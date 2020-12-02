|
|
|CUSE
|ND
No. 2 Notre Dame can't overlook slumping Syracuse
No. 2 Notre Dame will look to remain unbeaten when it hosts Syracuse on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish already have clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by virtue of a scheduling change this week. Notre Dame (9-0, 8-0 ACC) likely will face No. 3 Clemson (8-1, 7-1) in the Dec. 19 game.
A huge showdown on the horizon could lead the Fighting Irish to overlook this weekend's matchup against Syracuse (1-9, 1-8), which sits at the bottom of the conference standings. But the Fighting Irish have proved so far that they can avoid letdowns, with seven of their nine victories coming by double digits.
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams said he never would have expected a ticket to the ACC title game.
"It's crazy," said Williams, whose team joined the ACC as a full-time member this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the independent school to search for a conference partner. "You come to Notre Dame, and you don't think that you are going to play in any conference games. But now look, we are in the conference championship for the first time in Notre Dame history and the first time ever in my career.
"This is a goal we as a team have been preaching on since we joined the ACC, that we were going to come in here and we were going to compete for an ACC championship no matter what it was. So I feel like now that we are at that goal -- or not yet, because we've still got Syracuse -- we see that goal in the future that we just can't forget.
"We can't forget that we've still got to keep working to get to that goal. We haven't accomplished anything yet."
Williams leads the Fighting Irish with 901 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns through nine games. Running backs Chris Tyree (350 yards, 2 TDs) and C'Bo Flemister (293 yards, 5 TDs) also contribute to a dominant ground game.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is a dual threat who could challenge Syracuse's defense. Book has thrown for 2,097 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed for 412 yards and six touchdowns.
Wideout Ben Skowronek has five touchdown catches for the Fighting Irish, while tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Avery Davis have two touchdown catches apiece.
Syracuse has dropped seven games in a row, including a 36-29 defeat last week against North Carolina State. The Orange have allowed 30-plus points in six of the past seven games.
Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper will try to move on from an embarrassing gaffe a week ago in which he spiked the ball on fourth-and-goal with five seconds remaining.
"One mistake didn't win or lose a game," Orange coach Dino Babers said in defense of his quarterback. "There were other mistakes made during that game, and people need to realize that."
On the season, Culpepper has thrown for 843 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Running back Sean Tucker leads the Orange with 525 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The top option in the passing game is wide receiver Taj Harris, who has 50 catches for 664 yards and five touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|3
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|0
|73
|Total Plays
|0
|11
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|7
|Rush Attempts
|0
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|0
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|73
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|5/8
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|3
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|2
|2
|39
|0
|29
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ND 7(9:36 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 7(9:41 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 7(9:46 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(10:27 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to SYR 7 for 5 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 22(11:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at SYR 12 for 10 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(11:35 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to SYR 22 for 6 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 43(12:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to SYR 28 for 29 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(12:56 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 43 for 3 yards (11-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(13:03 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 26(13:40 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 40 for 14 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 27(14:18 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for -1 yard (19-R.Hanna).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(14:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 27 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 20 for 20 yards (24-C.Lutz).
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
58
31
3rd 2:26 FOX
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
4th 2:03 ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
27
24
4th 11:35 ESP3
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
28
20
4th 3:39 ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
4th 4:22 ESP+
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
21
3rd 0:07 ESP2
-
PSU
RUT
20
7
4th 9:41 FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
33
26
4th 14:51 SECN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
38
7
3rd 1:01 ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
4th 11:34 ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
34
27
4th 11:30 BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
6
13
4th 13:26 FS2
-
BALLST
CMICH
10
7
2nd 13:17 ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
10
2nd 10:10 ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
10
0
2nd 10:50 ESP3
-
EMICH
WMICH
9
14
2nd 13:58 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
0
3
1st 9:32 NBC
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
071 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
6FLA
TENN
0
063.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
048 O/U
-5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BC
UVA
0
053 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
12IND
16WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
19IOWA
ILL
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
0
045.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GATECH
NCST
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
0
049 O/U
-12
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
+10.5
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
042 O/U
-2
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12.5
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU