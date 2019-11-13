Drive Chart
UCLA
UTAH

First place on line when UCLA visits No. 7 Utah

  • FLM
  • Nov 13, 2019

How will a resurgent UCLA offense fare against Utah's elite defense? The answer to that question will go a long way to deciding the key Pac-12 South clash on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The Bruins (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) haven't enjoyed much success against the No. 7 Utes in recent seasons. They have lost three straight to Utah, with each of the past two defeats coming by 31-point margins. But a victory on Saturday would move UCLA into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 South.

Snapping the losing streak against the Utes (8-1, 5-1) on Saturday seems like a long-shot prospect. Utah leads the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 56 yards on the ground per game. The Utes also lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense (12.2 points per game) and total defense (246.3 yard per game).

Utah is making all of that stinginess count on the other side of the ball. The Utes lead the Pac-12 in rushing offense (207.8 ypg), passing yards per completion (14.0), and time of possession (35:12).

"We pride ourselves on being physical, and it starts with the run game and defending the run," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham told reporters. "That doesn't change year in and year out. Typically, run yardage is more damaging than throw yardage to an opponent. If you can just cram the ball down their throat, that can be demoralizing."

The Bruins are better equipped to weather the storm now than they were a month ago. Resurgent production from running back Joshua Kelley has helped UCLA string together a three-game winning streak. Kelley has tallied 466 yards and seven rushing touchdowns during that stretch. The senior is averaging 107.6 yards per game and has tallied four 100-yard games in his past five contests.

As a result of Kelley's dominance, the Bruins have rushed for at least 200 yards in five straight games for the first time since 1978. Extending that streak against a Utah team that has held eight of nine opponents under 100 rushing yards will be a tall task.

"They've always had great defenses at Utah, and this is right up there with some of the best defenses I've seen Utah produce," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said.

Stopping Utah's offense offers an equal challenge with quarterback Tyler Huntley nearing 100 percent again. Huntley has endured limited mobility since sustaining a knee sprain against Arizona State on Oct. 19. The senior did not have his usual burst against California and Washington, but he is said to be almost back to his usual form after a bye week.

That's good news for the Utes. Huntley completed at least 70 percent of all his passes in his first six games before the injury. He knows where to pick his spots. Huntley leads the Pac-12 in completion percentage (.738), pass efficiency (182.5), and passing yards per attempt (10.8).

"It's unbelievable the way he dissects coverages and lets me know where I need to be and I get there at the right time," Utah receiver Bryan Thompson said. "Being a smart quarterback helps the receiver so much. I appreciate Tyler more than he actually knows."

UCLA has made strides in pass defense since the start of October. The Bruins have held two of their past three opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards and a completion rate lower than 60 percent.

"Nothing has really changed," UCLA linebacker Josh Woods said. "We're just dialed in and practicing hard from Monday to the game. Our preparation has led into better execution."

UCLA holds an 11-6 lead in the all-time series with Utah. The Utes haven't lost to the Bruins, however, since falling 17-9 at home in 2015.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
UCLA 4-5 -----
8 Utah 8-1 -----
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 1837 17 8 140.5
D. Thompson-Robinson 147/243 1837 17 8
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 284 1 0 118.3
A. Burton 32/50 284 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
176 861 10
J. Kelley 176 861 10 54
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 331 1
D. Felton 75 331 1 75
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 194 3
D. Thompson-Robinson 83 194 3 39
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 1
A. Burton 17 77 1 16
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
M. Irby 8 34 0 9
C. Kinder 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
C. Kinder 4 33 0 15
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
K. Allen 9 24 0 8
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Philips 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 471 3
D. Felton 39 471 3 94
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 404 5
K. Philips 36 404 5 32
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 329 3
D. Asiasi 26 329 3 28
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 282 1
J. Erwin 28 282 1 39
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 246 2
C. Cota 15 246 2 61
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 1
G. Dulcich 8 105 1 31
E. Fernea 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 90 1
E. Fernea 4 90 1 45
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
M. Irby 5 48 0 12
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 1
J. Kelley 8 47 1 14
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Wilson 3 36 0 21
M. Martinez 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Martinez 2 32 0 18
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
K. Allen 4 29 0 24
M. Lynch 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
M. Lynch 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Holmes 0-0 0 1
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Woods 0-0 0 1
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Shaw 0-0 0 1
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Barnes 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/10 34/34
J. Molson 6/10 0 34/34 52
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.8% 2062 11 1 182.5
T. Huntley 141/191 2062 11 1
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 52 0 0 126.3
D. Lisk 7/9 52 0 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 34 1 0 124
J. Shelley 5/9 34 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 828 11
Z. Moss 137 828 11 91
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 235 4
T. Huntley 56 235 4 22
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 200 1
D. Brumfield 45 200 1 30
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 177 1
J. Wilmore 43 177 1 23
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 157 1
D. Henry-Cole 31 157 1 17
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 73 2
J. Dixon 12 73 2 15
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 1
D. Vickers 11 53 1 12
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 52 0
T. Green 17 52 0 17
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
D. Simpkins 7 35 1 13
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 35 1
J. Shelley 18 35 1 17
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Covey 3 22 0 9
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Lisk 2 6 0 4
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Kuithe 1 5 0 5
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Enis 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 431 3
B. Thompson 16 431 3 82
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 274 3
B. Kuithe 17 274 3 60
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 252 0
D. Simpkins 22 252 0 54
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 240 1
J. Dixon 15 240 1 41
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 215 1
Z. Moss 13 215 1 69
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 175 2
S. Nacua 11 175 2 52
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 168 0
D. Vickers 14 168 0 26
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 133 0
S. Enis 10 133 0 41
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 0
B. Covey 10 77 0 21
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 1
C. Fotheringham 8 73 1 16
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 0
D. Brumfield 7 37 0 13
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
D. Henry-Cole 2 19 1 11
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Wilmore 2 13 0 7
H. Thedford 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
H. Thedford 2 12 0 11
D. Banton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Banton 1 10 0 10
A. Niumatalolo 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Niumatalolo 1 10 0 10
T. Perriman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Perriman 2 9 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lloyd 0-0 0 1
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Lewis 0-0 0 1
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0 3
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 2
J. Broughton 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Broughton 0-0 0 1
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Burgess 0-0 0 1
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
F. Bernard 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/11 36/36
J. Redding 8/11 0 36/36 60
A. Strauch 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
A. Strauch 1/2 0 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
