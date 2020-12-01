|
|
|OHIOST
|MICHST
No. 4 Ohio State, Michigan State hope to play
Michigan State is well into preparation against an opponent that might not be able to play Saturday when the Spartans are scheduled to host the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in East Lansing, Mich.
Ohio State (4-0 Big Ten and overall) canceled its game at Illinois last Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak of unknown extent among the players, coaches and support staff, including head coach Ryan Day.
Ohio State needs to play Saturday and Dec. 12 at home against Michigan to meet the minimum six games to be eligible for the conference title game after the Buckeyes' game Nov. 14 at Maryland was canceled because of numerous positive tests for coronavirus in the Terrapins' program.
"What I can say is that we are focused on preparing for Ohio State, because that's what we can control," Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. "And we don't have any information that would tell us not to do that. So that's where my focus is, and that's where our focus has got to stay."
Ohio State announced that organized team activities resumed Tuesday afternoon "in preparation for its game Saturday."
However, the results of daily COVID testing will determine whether the Buckeyes will play Saturday or pause again.
Day said at a press conference last weekend that if the team gets one full practice it should be ready.
"I think you could get it done by practicing Thursday, making sure you have a good hard practice Thursday, and then a walk-through on Friday and play on Saturday," Day said. "But we'll just have to take it day by day and see how it goes."
There has been no further media availability for Day or the team since Saturday.
Day is in quarantining and will not coach Saturday. Associate head coach and defensive line coach Larry Johnson will be the interim head coach in his absence, but Tucker doesn't see the Buckeyes at a disadvantage.
"They've got a good staff over there, a great staff, and they've got great players," he said. "So, I would imagine that they're going to be probably a better version of what we've seen on film."
Michigan State (2-3, 2-3) also had its Nov. 21 game vs. Maryland canceled for the same reason. The Spartans returned last Saturday to upset unbeaten Northwestern 29-20 and hope to carry that momentum into the meeting with the Buckeyes.
The Spartans' anemic run game, which gained 60 or fewer yards in each of their losses, had 195 yards on 47 carries (4.1 average) vs. the Wildcats. Connor Heyward led with 96 yards on 24 attempts. He is the brother of former Ohio State and current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward.
Assuming he is not among those testing positive, Ohio State's Justin Fields will look to rebound after throwing his first three interceptions of the season against Indiana on Nov. 21.
He'll need to be aware of Shakur Brown, who had two interceptions against Northwestern to give him five for the season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|9
|Rushing
|9
|1
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|421
|202
|Total Plays
|59
|44
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|263
|47
|Rush Attempts
|36
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|158
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|16-23
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-58
|8-86
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|7-43.1
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|155
|
|
|263
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|421
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|16/23
|158
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|10
|112
|1
|64
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|12
|108
|2
|44
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|13
|43
|0
|21
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|11
|9
|98
|0
|19
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|5
|3
|59
|1
|28
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Davis 52 OL
|W. Davis
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 23 S
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 13 CB
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|4
|48.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|11/12
|122
|0
|1
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|5/11
|33
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|6
|32
|0
|14
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|5
|15
|1
|20
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|7
|9
|0
|4
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|3
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|4
|83
|0
|55
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|7
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|5
|5
|10
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 CB
|A. Grose
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 15 WR
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pietrowski 47 DE
|J. Pietrowski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|7
|43.1
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|22.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 31(0:24 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 32 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(1:01 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 31 for 1 yard (0-J.Cooper52-A.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 51 yards from OSU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 30 for 16 yards (16-C.Stover).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 10(1:11 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 10(1:16 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 3-D.McCall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 10(11:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - MICHST 9(1:59 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to MSU 10 for -1 yard (93-N.Jones34-A.Simmons).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(2:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to MSU 9 for 25 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 45(3:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to MSU 34 for 11 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(3:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming to MSU 45 for 6 yards (10-M.Dowell24-T.Person).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(4:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on MSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 34. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 18(4:11 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 19 for 1 yard (29-S.Brown21-C.Kline). Penalty on MSU 21-C.Kline Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 19.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(4:43 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 18 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey86-D.Beesley).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 23(4:58 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 35 FUMBLES (21-C.Kline). 34-A.Simmons to OSU 35 for no gain.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(5:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 23 for -3 yards (5-M.Fletcher).
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 62 yards from MSU 35. 3-D.McCall to OSU 21 for 18 yards (58-T.O'Connor). Team penalty on MSU Offside 5 yards enforced at OSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(5:35 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(6:14 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to OSU 20 for 55 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 55 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 10 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+64 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 36(6:25 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 29(7:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 36 for 7 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(7:34 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 29 for 2 yards (93-N.Jones45-N.Harvey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 19(8:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 27 for 8 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(8:20 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 19 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson93-N.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 42(8:31 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 29 yards from OSU 42 to OSU 13 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 40(9:10 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne sacked at OSU 42 for -2 yards (55-J.Cage9-Z.Harrison).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 44(9:46 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to OSU 40 for 4 yards (52-A.Jackson19-D.Gant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(10:02 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to OSU 44 for 2 yards (6-T.Vincent47-J.Hilliard).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 49(10:46 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to OSU 46 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner21-M.Williamson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 47(11:21 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne to OSU 49 for 4 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(12:00 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 47 for 4 yards (11-T.Smith).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(12:25 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 43 for 19 yards (19-D.Gant20-P.Werner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 18(12:56 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 24 for 6 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 17(13:26 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 18 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett13-T.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(13:59 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 17 for 4 yards (24-S.Wade21-M.Williamson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 33(14:10 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 54 yards from OSU 33 to the MSU 13 downed by 6-J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 33(14:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 33 for 8 yards (18-K.Gervin15-A.Grose).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 25 for no gain (34-A.Simmons64-J.Slade).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
|
4 & 2 - OHIOST 39(0:55 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne to OSU 36 FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 8-J.Jean-Baptiste to OSU 47 for no gain. Penalty on OSU 14-R.Hickman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 47.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 44(1:23 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to OSU 39 for 5 yards (14-R.Hickman).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - OHIOST 46(1:27 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to OSU 44 for 10 yards (20-P.Werner).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(1:50 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 46 for -7 yards (9-Z.Harrison).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(1:53 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to OSU 47 for 12 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 32(2:04 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to MSU 41 for 9 yards (20-P.Werner14-R.Hickman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(2:31 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 32 for 6 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICHST 22(2:39 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 22 to MSU 26 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 17(2:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 22 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 19(3:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 52-W.Davis. 52-W.Davis to OSU 17 for -2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(3:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 26(3:42 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 42 yards from MSU 26. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 34 for 2 yards (9-D.Long). Team penalty on OSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 34.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - OHIOST 18(4:17 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 26 for 8 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(4:44 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 18 for -9 yards (11-T.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:15 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 2 yards (47-J.Hilliard20-P.Werner).
