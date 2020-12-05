Drive Chart
|
|
|SJST
|HAWAII
HAWAII
1 Pass
0 Rush
13 YDS
0:00 POS
+13 YD
2ND & 10 SJST 39
5:26
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to SJS 26 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 39
5:26
12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
SJST
0 Pass
0 Rush
25 YDS
0:00 POS
Int
2ND & 10 SJST 36
5:37
17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-I.Tufaga at SJS 39. 17-I.Tufaga to SJS 39 for no gain (88-S.Olson).
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 36
5:37
17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
HAWAII
2 Pass
0 Rush
11 YDS
0:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 HAWAII 21
7:19
96-A.Stack punts 43 yards from HAW 21 to SJS 36 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
+6 YD
3RD & 15 HAWAII 15
7:19
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 21 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton).
Penalty
3RD & 5 HAWAII 25
7:19
Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 HAWAII 20
7:19
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 25 for 5 yards (18-K.Reed).
No Gain
1ST & 10 HAWAII 20
7:19
12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
SJST
1 Pass
3 Rush
29 YDS
0:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 SJST 49
9:16
99-E.Fischer punts 51 yards from SJS 49 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
Touchdown 11:43
17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:17
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|7
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|260
|126
|Total Plays
|33
|28
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|49
|Rush Attempts
|21
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.7
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|77
|77
|Comp. - Att.
|6-12
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.7
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|77
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|126
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|5/10
|64
|1
|1
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1/2
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|6
|110
|2
|72
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|5
|14
|0
|8
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 2 LB
|D. Leonard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|3
|49.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|2
|14.5
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|9/17
|77
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bussey 8 WR
|R. Bussey
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Panoke 15 WR
|J. Panoke
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|4
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Tufaga 17 LB
|I. Tufaga
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 50 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 1 K
|M. Shipley
|1/1
|25
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|5
|46.4
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|14.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Scott 87 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to SJS 26 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SJST 36(5:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-I.Tufaga at SJS 39. 17-I.Tufaga to SJS 39 for no gain (88-S.Olson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(5:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - HAWAII 21(7:19 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 43 yards from HAW 21 to SJS 36 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - HAWAII 15(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 21 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 25(7:19 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 25 for 5 yards (18-K.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SJST 49(9:16 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 51 yards from SJS 49 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 47(9:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to SJS 49 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 47(9:16 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for no gain (50-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(9:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(9:16 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 47 for 27 yards (53-D.Muasau24-K.Kaneshiro).
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 20 for 20 yards (16-L.Taylor14-J.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 8(9:32 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 8(9:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 8(9:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(13:09 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to SJS 8 for 5 yards (90-L.Grey).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Panoke. 9-J.Panoke to SJS 13 for 12 yards (9-T.Parker2-D.Leonard).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to SJS 25 for 10 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to SJS 35 for 10 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SJS 45 for 13 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 28(13:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Stovall to HAW 42 for 14 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 28 for 8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 20 for no gain (92-C.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - SJST 48(14:50 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from HAW 48 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - SJST 45(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash sacked at HAW 48 for -3 yards (1-P.Pavihi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - SJST 45(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to HAW 45 for no gain (55-B.Ta'ala).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - SJST 45(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(15:00 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to HAW 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at HAW 30.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to HAW 35 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 48(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to HAW 48 for 4 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 48 for 8 yards (20-C.Lockridge50-J.Tavai).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HAWAII 26(3:03 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 42 yards from HAW 26. 18-K.Reed to SJS 40 for 8 yards (15-P.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 25(3:03 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 26 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 25(3:03 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(3:03 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 25 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(3:03 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 20 for 10 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 40(4:25 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 50 yards from SJS 40. 87-D.Scott to HAW 10 for no gain (22-T.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SJST 40(4:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 40(4:25 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 40 for no gain (53-D.Muasau).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(4:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to SJS 40 for 1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - HAWAII 24(5:48 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 37 yards from HAW 24 to SJS 39 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 24(5:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Reed.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 24(5:48 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for no gain (2-D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(5:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 24 for 4 yards (27-J.Lenard45-K.Harmon).
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 20 for 20 yards (43-A.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 10(8:21 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(8:21 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to HAW 10 for 9 yards (17-I.Tufaga).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 24(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 19 for 5 yards (17-I.Tufaga).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 26(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 24 for 2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 26 for 7 yards (20-C.Lockridge18-C.Davis).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(8:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to HAW 33 for 20 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 25(9:28 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 49 yards from HAW 25. 18-K.Reed to SJS 47 for 21 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 22(9:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 25 for 3 yards (90-L.Grey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(9:28 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 22 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(9:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 20 for 19 yards (30-J.Burrill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 14(11:36 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 61 yards from HAW 14 to SJS 25 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 14(11:36 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 11(11:36 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 14 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 9(11:36 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 11 for 2 yards (27-J.Lenard2-D.Leonard).
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 9 for 5 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 2(11:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 3(13:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 2 for 1 yard (17-I.Tufaga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - SJST 3(13:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 3 for no gain (92-D.Matthews).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 15(13:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to HAW 3 for 12 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(13:34 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 15 for 20 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 37(14:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson to HAW 35 for 28 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(14:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 34(14:50 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 37 for 3 yards (92-D.Matthews50-J.Tavai).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 9 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
