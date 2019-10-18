Drive Chart
TEMPLE
SMU

Temple-SMU Preview

  • Oct 18, 2019

DALLAS (AP) No. 19 SMU got a chance to take its breath right in the middle of its best season since the Pony Express days.

That open date came at a perfect time for the Mustangs (6-0, 2-0 American), right after an incredible three-touchdown comeback in the fourth quarter of what became a three-overtime victory over Tulsa two weeks ago.

''We needed an open date,'' coach Sonny Dykes said.

SMU will now try to get to 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Eric Dickerson and Craig James led to an 11-0-1 season. The Mustangs are at home Saturday against Temple (5-1, 2-0) in a matchup of AAC division co-leaders.

While the Mustangs are off to their best start since resuming play in 1989 after the NCAA death penalty and a two-year hiatus from games, they are only halfway through the regular season. They still have the bulk of their conference schedule to play, including Memphis - which was ranked and undefeated before losing at Temple last week - Navy and West Division co-leader Tulane.

''It's hard not to look at it, all the way through and say, `Wow, we're going to play a lot of good football teams,' and a bunch of teams that have had a lot of success,'' Dykes said. ''The one thing that's getting ready to happen with our league is kind of what happened last week, where you've got two really good teams playing each other ... teams are going to start knocking each other off in the league.''

Like Temple did last against then-No. 23 Memphis, winning 30-28 after building an early 16-0 lead. The Owls have won their last five conference games.

Both SMU and Memphis have high-scoring, big-gaining offenses with two of the league's most efficient passers (SMU's Shane Buechele leads the league with 277.5 yards per game) and running backs who average more than 100 yards a game. The Mustangs also feature receivers James Proche (AAC-high 7.5 catches a game, third with 88.2 yards receiving per game) and Reggie Roberson Jr (90.8 yards per game).

''They do it so different,'' first-year Temple coach Rod Carey said of the Mustangs and Tigers. ''I think the fact that they're explosive gets your attention when you watch the film and you see them, run the ball, throw the ball, execute at a high level. But both teams do it so different that really the carryover, there's not a ton there.''

RANKED WINS

Temple already has two wins over ranked teams, the first time the Owls have defeated two Top 25 teams in the same season.

''To be the best, you've got to beat the best, whether that's the best in our conference, the best in the country,'' quarterback Anthony Russo said. ''We want to be the best.''

After winning 20-17 over then-No. 21 Maryland on September 14, the Owls lost at Buffalo the following week.

SOME IMPRESIVE NUMBERS

Re'Mahn Davis has 575 yards rushing for Temple, the most for an FBS true freshman. ... Temple and SMU are among three AAC teams with multiple players averaging at least 100 all-purpose yards per game: WR Isaiah Wright (125.8 ypg) and Davis for the Owls; RB Xavier Jones (115.5 ypg) and Proche (100 ypg) for the Mustangs.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Temple assistant coach Brett Diersen was on Dykes' staff last season as defensive line coach. SMU defensive coordinator Kevin Kahne was previously on Carey's staff at Northern Illinois.

''I'm sure Temple will have a plan to adjust what they need to adjust, as we will as well,'' Dykes said. ''At the end of the day, the players decide the game. ... That stuff gets blown out of proportion.''

LOT OF POINTS AFTER ALL TIED UP

The Mustangs and Owls have played some high-scoring games in their three meetings as AAC foes. SMU won 59-49 in 2013, but Temple has won the last two meetings - 60-40 in 2015, and 45-20 the following season. The only other two games in the series were ties of 6-6 and 7-7 back in the 1940s.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1234T
Temple 5-1 -----
19 SMU 6-0 -----
SMU -7.5, O/U 59.5
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 1503 13 6 131.3
A. Russo 129/218 1503 13 6
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.6% 175 1 0 223.1
T. Centeio 11/13 175 1 0
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
B. Mack 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 575 4
R. Davis 107 575 4 45
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 375 4
J. Gardner 83 375 4 24
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 69 0
T. Centeio 19 69 0 13
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 0
I. Wright 4 42 0 34
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
S. Bradley 4 12 0 7
K. Dobbins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Dobbins 2 11 0 7
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Blue 1 7 0 7
J. Jennings 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jennings 1 6 0 6
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -39 0
A. Russo 16 -39 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 479 2
J. Blue 39 479 2 79
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 460 3
B. Mack 35 460 3 38
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 361 5
I. Wright 37 361 5 29
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 107 1
T. Williams 2 107 1 89
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 1
R. Davis 3 90 1 51
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 1
K. Yeboah 7 70 1 17
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Gardner 5 37 0 18
J. Barbon 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
J. Barbon 5 35 0 11
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
D. Martin-Robinson 3 20 0 16
A. Jarman 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
A. Jarman 1 10 1 10
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Centeio 1 7 0 7
T. Mattioni 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Mattioni 1 5 0 5
K. Dobbins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Dobbins 1 3 0 3
K. Reams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Reams 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Walls 0-0 0 1
H. Hand 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Hand 0-0 0 2
C. Braswell 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Braswell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 20/20
W. Mobley 7/8 0 20/20 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1665 12 5 153
S. Buechele 132/197 1665 12 5
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 256.8
T. Gipson 3/3 56 0 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352
T. Page 1/1 30 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Freeman 0/1 0 0 0
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 0 0 1 -50
D. Green 1/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 646 12
X. Jones 114 646 12 51
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 237 3
K. Freeman 70 237 3 20
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 184 3
T. McDaniel 28 184 3 48
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 75 2
S. Buechele 29 75 2 28
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
T. Gipson 7 37 0 11
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
M. Pierce 10 31 1 7
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
T. Williams 8 24 0 5
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
U. Bentley IV 5 19 0 4
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
T. Lavine 6 12 1 6
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Sanders 1 3 0 3
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Roberson Jr. 1 1 0 1
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Brown 1 1 0 1
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Rice 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 545 3
R. Roberson Jr. 34 545 3 51
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 529 7
J. Proche 45 529 7 39
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 229 1
K. Granson 13 229 1 58
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 136 0
M. Gailliard 14 136 0 43
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 0
R. Rice 5 88 0 30
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 0
T. Page 5 87 0 40
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 47 1
X. Jones 10 47 1 12
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. McDaniel 3 31 0 23
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
U. Bentley IV 1 30 0 30
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Bell 4 27 0 12
C. Rock 20 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Rock 1 11 0 11
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Williams 1 5 0 5
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Sanders 1 0 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Freeman 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Clemons 0-0 0 3
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Nelson 0-0 0 1
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newman 0-0 0 1
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Johnson 0-0 0 2
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Calloway 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 9/12
K. Robledo 4/5 0 9/12 21
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/11
R. Roberts 1/2 0 10/11 13
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/9
L. Hogan 1/1 0 6/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
