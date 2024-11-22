Oregon became the first Power Four team to clinch a berth in its respective conference title game earlier this week, and the Ducks could have some company after the dust settles from a loaded Week 13 slate in college football. SMU can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win over Virginia, while Clemson, Miami, BYU, Indiana and Colorado can guarantee their spot with a win and some help.

The marquee showdown this weekend will see No. 5 Indiana travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 2 Ohio State. With a win over the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers would clinch a berth in the Big Ten title game and play Oregon next month with an automatic berth (and a bye) in the 12-team College Football Playoff on the line. Ohio State can still get into the conference title game by winning its final two games against Indiana and Michigan.

Another game with College Football Playoff implications is No. 19 Army's showdown against No. 6 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish will likely need to win their final two games against Army and USC to comfortably secure a spot in the CFP, while Army is vying for the fifth and final automatic berth to the CFP.

As Week 13 action arrives, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of Saturday's games.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State -- noon on FOX, fuboTV (try for free): When Indiana faces Ohio State this weekend, it will mark the first time the program has played in a top-five regular season matchup. The Hoosiers' path to the Big Ten title game is simple: win the remaining two games on your schedule and you're in. Ohio State's lone loss this season came against Oregon on the road. The Buckeyes can get to the conference title game (and set up a rematch to avenge their loss) by beating Indiana and Michigan.

No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Ole Miss' hopes of reaching the CFP received a major boost after beating Georgia 28-10 on Nov. 9. With games against Florida and Mississippi State remaining, winning out would almost assure Ole Miss gets into the field as a two-loss team. Florida can become bowl-eligible by winning one of its final games against Ole Miss and Florida State. The Gators can also spoil Ole Miss' CFP hopes with a win this weekend.

No. 4 Penn State at Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free), Paramount+ with Showtime: Penn State's path to the Big Ten title game remains tricky heading into the home stretch. The Nittany Lions have to win their final two games and need even more help to reach the conference title game. Penn State would secure its third straight season with at least 10 wins this weekend. Minnesota's last two wins over top-five opponents (1999 and 2019) came against Penn State. The Nittany Lions have lost their last two games on the road against Minnesota with the last win coming in 2010.

No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Arizona State and BYU are two of nine teams in contention to reach next month's Big 12 title game, and the winner will have the inside track to get to Arlington, Texas. BYU is coming off its first loss to Kansas, while Arizona State has won five of its last six games. Colorado would clinch a berth in the Big 12 title game with a win over Utah and losses by Arizona State and Iowa State. Arizona State would punch its ticket by winning its final two games unless Colorado and Iowa State win out and BYU dropped its final contest to Houston.

No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame -- 7:00 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): Army will play Notre Dame for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time since the turn of the century this weekend. The last time these teams played each other as ranked opponents was 1958, so calling this the biggest game in the history of the series would be a massive understatement. Army has a chance to start 10-0 for the first time in program history, while Notre Dame needs a win to keep its chances of receiving an at-large berth to the CFP alive. Something will have to give.

No. 7 Alabama at Oklahoma -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): While Texas and Texas A&M control their destiny to reach the SEC title game, Alabama is still in the mix. The Crimson Tide have to win their final two games against Oklahoma and Auburn and get some help to get back to Atlanta. There is a scenario where six SEC teams could all finish 10-2. Even if Alabama doesn't reach the SEC title game, the Crimson Tide will be playing for style points the next two weeks. Oklahoma sits at 5-5 and needs to win one of its final two games against Alabama or LSU to avoid missing a bowl game for the first time since 1998.

Best of the rest