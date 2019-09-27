Drive Chart
KSTATE
OKLAST

Kansas St.-Oklahoma St. Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 27, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Coming off of its bye week, No. 24 Kansas State goes on the road Saturday to play Oklahoma State in what will be new head coach Chris Klieman's first Big 12 matchup.

The Wildcats improved to 3-0 with a 31-24 come-from-behind victory over Mississippi State on Sept. 14. The week off was a help.

''It was good for us from a staff's point of view to evaluate where we are, what we feel we can do with the group of guys we have,'' said Klieman, who won four FCS national championships in five years at North Dakota State before replacing Bill Snyder in December. ''Where do we see our strengths, where do we see our weaknesses? (We) try to work on all those weaknesses, emphasize the strengths. We try to see where we're thin at positionally. This is only going to be game four, but we're still pretty new with our program.''

For Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12), coming off a disappointing 36-30 loss at No. 11 Texas last week, the goal is just to get back to work against another strong conference opponent.

Coach Mike Gundy's team ranks 11th in the nation in total offense (533.8 yards per game) and 12th in scoring (44.5 points per game), but faces a challenge. The K-State defense is ninth in the country in total defense, allowing just 256 yards and 12.7 points per game (which is 13th).

''We're playing a good football team this week,'' Gundy said. ''The defense has played really well. The defense is pressure, lot of man-coverage and blitzing style, so we'll have our work cut out for us.''

SWITCHING SIDES

First-year Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey spent the previous 10 seasons at K-State and knows the Wildcats' linemen well, but neither team believes that gives the Cowboys much of an advantage.

''Charlie's got his hands full trying to get our guys lined up,'' Gundy said. ''We have so much video now . I think you can get more out of that. I don't know how much that factors into the game.''

Klieman agreed: ''It's still comes down to who's the better player that you're going across from.''

IT IS BETTER TO RECEIVE

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace entered the week ranking fourth in the nation with 473 receiving yards (on 20 receptions) and tied for second with six receiving touchdowns. That is actually three spots lower than he was last week, when he topped everyone, but after making five catches for 83 yards against Texas, he dropped a bit.

''I will say that I was surprised that they were willing to be that protective of (Wallace),'' Gundy said of the Texas defense, ''but they sold out in stopping him.''

ACCURACY

After 10-of-18 passing for 123 yards against Mississippi State, including the game-winning 15-yard touchdown toss to Dalton Schoen with 5:37 remaining, K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson has completed 67.9% of his throws this year. That's fifth in the Big 12 and 30th overall.

WORKHORSE HUBBARD

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard not only leads the nation in rushing (642 yards0 and rushing touchdowns (9), but he also has the most carries (103). In the season-opening 52-36 win over Oregon State, he ran 32 times and against Texas, he rushed 37 times, totals that Gundy admitted was more than he was comfortable with.

''That is five more than I thought was too many before,'' Gundy said of Hubbard's workload last week. ''It has been a conversation and we want to keep him healthy. We want him to be fresh but he is clearly the best runner. We do what we think we need to do to score the most points.''

GROUND GAME

Kansas State may not have an individual rusher among the nation's leaders like Hubbard, but the Wildcats rank seventh in the country with an average of 280 yards per game on the ground (OSU is 10th). K-State is led by James Gilbert with 277 yards and three touchdowns on 40 rushes, following by Jordon Brown with 154 yards and three TDs on 20 carries and Harry Trotter with 97 yards and two scores on 24 carries.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
24 Kansas State 3-0 -----
Oklahoma State 3-1 -----
OKLAST -4.5, O/U 60.5
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 486 4 0 169.9
S. Thompson 36/53 486 4 0
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 178.4
N. Ast 3/3 28 0 0
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
J. Holcombe II 1/3 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 277 3
J. Gilbert 43 277 3 51
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 154 3
J. Brown 20 154 3 50
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 97 2
H. Trotter 24 97 2 15
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 64 2
S. Thompson 10 64 2 17
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
T. Burns 11 64 1 19
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 0
J. Holcombe II 11 62 0 21
J. Wright 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
J. Wright 14 59 0 17
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 1
J. Ervin 8 28 1 6
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
M. Knowles 3 24 0 12
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Brooks 1 8 0 8
D. Wentzel 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Wentzel 1 7 0 7
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Gill 1 3 0 3
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Ast 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 137 2
M. Knowles 9 137 2 34
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 127 2
D. Schoen 7 127 2 38
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
C. Taylor 5 55 0 34
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
L. Weber 3 43 0 23
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
J. Brown 3 38 0 22
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
N. Lenners 2 36 0 24
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
W. Gill 3 31 0 22
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
P. Brooks 5 23 0 8
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Youngblood 1 12 0 12
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Porter 1 12 0 12
J. Dineen 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Dineen 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Parker 0-0 0 2
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Goolsby 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 18/18
B. Lynch 2/3 0 18/18 24
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 890 7 3 160.3
S. Sanders 62/96 890 7 3
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 142 2 0 255.3
D. Brown 7/10 142 2 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 642 9
C. Hubbard 103 642 9 75
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 328 2
S. Sanders 52 328 2 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 36 1
L. Brown 17 36 1 9
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Brown 3 13 0 7
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
M. Cooper 7 12 1 6
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 473 6
T. Wallace 20 473 6 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 143 0
D. Stoner 18 143 0 23
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 126 1
B. Johnson 3 126 1 69
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 86 0
L. Wolf 9 86 0 23
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 0
J. McCray 7 77 0 14
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 2
C. Moore 3 75 2 59
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Woods 2 22 0 14
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Hubbard 2 14 0 8
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
L. Carter 2 7 0 6
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Metcalf 2 6 0 3
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 0-0 0 1
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harvell-Peel 0-0 0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 22/22
M. Ammendola 6/6 0 22/22 40
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores