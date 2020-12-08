|
|
|BAMA
|ARK
No. 1 Alabama visits Arkansas, seeking clean finish
Alabama has its sights set in the coming weeks on winning its seventh Southeastern Conference championship and possibly a sixth national crown under coach Nick Saban.
Yet, there's one last regular-season hurdle to clear for the unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide (9-0, 9-0 in SEC), as they travel to take on Arkansas (3-6, 3-6) in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.
The Tide, who will play No. 6 Florida on Dec. 19 for the SEC crown, are 31-point favorites and have won 13 consecutive meetings against the Razorbacks.
Alabama will arrive in Fayetteville with the SEC's highest-scoring offense (49.2 points per game), toughest defense (18.3 ppg) and a plethora of major college football award candidates on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith -- all potential candidates for the Maxwell Award as well as individual awards for each of their respective positions -- highlight the offense.
But the backbone of the group has been one of the most consistent offensive lines in college football this season anchored by Outland Trophy semifinalists Landon Dickerson at center and Alex Leatherwood at left tackle. The group has only allowed seven sacks while Jones is playing.
On defense, cornerback Patrick Surtain is a Thorpe Award semifinalist while freshman Malachi Moore leads the team with three interceptions.
"Their offense is incredible," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "They can do it all. They can run. They can pass protect. They get out on toss sweeps. And their defense is the same as it always has been. Teams are running up-tempo things and getting a few more yards than they have in the past, but they're outstanding."
Despite the seemingly lopsided advantage, Saban warned against looking past the Razorbacks, who lead the conference in turnover margin (plus-8) and are tied for the most interceptions (13).
Hudson Clark and Jalen Catalon each have three interceptions for the Razorbacks, but the unit might be without Montaric Brown (6 passes defended, 1 INT), who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and linebacker Grant Morgan (knee), who leads the nation with 111 total tackles.
"They present some unique challenges with the fastball offense they run," Saban said. "We need to respect their team. They're capable of beating anybody and they've demonstrated them all year long."
Arkansas is coming off a heartbreaking, 50-48 loss to Missouri that ended with a Harrison Mevis' fifth field goal of the game for the Tigers -- a 32-yarder as time expired. The Razorbacks let a 14-point fourth quarter lead slip away and gave up 633 total yards, losing the game despite gaining 566 yards on offense and scoring seven touchdowns.
Against Missouri, Razorbacks' freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start with Feleipe Franks out with a rib injury. Jefferson went 18-of-33 passing for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 32 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.
Jefferson's top target was wide receiver Treylon Burks, who caught 10 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown against Missouri and is one of four receivers in the SEC averaging 100 or more yards per game this season.
Jefferson might get another chance with Franks still questionable for Saturday's game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|5
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|36
|73
|Total Plays
|13
|14
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|17
|Rush Attempts
|6
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|28
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-22.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|22
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|28
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|17
|
|
|36
|TOTAL YDS
|73
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|4/7
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|6
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|4/6
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|2
|15
|0
|16
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|5
|-1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spivey 3 RB
|A. Spivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Phillips 80 K
|M. Phillips
|1/1
|26
|0/0
|3
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|1/1
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 43(4:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Robinson.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 42(5:11 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 43 for -1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 47(5:11 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 50-E.Gregory Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 47. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 49(5:49 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to ARK 47 for 2 yards (21-M.Brown10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(5:54 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 41(6:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to ARK 49 for 10 yards (21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 41(6:47 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 41 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(7:18 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 41 for 6 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 63 yards from ARK 35 out of bounds at the BAMA 2.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ARK 9(7:22 - 1st) 80-M.Phillips 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARK 9(7:28 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - ARK 8(8:05 - 1st) 13-F.Franks sacked at BAMA 9 for -1 yard (31-W.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 13 - ARK 13(8:22 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to BAMA 8 for 5 yards (9-J.Battle32-D.Moses).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - ARK 8(8:21 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 8. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARK 16(8:31 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox. Penalty on BAMA 31-W.Anderson Holding 8 yards enforced at BAMA 16. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(8:58 - 1st) 41-T.Hammonds to BAMA 16 for 3 yards (47-B.Young).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 43(9:39 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to BAMA 19 for 24 yards (47-B.Young).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 44(9:56 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to BAMA 43 for 1 yard (13-M.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(10:27 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to BAMA 44 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 41(10:37 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to BAMA 48 for 11 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(10:42 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:54 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 41 for 16 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 20-D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 28(10:58 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 28(11:36 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 28 for no gain (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 32(11:56 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 28 for 4 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(12:24 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 32 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 46(12:44 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to ARK 36 for 10 yards (3-A.Spivey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 46(12:50 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(13:16 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 46 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARK 35(13:26 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 34 yards from ARK 35. 6-D.Smith to ARK 47 for 22 yards (21-M.Brown).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ARK 40(14:01 - 1st) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 35 for -5 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 41(14:22 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 40 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(14:43 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 41 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 41 for 16 yards (8-C.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
-
MICHST
PSU
0
3
1st 3:55 ABC
-
MINN
NEB
7
0
1st 5:34 FS1
-
WAKE
LVILLE
7
0
1st 3:17 ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
14
0
1st 2:01 SECN
-
ILL
14NWEST
3
0
1st 1:54 ESP2
-
NILL
EMICH
0
10
1st 5:06 ESP3
-
UTAH
21COLO
7
0
1st 6:10 FOX
-
WMICH
BALLST
3
0
1st 4:03 ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
0
1st 3:17 BTN
-
1BAMA
ARK
3
3
1st 4:18 ESPN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
058.5 O/U
-33
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
035.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
071 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
+5
Sat 3:45pm ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
057 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN