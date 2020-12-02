|
|
|MIAMI
|DUKE
No. 10 Miami returns to action against Duke
Miami will travel to face Duke on Saturday night, the Hurricanes' first game in three weeks, ending a hiatus caused by a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC) were scheduled to travel to Wake Forest and the Blue Devils (2-7, 1-7) were supposed to host Florida State before positive COVID-19 cases increased among the Demon Deacons and Seminoles.
It's unclear who will be available for the Hurricanes against Duke, but coach Manny Diaz said his team would have enough players.
"There will be some unique challenges to this week just to get to Saturday with the way we can practice and the way we meet throughout the week," Diaz said Monday. "But we're happy for the league to be able to arrange it to go get us a game."
The Hurricanes, No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, still have a chance to reach the ACC championship game if they win their remaining games and if Clemson loses to Virginia Tech on Saturday. If the Hurricanes win out, they likely would earn a New Year's Six bowl bid.
"We do have a special team, and this team wants to finish what they started," Diaz said. "We're in December, we have one loss, and are in the top 10. Who knows what's going to happen here the next few weeks?"
The Blue Devils have won the past two meetings against Miami, including a 27-17 comeback victory last season at Durham.
Duke leads the nation with 30 turnovers and ranks 126th out of 127 FBS teams in turnover margin (minus-13). The issues continued last week with five giveaways in a 56-33 defeat at Georgia Tech.
Junior quarterback Chase Brice has thrown an ACC-leading 13 interceptions and has the third-worst completion percentage (.535) and the second-worst quarterback rating (108.79) in the conference.
"A big part of turning the ball over was just getting out of sync," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "It's hard to explain. It's a unique time we're going through and we tried like crazy to learn from it."
Duke will attempt to slow Miami senior quarterback D'Eriq King, who ranks fourth in the ACC in passing yards per game (260.8) and touchdown passes (17) and fifth in completion percentage (.637) and pass efficiency (149.0). King is also Miami's second-leading rusher (421 yards) behind junior Cam'Ron Harris (471 yards).
"He looks like he has a great knowledge of what they're trying to do," Cutcliffe said. "He's ... a multi-threat player. And he takes advantage of everything a defense gives him."
The Hurricanes have the third-best scoring defense in the ACC (24.8 points per game), led by senior Quincy Roche (11 tackles for loss) and junior Jaelan Phillips (five sacks).
The Blue Devils have put together an effective running game led by junior Mataeo Durant, who ranks fourth in the ACC in yards per carry (6.62). Miami's run defense ranks fifth in the ACC (149.5 yards allowed per game).
On defense, Duke's pass rush is among the nation's most effective, averaging 3.2 sacks per game and led by junior Chris Rumph (eight sacks) and senior Victor Dimukeje (7 1/2 sacks). But Duke is giving up 35 points per game and ranks 82nd in the nation in total yards allowed per game (427.4) and 97th in rushing yards allowed per game (200.11).
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|6
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|236
|81
|Total Plays
|35
|35
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|2.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|7
|Rush Attempts
|20
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|0.4
|Yards Passing
|92
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|236
|TOTAL YDS
|81
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|9/15
|92
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|9
|88
|1
|34
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|7
|31
|1
|11
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|2
|11
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|4
|3
|45
|1
|24
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|19
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holley 98 DL
|J. Holley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|41.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|14/19
|74
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|5
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|6
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|4
|-3
|0
|2
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|6
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|7
|5
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Diamont 2 QB
|L. Diamont
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hood 45 LB
|C. Hood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|43.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 29(1:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 26(1:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 29 for 3 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(1:31 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 26(1:39 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 30(2:25 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to DUK 26 for 4 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 33(3:15 - 2nd) 1-D.King to DUK 30 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo96-C.Rumph).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(4:01 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to DUK 33 for -1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 38(4:13 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 32 FUMBLES (17-W.Steed). 2-Q.Roche to DUK 32 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(4:44 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 38 for 6 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIAMI 26(4:51 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 26 to DUK 32 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 26(4:57 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 22(5:32 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 26 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(5:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 22 for -1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 44(6:08 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 38 yards from DUK 44 Downed at the MFL 18. Team penalty on DUK Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MFL 18.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:46 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 44 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 39 for no gain (21-B.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(8:02 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 39 for 11 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(8:38 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 28 for 1 yard (21-B.Bolden11-C.Flagg).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(9:07 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 27 for 2 yards (21-B.Bolden11-C.Flagg).
