Drive Chart
KANSAS
OKLAST

Miles returns to Oklahoma State with Kansas

  • FLM
  Nov 12, 2019

Les Miles coached his last home game for Oklahoma State 15 years ago, and sometimes it seems hard to remember his presence with the Cowboys.

Miles left for Louisiana State and went on to bigger things, coaching the Tigers to a national championship. Now, he's back in the Big 12, attempting to turn around Kansas (3-6, 1-5 Big 12), which visits No. 22 Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday at Stillwater, Okla.

"It was a wonderful time for the Miles family and for us to be there. Very significant victories. It was great," said Miles, who coached the Cowboys from 2001-04.

The reunion could feel somewhat odd for Miles, beginning with the ornate makeover of a stadium renamed for T. Boone Pickens, the oil tycoon whose $165 million donation helped catapult Oklahoma State to national prominence in football.

Mike Gundy was promoted to take over for Miles and became the Cowboys' all-time winningest coach. When Miles showed up at the Big 12 meetings in May, Gundy (127-62 in his 15th season) called it "a bit unusual," but welcomed his former boss.

"He and I butted heads a lot, but in the end we agreed and ended up on the same page,'" Gundy said. "We supported each other, and we were good at moving the football together. We had a good relationship."

Miles can be credited for providing a significant push forward during his four seasons at Oklahoma State, leading the Cowboys to three straight bowls. This season, Oklahoma State already is eligible to participate in a 14th consecutive bowl under Gundy.

Each team is coming off bye weeks.

Oklahoma State sophomore Chuba Hubbard leads the nation with 1,604 rushing yards and a 178.2-yard average. He is coming off a 223-yard performance against TCU, the first time an opposing rusher gouged one of Gary Patterson's defensive units for 200 yards.

"With Chuba, all you have to do is get in the way of people and he'll just run right around them,'" said guard Ry Schneider, aware that his teammate has seven carries for 50-plus yards.

Kansas counters with shifty Pooka Williams. The sophomore has 765 rushing yards in eight games and needs 110 yards to reach the 2,000-yard mark as a sophomore, a feat also accomplished at Kansas by Gale Sayers.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 38-10 home defeat to Kansas State in which they scored their only touchdown inside the final minute. On the road, Kansas is averaging 431 yards in offense but faces an Oklahoma State program that has won nine straight in the series.

A slim chance exists for bowl eligibility, though the Jayhawks must win out over their final three games.

The Cowboys used the off week to adjust even more to the loss of standout receiver Tylan Wallace (knee).

"I am incredibly grateful that I was able to step up and make plays for my team,'" said junior receiver Dillon Stoner, who had two touchdown receptions against TCU. "I wish (Wallace) was out there doing it, but I know he's going to recover.'"

--Field Level Media

1234T
Kansas 3-6 -----
23 Oklahoma State 6-3 -----
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, Oklahoma
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 2015 19 7 146.2
C. Stanley 168/264 2015 19 7
M. Miles 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 65 0 0 248.7
M. Miles 2/3 65 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 765 3
P. Williams Jr. 150 765 3 65
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 384 2
K. Herbert 43 384 2 82
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 118 2
V. Gardner 14 118 2 45
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 67 1
C. Stanley 53 67 1 36
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
D. Williams 17 35 0 27
M. Miles 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
M. Miles 2 11 1 10
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Robinson Jr. 3 7 0 5
T. Locklin 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Locklin 2 2 0 1
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
B. Miles 2 1 0 1
H. Hall 49 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
H. Hall 1 1 1 1
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Parchment 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 663 6
A. Parchment 47 663 6 75
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 584 6
S. Robinson Jr. 34 584 6 65
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 285 2
D. Charlot 24 285 2 32
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 248 1
K. Lassiter II 22 248 1 36
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 129 1
P. Williams Jr. 21 129 1 25
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
J. Sosinski 7 72 1 20
J. Luavasa 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 1
J. Luavasa 4 35 1 19
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Fairchild 2 32 0 23
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
V. Gardner 6 24 0 11
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
T. Williams 1 7 1 7
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Miles 1 2 0 2
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 0-0 0 2
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McCullough 0-0 0 1
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Defense 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/13 23/27
L. Jones 8/13 0 23/27 47
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Borcila 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 1897 15 11 144
S. Sanders 143/229 1897 15 11
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 153 2 0 226.6
D. Brown 10/13 153 2 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268
T. Hutton 1/1 20 0 0
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
236 1604 18
C. Hubbard 236 1604 18 92
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 588 2
S. Sanders 126 588 2 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 157 2
L. Brown 28 157 2 68
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Brown 3 13 0 7
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
M. Cooper 7 12 1 6
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Wallace 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 903 8
T. Wallace 53 903 8 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 325 2
D. Stoner 28 325 2 57
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 268 2
B. Johnson 11 268 2 69
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 176 2
J. McCray 13 176 2 73
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 133 0
L. Wolf 16 133 0 30
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 0
J. Woods 10 85 0 30
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 2
C. Moore 3 75 2 59
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 40 0
C. Hubbard 9 40 0 8
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
D. Metcalf 3 26 0 20
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Brown 2 17 0 9
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 1
L. Carter 4 10 1 6
D. Jackson 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Jackson 1 9 0 9
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Sterling 0-0 0 1
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Rodriguez 0-0 0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 0-0 0 1
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 0-0 0 1
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Harvell-Peel 0-0 0 3
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 0-0 0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bernard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/15 38/39
M. Ammendola 14/15 0 38/39 80
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