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 56 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 9 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 2(5:20 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 92-H.Garrett at MSU End Zone. 92-H.Garrett runs no gain for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 2(5:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 2 for no gain (92-H.Garrett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 1(6:22 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 2 for 1 yard (19-D.Gant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OHIOST 36(6:30 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 35 yards from MSU 36 to the MSU 1 downed by 2-C.Olave.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 27(6:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at MSU 36 for -9 yards. Penalty on OSU 1-J.Fields Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSU 36. (5-M.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 27(7:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Olave to MSU 27 for no gain (15-A.Grose).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(7:59 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to MSU 27 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons97-M.Hansen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 45(8:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Penalty on MSU 86-D.Beesley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(8:38 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to MSU 45 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(9:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to MSU 48 for 13 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(9:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 39 for 19 yards (24-T.Person).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 44(9:32 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 56 yards from MSU 44 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 42(9:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 44 for 2 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(9:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(10:04 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:25 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 42 for 17 yards (24-S.Wade).
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 52 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 13 fair catch by 8-J.Nailor.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MICHST 1(10:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - MICHST 2(10:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at MSU 5 for -3 yards. Team penalty on MSU 12 players 1 yards enforced at MSU 2. No Play. (21-C.Kline).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(11:12 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to MSU 2 for 25 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 44(11:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MSU 37 for 7 yards (5-M.Fletcher15-A.Grose). Penalty on MSU 24-T.Person Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 37.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 48(12:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to MSU 44 FUMBLES (15-A.Grose). 76-H.Miller to MSU 44 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(13:16 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 48 for -3 yards (64-J.Slade21-C.Kline).
|+63 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 37(13:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 63 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 33-M.Teague Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 39.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(13:55 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 37 for 1 yard (10-M.Dowell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(14:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 36 for 7 yards (15-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming to OSU 29 for 2 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:22 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 27 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson47-J.Pietrowski).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 42(0:30 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 33 yards from MSU 42 to OSU 25 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 39(1:10 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 42 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 37(1:50 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 39 for 2 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(1:53 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 56 yards from OSU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 37 for 28 yards (28-D.DiMaccio).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 28(2:08 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(2:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(2:42 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to MSU 28 for 44 yards (29-S.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 29(2:49 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 43 yards from MSU 29 to OSU 28 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - MICHST 15(3:26 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 29 for 14 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - MICHST 12(4:05 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to MSU 15 for 3 yards (5-B.Browning19-D.Gant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 10(4:45 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 12 for 2 yards (0-J.Cooper20-P.Werner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(4:50 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 20. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OHIOST 28(4:57 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 28 to MSU 20 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - OHIOST 28(5:04 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 25 - OHIOST 19(5:25 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 28 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OHIOST 24(6:06 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 19 for -5 yards (86-D.Beesley45-N.Harvey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(6:21 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 45 for 11 yards (24-T.Person). Penalty on OSU 88-J.Ruckert Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 34. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 21(6:51 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 34 for 13 yards (24-T.Person).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 23(7:35 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 21 for -2 yards (93-N.Jones91-J.Camper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(8:08 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 23 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 35(8:15 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 47 yards from MSU 35 to OSU 18 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 35(8:19 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 35(8:23 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(8:40 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 35 for 2 yards (11-J.Smith-Njigba).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 2(8:46 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Watts. Penalty on OSU 47-J.Hilliard Pass interference 8 yards enforced at MSU 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 2 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 2(8:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 1(9:33 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 2 for -1 yard (3-X.Henderson34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1(10:12 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 1 for no gain (34-A.Simmons3-X.Henderson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(10:25 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 1 for 21 yards (34-A.Simmons15-A.Grose).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(10:30 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 29(10:50 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to MSU 22 for 7 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 32(11:17 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 29 for 3 yards (94-D.Mallory15-A.Grose).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(11:50 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 32 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson86-D.Beesley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 45(12:15 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MSU 37 for 8 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(12:39 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MSU 45 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 36(12:45 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave. Penalty on MSU 5-M.Fletcher Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 33(13:07 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 36 for 3 yards (3-X.Henderson45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(13:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(13:23 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 33 for 16 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 31(13:36 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 52 yards from MSU 31 to the OSU 17 downed by 10-M.Dowell.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(14:08 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 31 for -1 yard (72-T.Togiai19-D.Gant).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 24(14:34 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 32 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 24 for -1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 60 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 5 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
