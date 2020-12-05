Drive Chart
SJST
HAWAII

Preview not available

Preview not available
HAWAII
1 Pass
0 Rush
13 YDS
0:00 POS
+13 YD
2ND & 10 SJST 39
5:26
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to SJS 26 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 39
5:26
12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
SJST
0 Pass
0 Rush
25 YDS
0:00 POS
Int
2ND & 10 SJST 36
5:37
17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-I.Tufaga at SJS 39. 17-I.Tufaga to SJS 39 for no gain (88-S.Olson).
No Gain
1ST & 10 SJST 36
5:37
17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
HAWAII
2 Pass
0 Rush
11 YDS
0:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 HAWAII 21
7:19
96-A.Stack punts 43 yards from HAW 21 to SJS 36 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
+6 YD
3RD & 15 HAWAII 15
7:19
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 21 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton).
Penalty
3RD & 5 HAWAII 25
7:19
Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 HAWAII 20
7:19
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 25 for 5 yards (18-K.Reed).
No Gain
1ST & 10 HAWAII 20
7:19
12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
SJST
1 Pass
3 Rush
29 YDS
0:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 SJST 49
9:16
99-E.Fischer punts 51 yards from SJS 49 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 9:32
1-M.Shipley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
72
yds
03:37
pos
21
3
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:24
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 8:21
23-T.Nevens runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
01:57
pos
20
0
Point After TD 9:36
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 10:04
23-T.Nevens runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:28
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:43
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:43
17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:17
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 7
Rushing 7 2
Passing 4 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 1-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 260 126
Total Plays 33 28
Avg Gain 7.9 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 183 49
Rush Attempts 21 11
Avg Rush Yards 8.7 4.5
Yards Passing 77 77
Comp. - Att. 6-12 9-17
Yards Per Pass 5.7 4.5
Penalties - Yards 1-15 1-10
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-49.7 5-46.4
Return Yards 29 0
Punts - Returns 2-29 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 4-0 210--21
Hawaii 3-3 03--3
Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium Honolulu, HI
 77 PASS YDS 77
183 RUSH YDS 49
260 TOTAL YDS 126
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 64 1 1 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.1% 980 9 2 171.1
N. Starkel 5/10 64 1 1
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 13 0 0 104.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 190 2 1 137.7
N. Nash 1/2 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 110 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 118 2
T. Nevens 6 110 2 72
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 177 1
N. Nash 5 14 0 8
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 49 0
I. Holiness 2 9 0 9
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Olson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Olson 1 1 28 0 28
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 432 4
B. Gaither 2 1 20 0 20
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 3
D. Deese Jr. 1 1 13 0 13
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Robinson 1 1 12 0 12
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 0
I. Holiness 3 1 2 1 2
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
I. Hamilton 1 1 2 0 2
J. Braddock 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
J. Braddock 1 0 0 0 0
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 265 2
T. Walker 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Webb 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lenard 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Lenard 3-0 0.0 0
K. Reed 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Fehoko 2-0 0.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 2-0 0.0 0
L. Grey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Grey 2-0 0.0 0
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Darden 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 1-1 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
T. Parker 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
D. Leonard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Leonard 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/4 15/15
M. Mercurio 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Fischer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
E. Fischer 3 49.7 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
K. Robinson 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Reed 18 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 21 0
K. Reed 2 14.5 21 0
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 77 0 0 91.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1457 9 4 129.0
C. Cordeiro 9/17 77 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Reed 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 239 1
M. Reed 4 20 0 10
M. Stovall 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Stovall 1 14 0 14
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 328 4
C. Cordeiro 3 8 0 4
D. Hunter 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 100 1
D. Hunter 1 5 0 5
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 198 3
C. Turner 2 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Bussey 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 195 0
R. Bussey 2 2 15 0 10
L. Victor 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Victor 1 1 13 0 13
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 242 1
J. Smart 3 1 13 0 13
J. Panoke 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 0
J. Panoke 3 1 12 0 12
M. Stovall 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 101 0
M. Stovall 4 2 10 0 10
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 369 5
C. Turner 2 1 8 0 8
M. Reed 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 88 0
M. Reed 2 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Muasau 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Muasau 4-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 4-0 0.0 0
I. Tufaga 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
I. Tufaga 3-0 0.0 1
C. Lockridge 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Lockridge 3-0 0.0 0
K. Bethley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bethley 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-2 0.0 0
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Kaneshiro 1-1 0.0 0
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Ta'ala 1-1 0.0 0
P. Pavihi 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Pavihi 1-0 1.0 0
C. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/10 14/14
M. Shipley 1/1 25 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
A. Stack 5 46.4 0 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
C. Turner 3 14.7 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Scott 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
D. Scott 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 3:17 9 75 TD
10:04 SJST 25 0:28 2 75 TD
8:21 SJST 47 1:57 6 53 TD
4:25 SJST 39 0:00 3 1 Punt
1:43 SJST 40 0:00 7 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 SJST 20 0:05 4 29 Punt
5:37 SJST 36 0:00 2 25 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 HAWAII 9 0:07 3 5 Punt
9:36 HAWAII 20 0:08 3 5 Punt
6:24 HAWAII 20 0:36 3 4 Punt
3:03 HAWAII 10 0:00 4 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 HAWAII 20 3:37 10 72 FG
7:19 HAWAII 20 0:00 4 1 Punt
5:26 SJST 39 0:00 2 13

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors

Result Play
+13 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to SJS 26 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.

