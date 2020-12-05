Drive Chart
|
|
|COLOST
|SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
SDGST
0 Pass
7 Rush
23 YDS
1:03 POS
+9 YD
2ND & 10 SDGST 34
8:30
4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 43 for 9 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
No Gain
1ST & 10 SDGST 34
8:37
4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+10 YD
2ND & 6 SDGST 24
9:05
4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 34 for 10 yards (9-L.Stewart).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 20
9:33
34-G.Bell to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
COLOST
1 Pass
3 Rush
13 YDS
1:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 COLOST 45
9:40
41-R.Stonehouse punts 35 yards from CSU 45 to SDSU 20 fair catch by 41-B.Busbee.
No Gain
3RD & 10 COLOST 45
9:44
12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
No Gain
2ND & 10 COLOST 45
9:48
12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLOST 45
10:19
20-A.Vivens to CSU 45 for no gain (36-D.Johnson99-C.Thomas).
+14 YD
3RD & 11 COLOST 31
10:39
12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 14 yards (23-D.Hall).
-1 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 32
11:07
20-A.Vivens to CSU 31 for -1 yard (38-A.Aleki).
No Scoring Plays
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|2
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|21
|30
|Total Plays
|9
|10
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|24
|Rush Attempts
|4
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|16
|6
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|0.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|4
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|16
|PASS YDS
|6
|
|
|5
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|21
|TOTAL YDS
|30
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|2/5
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 9 DB
|L. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Polson 36 LB
|P. Polson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 1 DL
|S. Patchan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|2
|41.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|1/4
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|5
|20
|0
|10
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 34(8:30 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 43 for 9 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(8:37 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 24(9:05 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 34 for 10 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(9:33 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 45(9:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 35 yards from CSU 45 to SDSU 20 fair catch by 41-B.Busbee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 45(9:44 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 45(9:48 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(10:19 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 45 for no gain (36-D.Johnson99-C.Thomas).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 31(10:39 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 14 yards (23-D.Hall).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 32(11:07 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 31 for -1 yard (38-A.Aleki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(11:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SDGST 25(11:22 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 47 yards from SDSU 25. 22-D.Wright to CSU 32 for 4 yards (85-N.Givan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 25(11:27 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 25(11:33 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(12:10 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at SDSU 25 for -5 yards (1-S.Patchan).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 24(12:34 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 30 for 6 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 20(13:06 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(13:34 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 20 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 30(13:44 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 48 yards from CSU 30. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 18 for -4 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 29(14:15 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 30 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 27(14:36 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott pushed ob at CSU 29 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(14:56 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 27 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 22 yards (12-D.Branch).
