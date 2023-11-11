Amidst controversy surrounding their program, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will play their first ranked opponent of the season on Saturday. Michigan travels to No. 10 Penn State for a noon ET kickoff, with the Wolverines 4.5-point favorites in the Week 11 college football odds. Coach Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines after being suspended by the Big Ten on Friday, but what's been going on off the field hasn't affected the on-field product yet, as none of Michigan's nine opponents have scored more than 13 points. However, Penn State is sixth nationally with 40.2 points per game, and this is one of four ranked matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule.

The others are No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (+10.5), No. 5 Washington vs. No. 18 Utah (+8.5) and No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 13 Tennessee (-2.5) in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 4 Florida State (-14.5) easily covers against Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Canes started off strong, covering in each of their first three games versus FBS teams. However since then, they've failed to cover in four of their last five while also falling out of the Top 25 AP Poll. QB Tyler Van Dyke has played with an assortment of injuries but hasn't been the same since missing the Clemson game on Oct. 21, as Van Dyke has zero TDs versus five INTs since returning to the field.

Miami's 19 giveaways this season are the most in the ACC, while FSU's three giveaways are the third-fewest in the country. No stat correlates more with winning than a positive turnover margin, and the Noles have also covered in three of their last four games. Meanwhile, Miami is just 2-11 ATS in conference games since the start of last season. The model predicts that Florida State wins by three touchdowns, with the Noles (-14.5) covering well over 60% of the time.

Another prediction: No. 2 Georgia (-11) makes a statement with a blowout win against No. 9 Ole Miss in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bulldogs have dominated this series over the years, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings with the Rebels. Georgia has also reeled off 20 consecutive victories at home, which doesn't bode well for Ole Miss.

Georgia enters Saturday's SEC showdown ranked 10th in scoring offense, averaging 39.3 points per game. The Bulldogs are led offensively by quarterback Carson Beck, who's thrown for 2,716 yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, Georgia is giving up just 15.44 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. SportsLine's model projects Georgia's defense will hold Ole Miss to just 19 points on Saturday, a big reason why the Bulldogs cover the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 11, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 11 games

See full Week 11 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+11, 47)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 45)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-4, 62.5)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 54.5)

Missouri vs. Tennessee (-2.5, 58.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 51)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 65.5)

Utah vs. Washington (-8.5, 49.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11, 58.5)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-11.5, 59.5)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-14.5, 67)

Texas vs. TCU (+12.5, 55)

USC vs. Oregon (-16, 77)