SJST
Spartans
 - Interception (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - SJST 36
(5:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-I.Tufaga at SJS 39. 17-I.Tufaga to SJS 39 for no gain (88-S.Olson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(5:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - HAWAII 21
(7:19 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 43 yards from HAW 21 to SJS 36 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
+6 YD
3 & 15 - HAWAII 15
(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 21 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton).
Penalty
3 & 5 - HAWAII 25
(7:19 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 25 for 5 yards (18-K.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - SJST 49
(9:16 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 51 yards from SJS 49 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 47
(9:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to SJS 49 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 47
(9:16 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for no gain (50-J.Tavai).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(9:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(9:16 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 47 for 27 yards (53-D.Muasau24-K.Kaneshiro).
Kickoff
(9:21 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 20 for 20 yards (16-L.Taylor14-J.Phillips).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - HAWAII 8
(9:32 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - HAWAII 8
(9:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
No Gain
2 & 5 - HAWAII 8
(9:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13
(13:09 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to SJS 8 for 5 yards (90-L.Grey).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Panoke. 9-J.Panoke to SJS 13 for 12 yards (9-T.Parker2-D.Leonard).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to SJS 25 for 10 yards (3-T.Webb).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to SJS 35 for 10 yards (18-K.Reed).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SJS 45 for 13 yards (18-K.Reed).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 28
(13:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Stovall to HAW 42 for 14 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 28 for 8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 20 for no gain (92-C.Hall).

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - SJST 48
(14:50 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from HAW 48 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
Sack
3 & 20 - SJST 45
(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash sacked at HAW 48 for -3 yards (1-P.Pavihi).
No Gain
2 & 20 - SJST 45
(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to HAW 45 for no gain (55-B.Ta'ala).
No Gain
1 & 20 - SJST 45
(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to HAW 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at HAW 30.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to HAW 35 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 48
(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to HAW 48 for 4 yards (92-D.Matthews).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 48 for 8 yards (20-C.Lockridge50-J.Tavai).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - HAWAII 26
(3:03 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 42 yards from HAW 26. 18-K.Reed to SJS 40 for 8 yards (15-P.Scott).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 25
(3:03 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 26 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
No Gain
2 & 5 - HAWAII 25
(3:03 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(3:03 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 25 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(3:03 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 20 for 10 yards (3-T.Webb).

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 40
(4:25 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 50 yards from SJS 40. 87-D.Scott to HAW 10 for no gain (22-T.Jenkins).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SJST 40
(4:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 40
(4:25 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 40 for no gain (53-D.Muasau).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39
(4:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to SJS 40 for 1 yard (53-D.Muasau).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - HAWAII 24
(5:48 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 37 yards from HAW 24 to SJS 39 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
No Gain
3 & 6 - HAWAII 24
(5:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Reed.
No Gain
2 & 6 - HAWAII 24
(5:48 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for no gain (2-D.Leonard).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(5:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 24 for 4 yards (27-J.Lenard45-K.Harmon).
Kickoff
(6:24 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 20 for 20 yards (43-A.Jenkins).

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:24 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 10
(8:21 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19
(8:21 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to HAW 10 for 9 yards (17-I.Tufaga).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 24
(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 19 for 5 yards (17-I.Tufaga).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 26
(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 24 for 2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 33
(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 26 for 7 yards (20-C.Lockridge18-C.Davis).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(8:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to HAW 33 for 20 yards.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - HAWAII 25
(9:28 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 49 yards from HAW 25. 18-K.Reed to SJS 47 for 21 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 22
(9:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 25 for 3 yards (90-L.Grey).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(9:28 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 22 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(9:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
Kickoff
(9:36 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 20 for 19 yards (30-J.Burrill).

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:36 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+72 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 28
(10:04 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(10:04 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 3 yards (5-K.Bethley55-B.Ta'ala).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - HAWAII 14
(11:36 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 61 yards from HAW 14 to SJS 25 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
No Gain
3 & 5 - HAWAII 14
(11:36 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 11
(11:36 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 14 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 9
(11:36 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 11 for 2 yards (27-J.Lenard2-D.Leonard).
Kickoff
(11:43 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 9 for 5 yards (27-J.Lenard).

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:43 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 2
(11:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 3
(13:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 2 for 1 yard (17-I.Tufaga).
No Gain
1 & 3 - SJST 3
(13:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 3 for no gain (92-D.Matthews).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(13:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to HAW 3 for 12 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(13:34 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 15 for 20 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+28 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 37
(14:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson to HAW 35 for 28 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(14:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 34
(14:50 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 37 for 3 yards (92-D.Matthews50-J.Tavai).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 9 yards (53-D.Muasau).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores