|
|
|PITT
|GATECH
Georgia Tech wraps up regular season in showdown with Pitt
Georgia Tech wraps up regular season in showdown with Pitt
The Pitt Panthers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are both looking to get back on the winning side when they meet Thursday in Atlanta.
Pitt (5-5, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a disappointing 52-17 loss to No. 4 Clemson in its last game on Nov. 28. Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5 ACC) dropped a 23-13 road decision to NC State on Saturday.
Pitt leads the series 9-5, has won two straight and four of the last five contests. The Panthers won 20-10 win in Atlanta in 2019.
Georgia Tech was missing 10 players from its "above the line" depth chart against NC State and were left with just three defensive ends -- two of them true freshmen -- and four who could play safety or nickel. Freshman end Kyle Kennard took the opportunity to post the first sack of his career.
"The way coach (Geoff) Collins runs practice, all those guys get reps every day," said Georgia Tech senior linebacker David Curry, who has had back-to-back games with double-digit tackles.
"I think they played pretty well. We have the 'next-guy-up' mentality and if you're above the line, you're expected to be able to play."
It isn't known how many of those players will be able to return for the Pitt game.
A bright spot for Georgia Tech was the emergence of wide receiver Adonicas Sanders, who caught seven passes for 105 yards -- both career highs -- and became the team's first player with 100 receiving yards in a game since 2018 and the first wide receiver since Ricky Jeune in 2015.
Pitt was knocked out of the Clemson game early, as the Tigers scored 31 unanswered points in the first quarter. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett threw four interceptions, three in the first quarter, that led to touchdowns. It didn't help that Pitt was missing three starting offensive linemen against the Tigers.
Pickett has been otherwise reliable. He has thrown for 2,212 yards and 12 touchdowns; four of his eight interceptions came in the last game. Vincent Davis is the team's leading rusher with 385 yards and five touchdowns and Pickett has run for seven scores. The top receiver is Jordan Addison, who has 57 catches for 652 yards and four touchdowns.
The Pitt defense entered the game with the ACC's third-best defense in yards allowed, but gave up 349 yards by halftime and surrendered 581.
"We didn't tackle well," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "We missed a lot on defense early."
The Panthers are led by Rashad Weaver, a finalist for the Bednarik Award, who has 7 1/2 sacks, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
Georgia Tech missed opportunities last week against NC State. After going 8-for-8 in red zone scoring the previous week against Duke, the Yellow Jackets were only 2-for-3 against the Wolfpack, both of them field goals after failing to punch it in from close range.
"We've got to finish in the red zone," Collins said. "That will be a story we continue to work on and improve on."
The Georgia Tech offense is led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who has thrown for 1,643 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 478 yards and five touchdowns. Jordan Mason has 311 yards and missed by one yard picking up his second straight 100-yard game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|266.1
|AVG PASS YDS
|193.4
|
|
|100.2
|AVG RUSH YDS
|201.1
|
|
|366.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|394.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett
|K. Pickett
|186/298
|2212
|12
|8
|
J. Yellen
|J. Yellen
|35/78
|402
|1
|3
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|5/10
|30
|0
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|2/5
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|118
|385
|5
|0
|
A. Davis
|A. Davis
|51
|241
|1
|0
|
K. Pickett
|K. Pickett
|67
|116
|7
|0
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|28
|95
|1
|0
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|14
|57
|1
|0
|
J. Addison
|J. Addison
|8
|55
|0
|0
|
T. Sibley Jr.
|T. Sibley Jr.
|13
|54
|1
|0
|
D. Turner
|D. Turner
|8
|38
|0
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis
|S. Jacques-Louis
|5
|17
|0
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|7
|11
|2
|0
|
D. Beville
|D. Beville
|3
|4
|0
|0
|
B. Hill
|B. Hill
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Yellen
|J. Yellen
|5
|-45
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison
|J. Addison
|57
|652
|4
|0
|
D. Turner
|D. Turner
|39
|552
|2
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis
|S. Jacques-Louis
|26
|327
|0
|0
|
T. Mack
|T. Mack
|21
|284
|2
|0
|
J. Wayne
|J. Wayne
|16
|266
|1
|0
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|24
|154
|1
|0
|
J. Barden
|J. Barden
|7
|140
|1
|0
|
T. Tipton
|T. Tipton
|9
|85
|0
|0
|
A. Davis
|A. Davis
|10
|45
|0
|0
|
D. Moraga
|D. Moraga
|4
|42
|1
|0
|
K. Wright
|K. Wright
|3
|34
|0
|0
|
G. Bickhart
|G. Bickhart
|2
|16
|0
|0
|
J. Zilinskas
|J. Zilinskas
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
G. Thomson
|G. Thomson
|2
|12
|0
|0
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|2
|11
|1
|0
|
T. Sibley Jr.
|T. Sibley Jr.
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
L. Krull
|L. Krull
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Vardzel
|J. Vardzel
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
K. Mimes
|K. Mimes
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Woods
|A. Woods
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|
E. Hallett
|E. Hallett
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Pinnock
|J. Pinnock
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Hamlin
|D. Hamlin
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Hill
|B. Hill
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Ford
|P. Ford
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman
|A. Kessman
|19/25
|0
|29/30
|0
|
B. Sauls
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|124/226
|1643
|11
|11
|
J. Graham
|J. Graham
|6/13
|85
|0
|0
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1/1
|9
|1
|0
|
J. Yates
|J. Yates
|2/5
|4
|0
|0
|
P. Harvin III
|P. Harvin III
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|110
|478
|5
|0
|
J. Gibbs
|J. Gibbs
|89
|460
|4
|0
|
J. Mason
|J. Mason
|69
|311
|2
|0
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|42
|296
|3
|0
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|42
|186
|2
|0
|
S. Massey
|S. Massey
|3
|47
|0
|0
|
J. Graham
|J. Graham
|6
|21
|0
|0
|
J. Howard Jr.
|J. Howard Jr.
|3
|17
|0
|0
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|2
|8
|0
|0
|
B. Jordan-Swilling
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|4
|4
|0
|0
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|2
|-1
|1
|0
|
J. Yates
|J. Yates
|4
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Camp
|J. Camp
|24
|342
|3
|0
|
J. Gibbs
|J. Gibbs
|24
|303
|3
|0
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|17
|244
|3
|0
|
A. Sanders
|A. Sanders
|15
|216
|1
|0
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|11
|183
|1
|0
|
M. Ezzard
|M. Ezzard
|9
|124
|0
|0
|
P. Harris
|P. Harris
|7
|90
|1
|0
|
J. Mason
|J. Mason
|6
|67
|0
|0
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|6
|52
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|3
|45
|0
|0
|
D. Leonard
|D. Leonard
|3
|23
|0
|0
|
J. Coco
|J. Coco
|4
|22
|0
|0
|
D. Deveney
|D. Deveney
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
J. Tukes
|J. Tukes
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Jackson
|Q. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Z. Walton
|Z. Walton
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Carpenter
|T. Carpenter
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley
|J. Kelley
|1/5
|0
|4/5
|0
|
G. Stewart
|G. Stewart
|2/3
|0
|20/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+6.5
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049 O/U
-2
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2