Week 5 in college football brings us a feast of compelling matchups across the conference spectrum, particularly in the SEC. No. 7 Auburn will head to Athens to take on No. 4 Georgia in the game known as the "Deep South's Oldest Rivalry," and No. 13 Texas A&M will head to Tuscaloosa to face off with No. 2 Alabama.

The AAC has a big matchup between No. 25 Memphis and SMU that will define the early-season landscape in a conference with hopes to place a team in the College Football Playoff.

What should you be watching on Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the action.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m., CBS: The Aggies haven't topped the Crimson Tide since Johnny Manziel had his Heisman moment at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2012. Can they break that streak on Saturday? It'll take a magical effort from fourth-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond against the stout Crimson Tide defense. Good luck, Kellen.

No. 25 Memphis at SMU -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2: If Group of Five football intrigues you (and it should), you have to be giddy for this matchup. The Tigers haven't played since Sept. 5 and have a pivotal matchup against a Mustangs squad that has put up 50 or more points in back-to-back games. Buckle up. There will be points-a-plenty.

No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN: Make no mistake, this will be one of the defining games of the SEC season. Both of these teams looked sluggish early before pulling away from opponents last week. The Bulldogs will enter with a quarterback controversy after Stetson Bennett IV replaced in ineffective D'Wan Mathis against Arkansas. USC transfer JT Daniels got medically cleared after the game, which has added a new wrinkle for an offense that needs a boost.

Other big games

No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College -- 3:30 p.m., ABC: The Eagles have quietly flown under the radar early this season, but they could burst onto the scene with an upset of offseason darling North Carolina. Meanwhile, Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell could make an early Heisman Trophy statement on network television.

No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State -- 7:30 p.m., ABC: The Sooners will be in must-win mode from here on out after falling to Kansas State last weekend. That quest will start in Ames against a Cyclones team that sputtered out of the gate but has a potential star at quarterback in Brock Purdy. The Sooners defense better get right in a hurry.

Virginia at No. 1 Clemson -- 8 p.m., ACC Network: The Cavaliers are 1-0 after topping Duke in the season-opener last week, and will head to Clemson on Saturday night in what should give the world a glimpse of who they really are. This rematch of last season's ACC Championship Game should be a fun one. Plus, we get to watch Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. That's always a good way to spend a crisp fall evening.

