29 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(14:56 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 27 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 22 yards (12-D.Branch).
NCAA FB Scores