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(9:13 - 2nd) 1-D.King runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 17(9:39 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 11 for 6 yards (39-J.Lewis35-D.Mausi).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:59 - 2nd) 1-D.King to DUK 17 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters39-J.Lewis).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:34 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to DUK 25 for 31 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:41 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Result
|Play
|-11 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 33(10:47 - 2nd) 6-E.Pancol to MFL 44 for -11 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 39(11:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to MFL 33 for 6 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - DUKE 48(12:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to MFL 39 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - DUKE 48(12:34 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to MFL 48 for 4 yards (4-K.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(12:37 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Smith. Penalty on DUK 78-C.Holman Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 42. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 44(13:06 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to MFL 42 for 2 yards (17-W.Steed98-J.Holley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 44(13:36 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to MFL 44 for no gain (44-B.Jennings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 44(14:10 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to MFL 44 for no gain (44-B.Jennings26-G.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(14:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to MFL 44 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 46(15:00 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 41(0:10 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for 5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(0:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 41 for 4 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:15 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 37 for 12 yards (4-K.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(1:24 - 1st) 23-C.Harris runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(1:34 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 7-X.Restrepo. 7-X.Restrepo to DUK 34 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(2:01 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 39 for 8 yards (96-C.Rumph). Penalty on DUK 45-C.Hood Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 39.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 29(2:13 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 31 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje26-M.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 28(2:23 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 29 for 1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(3:02 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 28 for 8 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 48(3:09 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 52 yards from DUK 48 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 48(3:17 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 46(3:55 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 48 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson11-C.Flagg).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(4:27 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 46 for -1 yard (12-J.Harvey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 44(4:57 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 47 for 3 yards (11-C.Flagg17-W.Steed).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(5:29 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 44 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden17-W.Steed).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(6:01 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 35 for 10 yards (8-D.Wiggins).
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:07 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:13 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 34(6:31 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to DUK 24 for 10 yards (45-C.Hood39-J.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(6:45 - 1st) 1-D.King to DUK 34 for 3 yards (2-L.Diamont).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 44(7:06 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to DUK 37 for 19 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 42(7:36 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 44 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters51-V.Dimukeje).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(8:13 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 4 yards (2-L.Diamont).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:30 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 38 for 11 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(8:55 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 27 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 9(9:11 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 25 for 16 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 9(9:17 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(9:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for -3 yards (26-M.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - DUKE 35(9:50 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 53 yards from DUK 35 Downed at the MFL 12.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - DUKE 35(9:55 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - DUKE 35(10:36 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 35 for no gain (3-M.Harley).
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 36(11:12 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 35 for -1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(11:12 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 63-J.Monk False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 41. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 18(11:25 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from MFL 18 Downed at the DUK 41.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 24(12:01 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 18 FUMBLES. 1-D.King to MFL 18 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 23(12:29 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 24 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(12:36 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(12:52 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 23 for 13 yards (0-M.Waters).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 39(13:01 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 29 yards from MFL 39 Downed at the MFL 10.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - DUKE 39(13:33 - 1st) 8-C.Brice scrambles to MFL 39 for no gain (21-B.Bolden).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 35(14:14 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at MFL 39 for -4 yards (2-D.Chaney15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(14:46 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to MFL 35 for no gain (44-B.Jennings).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:54 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 FUMBLES (33-L.Johnson). 1-J.Robertson to MFL 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
