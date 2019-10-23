Drive Chart
SMU
HOU

SMU-Houston Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 23, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Sonny Dykes knows No. 16 SMU just needs to keep winning games. He is not really concerned right now about the Mustangs being the highest-ranked Group of Five team and what that could eventually mean if they stay that way.

''I don't know that we understand any of that right now,'' Dykes said. ''I think the thing with us ... we talked about this at length with our guys. Everybody will kick us to the curb pretty fast.''

SMU (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic), off to its best start since the Pony Express days in 1982 before the NCAA death penalty, plays at Houston (3-4, 1-2) on Thursday night in a matchup of coaches who have known each other for a long time.

After that, the Mustangs then go to Memphis on Nov. 2, which will be their last game before the first College Football Playoff rankings come out. Those rankings determine who plays for the national championship, and also sets the matchups for the New Year's Six games - the highest-ranked team outside the Power Five conferences will play in the Cotton Bowl this season.

''There's a higher standard that what we have to play to, and when you're not in a Power Five conference, that's part of it. We understand that,'' Dykes said. ''We're in a daily fight for respect, and at the same time we've got to deserve it, and we have to play at a really high level. We know that.''

With former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele, the Mustangs have scored at least 41 points in their last games. He is coming off a career-high 457 yards passing with six touchdowns in a win over Temple.

Houston is 2-1 since standout dual-threat quarterback D'Eriq King and receiver Keith Corbin decided after the fourth game that they were redshirting the remainder of this season to save a year of eligibility.

Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune has been dealing with a pulled hamstring for almost a month and could be ready to play on the short week after not playing in a win at UConn when freshman Logan Holgorsen, the son of coach Dana Holgorsen, was the starter.

Tune got hurt Sept. 28 against North Texas in his first start and was still limited against No. 18 Cincinnati despite an open date before that game.

''I feel good about it. I think everybody that understands that he came back after having a bye week. He had time to be able to recover. Then he played against Cincinnati,'' Dana Holgorsen said. ''A week later, we probably could've played him, but it was going to be a recurring thing every single week.''

ON THE SAME STAFF

Holgorsen is in his first year as Houston's head coach after eight seasons at West Virginia, while former California and Louisiana Tech coach Dykes is in his second season at SMU. The two were on Texas Tech's staff together for head coach Mike Leach from 2000-06, a stretch when the Red Raiders won 56 games and went to a bowl game each of those seven seasons.

FORMER HORNS

Houston running back Kyle Porter and Buechele spent three seasons together at Texas and are have having success with their new teams. Buechele has thrown for 2,122 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Porter is Houston's leading rusher with 448 yards and has scored three touchdowns.

''He went to Texas and played early, you could tell he was one of those guys who had been in the system like we all tried to run,'' Holgorsen said of Buechele. ''I knew as soon as it was announced that he was going to SMU that it could be the difference in SMU's season. He is playing really well, he is accurate and he understands the game.''

RANKED ON THE ROAD

Houston will be looking to return the favor to a ranked Mustangs team playing on the road. The last two times the Cougars played at SMU, they were ranked and lost - 45-31 last year, after a 38-16 setback in 2016 that knocked then-No. 11 Houston all the way out of the poll.

BIG D JERSEYS

The Mustangs will wear their Dallas-themed jerseys for the nationally televised game, a nod to the city and those who suffered losses after storms ripped through the Dallas area Sunday night. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson reached out to SMU President R. Gerald Turner about the possibility. The ''Dallas'' script across the front of the jersey pays homage to SMU alum and AFL founder Lamar Hunt and the Dallas Texans.

1234T
16 SMU 7-0 -----
Houston 3-4 -----
HOU 14, O/U 65.5
TDECU Stadium Houston, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 2122 18 6 155.1
S. Buechele 162/250 2122 18 6
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 256.8
T. Gipson 3/3 56 0 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352
T. Page 1/1 30 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Freeman 0/1 0 0 0
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 1 -33.3
D. Green 1/3 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 751 12
X. Jones 143 751 12 51
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 254 3
K. Freeman 75 254 3 20
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 223 3
T. McDaniel 37 223 3 48
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 71 2
S. Buechele 35 71 2 28
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
D. Green 3 39 0 17
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
T. Gipson 7 37 0 11
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
M. Pierce 10 31 1 7
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
T. Williams 10 25 0 5
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
U. Bentley IV 5 19 0 4
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
T. Lavine 6 12 1 6
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Sanders 2 4 0 3
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Roberson Jr. 1 1 0 1
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Brown 1 1 0 1
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Rice 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 795 6
R. Roberson Jr. 42 795 6 75
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 609 8
J. Proche 54 609 8 39
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 279 2
K. Granson 16 279 2 58
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 172 0
M. Gailliard 19 172 0 43
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 105 0
T. Page 7 105 0 40
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 0
R. Rice 5 88 0 30
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 52 2
X. Jones 11 52 2 12
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. McDaniel 3 31 0 23
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
U. Bentley IV 1 30 0 30
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Bell 4 27 0 12
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
R. Becker 1 20 0 20
C. Rock 20 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Rock 1 11 0 11
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Williams 1 5 0 5
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Sanders 1 0 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -5 0
K. Freeman 2 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Clemons 0-0 0 3
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Nelson 0-0 0 1
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newman 0-0 0 1
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Johnson 0-0 0 2
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Calloway 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 15/18
K. Robledo 5/7 0 15/18 30
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/11
R. Roberts 1/2 0 10/11 13
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/9
L. Hogan 1/1 0 6/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.7% 663 6 2 117.7
D. King 58/110 663 6 2
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 308 3 3 116.5
C. Tune 25/47 308 3 3
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 128 1 1 111.4
L. Holgorsen 8/18 128 1 1
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 105 1 0 378
B. Smith 3/4 105 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 448 3
K. Porter 81 448 3 33
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 312 6
D. King 55 312 6 35
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 301 3
P. Carr 47 301 3 68
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 124 0
C. Smith 20 124 0 34
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 107 1
M. Car 15 107 1 21
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 103 0
C. Tune 13 103 0 55
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 77 0
M. Stevenson 5 77 0 34
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 56 1
B. Smith 14 56 1 11
K. Walker 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
K. Walker 7 30 0 9
T. Brown 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
T. Brown 6 17 0 5
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
L. Holgorsen 4 -8 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 445 4
M. Stevenson 29 445 4 75
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 224 2
J. Singleton 11 224 2 58
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 192 2
K. Corbin 11 192 2 37
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 83 0
T. Bradley 5 83 0 35
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 1
C. Trahan 9 79 1 17
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 1
K. Porter 8 72 1 25
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
B. Smith 7 44 0 14
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
P. Carr 4 29 0 12
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
C. Lark 2 23 1 12
C. McGowan 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
C. McGowan 2 5 0 8
S. Creamer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Creamer 2 4 0 5
K. Walker 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Walker 1 4 0 4
T. Mark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Mark 1 0 0 0
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Smith 2 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mutin 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mutin 0-0 0 1
D. Williams 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Williams 0-0 0 1
G. Sprewell 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Sprewell 0-0 0 1
S. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Lewis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 25/25
D. Witherspoon 9/12 0 25/25 52
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores